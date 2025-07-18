NRM says polls were largely peaceful across the country

The nationwide internal elections of the MP flag bearers for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) were largely peaceful, the party said last evening. Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the spokesperson of the NRM secretariat, said they experienced a few hitches that were reported in a few areas, but the exercise largely remained calm unlike the previous election cycle, which was very chaotic.

“We have started collecting information about the conduct of elections across the country. In some places, people used registers, and in some places, people agreed that since they know each other, they can vote together,” Mr Dombo said in an interview. He added, “The party is going to sit and make conclusions on matters that transpired in the areas and how the exercise was conducted.” Despite the inconsistencies in the use of voter registers, Mr Dombo said the elections were largely peaceful across the country.

He further mentioned that the major interruptions they received were related to individuals who were not on the register but attempted to participate in the voting exercise. “By the close of business today (yesterday), we shall be able to get a summary of where there was violence and where it was peaceful, depending on what we have covered from the officials who were on the ground,” he said. In a separate interview, the NRM Electoral Commission Commissioner, Mr James Tweheyo, who was stationed in the Karamoja Sub-region, reported that the elections were peaceful across the region except in two districts that reported some hitches. According to him, chaos erupted in Abim District after some village registrars claimed they did not have enough declaration forms to give to each candidate’s agent after the counting of votes. “We have arrested some of those officials because, as a party, all those areas were given declaration forms, but they did not use them.

So people were right to protest,” Mr Tweheyo said. In Kotido District, while the elections in most parts were peaceful, Mr Tweheyo reported that the northern part of the district experienced chaos. He explained that registrars there falsely claimed they did not have declaration forms, even though they had many, and deliberately refused to give them to agents. As a result, 32 polling stations in the two affected districts, Abim and parts of Kotido, did not conduct elections, and arrangements are being made to have them conducted later. Mr Tweheyo added that in the meantime, the party will declare partial results. However, if any winner is found to have received more votes than the number of people on the register, those issues will be handled amicably.

“Apart from the above incidents, the election in the region was peaceful without many fights. Counting of votes was underway in most districts, including Moroto, Kabongo, Kirenga, and Alaka, which was more peaceful,” Mr Tweheyo said. Meanwhile, the party leadership has appealed to all NRM candidates and supporters to maintain harmony, especially during post-election celebrations. “We appeal to the people of Uganda, especially those in NRM, that those who will win should celebrate without disturbing their opponents who lost. That is the only way to live in harmony,” Mr Dombo said.

Background

The NRM held its primary elections across the country as part of the process to select party flag bearers ahead of the 2026 general elections. The exercise, which was conducted using the lining-up method, attracted thousands of voters across different districts. In recent years, internal party elections within the NRM have sometimes been marred by logistical challenges, voter register issues, and isolated cases of violence. The party had promised reforms to make the 2025 primaries more transparent and peaceful. In the run-up to this election, the NRM electoral commission assured the public of adequate preparation, with election materials including megaphones, declaration forms, and exercise books distributed across the country.

However, as reported, challenges related to the availability and use of declaration forms still emerged in some parts of the country. The final results from all polling stations, including re-conducted elections in areas where voting did not take place, will inform the party’s decision on who becomes its flag bearer in the various parliamentary and constituency positions. As the party continues gathering information from its field officers, a comprehensive report on the exercise is expected to be released today.

THE VOTING EXERCISE

The NRM primary elections for party flag bearers for District Women Representatives to Parliament and Constituency MPs were held yesterday between 12pm and 2pm, in all 72,000 villages nationwide. The process started with village barazas at 10am, followed by elections where voters lined up behind agents and portraits of the different candidates. Thousands of party members turned up to throw their weight behind their favourite candidates as they chose flag bearers.



