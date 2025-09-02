NRM sets date for fresh elections

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the dates for fresh intra-party elections in 149 villages across various constituencies, following rulings from the election tribunal.

According to the party’s electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, the elections will take place on September 8 across the affected areas. Elections will be held in the following constituencies: Buyende District Woman MP: 56 villages, Municipal MP for Ntungamo Municipality: seven villages, Namayingo South Constituency MP: four villages, Rubabo County: six villages

Bukono Constituency in Namutumba District: 76 villages (including Kibale Town Council with 30 villages and Kibale Sub-county with 46 villages). Dr Odoi explained: “When the election tribunal sat, they recommended a re-run in several constituencies. For example, in Buyende, we must repeat elections in 56 villages due to irregularities, as these villages did not elect properly. The tribunal directed that elections be held in these villages.”

He further clarified the situation in Ntungamo: “Although municipal elections were already conducted and Mr Yona Musinguzi was leading with 65 percent, the tribunal has mandated that we repeat the elections in the remaining seven villages. However, this won’t affect the winner.”

Dr Odoi also noted that in Namayingo South Constituency, some villages had failed to vote. The tribunal has directed that elections be held in those villages before the flagbearer is declared.

Tribunal rulings

Last month, the tribunal annulled the declaration of incumbent MP Yona Musinguzi as the NRM flagbearer for Ntungamo Municipality and ordered a partial re-run. The case was brought by four petitioners, Philip Ankwasa, Edward Beyendeza, Michael Katureebe, and Eric Nuwagira, who alleged Musinguzi had benefited from widespread irregularities, including ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and the inclusion of voters.

While the petitioners sought a full re-run, the tribunal ruled that voting should be repeated only in seven polling stations where no voting occurred on July 17, disenfranchising nearly 10,000 voters. The tribunal ordered the re-run to be conducted within 21 days, and the new results from these stations will determine if Musinguzi retains his seat as the party’s flagbearer.

In Buyende, the tribunal annulled the victory of Ms Sarah Namulondo, who had been declared the winner of the Woman MP flagbearer race. Her rival, Ms Robina Kaima Achom, had alleged significant irregularities, including the use of exercise books instead of official DR forms, the absence of voting in several stations, and the obstruction of her agents from monitoring the process. The tribunal ordered fresh elections in 56 polling stations, concluding that the integrity of the process had been compromised.

In Namayingo South, two petitioners, Mr Willy Ouma and Mr Moses Barasa, challenged the victory of Mr Michael Wanyama Odwori, citing the failure to conduct elections in four villages (Bumeru A, Sidome B, Namavuddu, and Halaba). They argued that the disenfranchisement of 1,924 voters in these villages was decisive, given that the margin between Mr Wanyama and Mr Ouma was only 301 votes. Mr Barasa also raised concerns about underage voting and inconsistencies in the vote tally.

While Mr Wanyama acknowledged that elections had not taken place in the four villages, he claimed this was due to attempted voting by unverified individuals and violence. The tribunal rejected his defence, ruling that the failure to hold elections violated electoral principles and ordered a re-run in the four polling stations.

Other elections

The NRM EC will also hold primaries to replace the Woman Councillor for Nagongera Town Council and the Division Mayor for Soroti City West Division, both of whom were recruited into the civil service, leaving their positions vacant. In a separate development, the NRM EC confirmed the tribunal’s decisions in three constituencies, naming Mr Eric Dramviru Sabiiti as the flagbearer for Terego West, Mr Saleh Mpaata for Bunya South, and Ms Peace Tibyaze for Jinja District Woman MP.

Letters of notification to flagbearers

All MPs and local council flagbearers who won must pick up their letters of notification to present to the secretary general for endorsement. Dr Odoi emphasised: “Because of the tribunal’s rulings, we want to ensure that only the correct people are recognised. Therefore, we have signed letters of notification for all those who won. MPs and local council flagbearers, please come and collect your letters so you can present them at the Secretariat for endorsement.”

“That’s how things must be organised,” Dr Odoi added.