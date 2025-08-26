NRM stops Entrepreneurs League polls over anomalies

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party yesterday stopped the elections for Entrepreneurs League over alleged gross irregularities. Party electoral overseer Tanga Odoi suspended the polls until further notice after it turned chaotic, and also disorganised the other elections.

“Following our consultation with the chairperson of the party in the presence of the secretary general, he advised that elections be postponed until further notice,” Dr Odoi said.

The race had attracted eight contenders, among them two wealthy businesspeople Hassan Basajjabalaba, and King Ceasor Mulenga.

Mr Basajjabalaba is the proprietor of Kampala International University (KIU) while Mr Mulenga owns King Ceasor University, both located in the southern suburbs of Kampala City. In the race are also other rich competitors who include Phillip Kakuru Kwijuka and Shukla Mukesh.

Other contestants in the race are Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Edison Ruyondo, and Ssemwanga Gyaviira. Former MP and businessman Sanjay Tana had earlier dropped out of the race, with some aspirants accusing their rivals of ferrying in unaccredited delegates.

Mr Kakuru said only five leaders per district drawn from across the country, totalling 750, were set to vote for the Entrepreneurs League, but to their dismay, more than 3,000 had lined up to vote.

“How can you have 750 delegates and want to be voted by 3,000? How do you participate in this? This is the same reason that took NRM to the bush – protesting against bad elections,” an angry Kakuru lamented. The contestants claimed a very powerful aspirant had allegedly ferried in fake delegates to vote for him.

“There’s a very powerful individual who has captured the party, and this individual is against and above party rules that he could take all delegates out of the country to Kenya and Tanzania,” Mr Kakuru said.

He said the powerful candidate did not subject himself to accreditation, which took place at Nakawa, a Kampala suburb, but instead ordered some party officials to take all the registers for delegates to a hotel in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

“This man could not subject himself to accreditation, yet President Museveni moved from Entebbe to [NRM party headquarters] Plot 13 on Kyadondo Road [in Kampala] to be accredited. But this man can stay in his Botanical Hotel in Entebbe to command that all delegates’ accreditation be brought to him so that he gives it to those confined,” Mr Kakuru said.

He added: “In the process, most district delegates did not receive the accreditation tags to come and vote. We, as aspirants, cannot allow that. We say no elections and investigations be first completed before any election takes place. We are handing over our memorandum to Tanga Odoi, the party electoral commission chairman.”

The memorandum, signed by the five candidates, except Mr Basajjabalaba, indicated that they would not participate in the election until their petition to the President, the party secretary general, and the chairperson of the electoral commission had been answered to pave the way for proper elections.

Mr Mukesh and another contender in the race, said their investigation established that most of his voters from Tororo and Mbarara City had missed accreditation because fake delegates had received their tags.

“We raised the issue on Sunday during accreditation at Nakawa and they said all the tags had been printed. Where did they go? When our delegates reached there, there were no tags. After some time, we saw a lady carrying a box of entrepreneur delegates’ tags and taking them away,” Mr Mukesh said.

At the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, he said, when they noticed the fake delegates, they raised the issue with the NRM party leaders, who advised them to put it in writing. “They advised us to put it in writing and we have done so and have signed it. We are handing it in to the EC. Me and other candidates have stepped aside, and we want investigations to be completed before we have a credible election,” Mr Mukesh said. Surprisingly, as the aspirants protested, no delegates joined them, an indication that all of them were not on their side.

Monitor could not independently verify if the delegates present were fake or not. Whereas the aspirants obliquely referred to the suspect as a strong businessman, none of them cited a name.

Genesis of trouble

The candidates had, two weeks ago, petitioned President Museveni and top NRM officials, accusing their rivals of ferrying away voters to Kenya and Tanzania.

They included Dr Kakuru, Mr Mulenga, and Mr Mukesh, and Mr Karim Karamagi. In a joint press conference, they alleged that scores of the delegates had been whisked away to the country in buses, with some calling them in distress to be brought back home.

“We found ourselves at a crossroads on a very pertinent issue. Majority of my colleagues here cannot find the delegates who are supposed to elect us. They are in Kenya, they are in Tanzania, and the party guidelines were very clear that anybody who hides delegates should be disqualified from the process,” Mr Kakuru said. The group said they had also written to Mr Tanga Odoi, and Secretary General Richard Todwong, but their pleas had not been acted on. Dr Kakuru described the practice as “an attack on the values of the NRM” and warned that if left unchecked, it would undermine the credibility of the polls.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director of communication, said at the weekend that should the issue deteriorate, the party’s top organs would intervene.

Tana withdraws

Earlier, Mr Tana had withdrawn from the race, citing widespread irregularities that he said had compromised the credibility of the election. In a letter addressed to the NRM secretary general and copied to the chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Mr Tana said the process had been “fatally compromised” by malpractice and the deliberate inaccessibility of the voter base.

“Together with fellow candidates, I first submitted a joint petition on August 17, later raised the same concerns before CEC during vetting on August 21, and again through my formal letter of August 23 to your office. In all these submissions, I highlighted grave irregularities, including the bribery and ferrying of voters outside the country, and the fact that the majority of the voter base was rendered inaccessible by being scattered in hotels and denied to candidates for lawful engagement,” Mr Tana wrote.

Mr Tana said despite his repeated petitions, no corrective action or guidance had been provided by the party leadership. “Regrettably, despite these efforts, the violations have persisted. The credibility of the election has, therefore, been fatally compromised. “I remain a loyal cadre of the NRM, committed to the party’s vision and values, and it is my hope that the leadership will reflect on these concerns to strengthen the integrity of our internal democratic processes,” Mr Tana stated.

Party position

Before the boycott, Mr Odoi had notified the delegates that elections would be conducted by lining up behind a candidate only after a delegate’s name had been read from the NRM register and verified before one joins the voting line to ensure only those on the register would cast their vote.

The elections were also supposed to take place at eight venue points within the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to avoid any confusion. But before the elections could commence, commotion within the Entrepreneurs League erupted and plunged the entire process into disarray. But other elections for different leagues, including Women, Youth, PWDs, Veterans, Elders, and Workers had to proceed. By press time, the party was still verifying the names of delegates before voting could commence.

CEC election to be affected

All the leaders who were supposed to be elected yesterday are expected to proceed to the delegates’ conference to elect CEC members set for tomorrow and Thursday. This means the Entrepreneurs League elections must be conducted today if they are to participate in the CEC elections. But Mr Museveni, the NRM party supremo, can direct the party to hold the delegates’ conference without leaders from the Entrepreneurs League, whose elections could then be conducted at a later date.

