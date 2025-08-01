NRM receives nearly 200 petitions from LC5 primaries

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has registered 178 petitions arising from the recently concluded party primaries for LC5 chairpersons and city mayors.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, the NRM Director of Legal Services, Mr Enoch Barata, said the deadline for lodging petitions was Wednesday (July 30), following the local government elections held last Thursday.

“We officially closed registration yesterday [Wednesday], and by end of day, we had received a total of 178 petitions. These touch on various positions at the district and city level,” Mr Barata confirmed.

He explained that the tribunal is finalising hearings of the 381 petitions filed from parliamentary primaries, which are scheduled to end this Sunday. Immediately after, focus will shift to handling the local government complaints.

Tribunal’s rulings

Mr Barata also noted that some petitions have been consolidated where they raise similar issues, to avoid conflicting decisions and that rulings would be issued by next Tuesday. He said the decisions will be sent to petitioners via email, WhatsApp, or other digital platforms, though physical copies will be available for those who request.

Vote rigging, tampering with declaration forms, and acts of violence were the most reported complaints. The Disputes Tribunal yesterday continued to hear petitions arising from the party’s disputed parliamentary primaries, including a hotly contested case in Kampala where several aspirants are challenging the declaration of Amina Nanziri Lukanga as the party’s flagbearer for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament.

Among the petitioners is Ms Shamim Nanfuma, who insists she won in four of the five divisions of Kampala and questions how she could have received zero votes in Kampala Central. “This is a clear attempt to alter the will of the people.We hope that the tribunal will be independent and announce the right person who won”Nanfuma told journalists after submitting her defence.