NRM primaries in Wakiso marred by fraud claims, missing forms

Uganda’s ruling party primaries in Wakiso District have been thrown into controversy, with several aspirants rejecting the results and accusing party officials of vote rigging and mismanagement.

At least three losing candidates, including a former Resident District Commissioner (RDC), have publicly contested the outcome, while results in some areas remain unresolved due to the unexplained disappearance of election materials.

“Out of the 30 polling stations, we received declaration forms from only six. The registrar is nowhere to be seen,” said Shaban Kawooya, Wakiso District NRM Electoral Commission Returning Officer.

“Some forms were delivered by individual candidates, which is unacceptable. We will consult the party chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi,” he added.

One of the most high-profile disputes involves Ms Rosemary Kirabira, the former RDC, who placed last in the Wakiso Woman MP race with 24,867 votes. Her rivals Beth Kayesu and Radhiyyah Namakula scored 46,792 and 31,090 votes respectively.

“We invested a lot of money in these things,” Ms Kirabira said in a heated exchange with officials following Thursday’s vote. She added: “I will not allow you to play with our results in broad daylight.”

She accused her successor, Ms Justine Mbabazi, a senior presidential appointee, of backing Kayesu and meddling in the party race.

“We did a lot for this government — who do you think you are?” Kirabira added. Mbabazi did not comment on the allegations.

Elsewhere in Wakiso, Andrew Kiryowa rejected the outcome of the Busiro East race, where he lost to Abdul Kiyimba by a wide margin — 5,693 to 30,810 votes.

“This is bogus and I cannot accept it,” Kiryowa lamented.

Kiyimba credited his win to voter trust, citing his record as former Kyengera Town Council Chair and district party head. He previously contested a parliamentary seat in Lwengo District in 2021.

Disputes also erupted in Kyadondo East, where Budala Katongole filed a petition after losing to Christopher Talemwa. Katongole scored 1,871 votes against Talemwa’s 4,293.

Wakiso electoral officials say unresolved races, including for Busiro South and Woman MP, await guidance from Dr. Odoi.

The NRM, which has held power since 1986, uses internal primaries to select flag bearers for general elections. However, the contests are often marred by allegations of fraud, intimidation, and administrative lapses.

