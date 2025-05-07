NRM seeks comeback in Nakaseke Central

Carved out of Nakaseke North Constituency, Nakaseke Central in Nakaseke District has become a hotbed of political activity. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is focused on reclaiming the MP seat from the incumbent legislator, Mr Allan Mayanja of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Even though Nakaseke Central is considered an NRM stronghold, given that it is located in the heart of the Greater Luweero area, which was the epicentre of the Bush War that ushered the NRA/NRM to power, an Opposition candidate, Mr Mayanja, won the parliamentary seat in 2021.

NRM supporters believe they lost that race due to internal divisions within their party. With political activity intensifying, the area is expected to be one of the key battlegrounds in the 2026 elections.

So far, three people have shown interest in running for the MP seat in 2026, including the incumbent, Mr Mayanja; Ms Sophie Jannet Kaikara (NRM); and State minister for Kampala, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye (NRM).

Mr Kyofatogabye has been moving around the constituency, urging people to support his bid for the NRM party flag so he can challenge Mr Mayanja, who is finishing his first term. Observers say growing tensions between disgruntled Bush War veterans and the rising number of young voters could either help or hurt the NRM.

Mr Abdul Ssendege Kawagalo, a Bush War veteran from Lumpewe Village in Kikamulo Sub-county, says unlike other parts of central Uganda where the Opposition used pressure groups to push for change, Nakaseke Central hasn’t had a real chance to make a difference, even after electing an Opposition MP in 2021.

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, Mr Mayanja defeated veteran politician and former Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Syda Bbumba of the NRM party.

“The vote for the Opposition MP in 2021 was out of protest when a bigger section of the residents wanted a new leader after Ms Bbumba, who had served as MP for three consecutive terms. The then leaders had failed to address some of the emerging challenges, including land grabbing, illegal land evictions and the war veterans’ compensation programme,” he says.

Poor road infrastructure in Wakyato and Kikamulo sub-counties played a big role in the NRM's poor performance in the 2021 elections.

In areas like Wakyato, livestock farmers face challenges navigating muddy, impassable roads. According to Mr Ssendege, the only chance for the NRM party to oust the Opposition is to upgrade the road infrastructure and have a clear war veterans’ compensation plan.

Ms Tereza Navvuga, a resident of Wakyato Sub-county and a livestock farmer, accuses the political leaders of not doing enough to address the problems that affect the livestock farmers, including the numerous outbreaks of the Foot and Mouth Disease, which result in prolonged quarantines in the greater Luweero Sub-region.

“We demand that our politicians address the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) problem. The livestock farmers are not happy. We are yet to have the crop of politicians who engage the farmers on how they plan to press the government on eliminating the FMD,” she says.

Several other residents from the livestock farming communities of Wakyato and Kikamulo sub-counties, which constitute a big section of Nakaseke Central Constituency, have expressed similar concerns. But Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the Nakaseke District chairperson, says the road infrastructure in many villages in Wakyato has been improved with funding from the central government.

“It is true that the roads get muddy during the rain seasons and are almost impassable in some areas, but the district, in partnership with the central government, has improved several of the roads in Wakyato, Butalangu and Kikamulo areas. The access roads to the markets, schools, among other areas, are in good shape,” he says.

Mr Kyofatogabye says the NRM government has in the past two years undertaken several development projects, including upgrading roads, commissioning new school blocks and equipping the health units with drugs, medical equipment, among others.

He adds that the livestock vaccination campaign rolled out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries will help address the livestock farmers' concerns.

“Nakaseke Central Constituency is among the areas in Nakaseke District where the government has launched several infrastructure development projects recently. The government has built a fully-fledged seed secondary school (Kikamulo) with staff quarters and Katooke Muslim Secondary School to boost children's education. These are among the many projects accomplished,” the minister says.

“The NRM support is more vibrant and felt among the people of Nakaseke Central because of the recent government interventions and mobilisation strategies of the people for development. The Luweero- Kiwoko- Butalangu 29.6km road, being upgraded to tarmac, will be a major boost to the road infrastructure in the area. The ongoing road works for this particular road give Nakaseke Central good hope,” he adds.

Allan Mayanja Sebunya, Nakaseke Central Mp. Photo/Courtesy

Mr Mayanja says he deserves another term because he has ably done his duties in Parliament.

“I have on record been asking the government to fast-track progress of the Luweero-Butalangu Road, whose completion is almost behind schedule. Both in Parliament and outside Parliament, I have been tasking the Executive on the progress of the different projects for Nakaseke District. My efforts are on record and possibly explain the big support from my people,” he says.

Mr Mayanja adds that the government is yet to fast-track many of the projects pledged in the greater Luweero Sub-region.

“My able representation as Member of Parliament is the reason why the government is trying to fulfil some of the projects. I need to remain in parliament for another term,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ms Kaikara says her background as a former civil servant in Nakaseke District and her close ties with the local community make her the right choice to represent the area in Parliament come 2026.

“I think Nakaseke Central will be making the best choice for the MP seat when they elect Kaikara as their Member of Parliament. I have passed the test after serving the grassroots communities in the civil service. Our people need a more vibrant and down-to-earth legislator,” she says.

Nakaseke Central Constituency lies within the Greater Luweero Cattle Corridor, which includes the sub-counties of Wakyato and Kikamulo, as well as the town councils of Butalangu and Kiwoko. The area also has many crop farmers who mainly grow coffee, bananas, and other crops.

Polls

In the 2021 General Elections, Nakaseke Central Constituency attracted six candidates. Mr Allan Mayanja (NUP) emerged winner with a total of 9,298 votes. Ms Syda Bbumba of the NRM party got 7,042 votes, the late Mr Jakana Sulayiman Nadduli (Independent) got 700 votes, Mr Godfrey Kiyingi (Independent) 293 votes, Mr Christopher Ssenfuma (Independent) 56 votes, while Mr Denis Ssetumba Sserwanga from the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party got 39 votes.

Nakaseke District has three constituencies—Nakaseke North, Nakaseke Central, and Nakaseke South—along with a District Woman MP seat, making up its four legislative electoral areas.

Currently, DP’s Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssekamula holds Nakaseke South seat, NUP’s Allan Mayanja holds the Nakaseke Central, NRM’s Sarah Najjuma holds the Woman MP seat and Mr Enock Nyongore represent Nakaseke North.

Not happy

The vote for the Opposition MP in 2021 was out of protest when a bigger section of the residents wanted a new leader after Ms Bbumba, who had served as MP for three consecutive terms. The then leaders had failed to address some of the emerging challenges, including land grabbing, illegal land evictions and the war veterans’ compensation programme.’’