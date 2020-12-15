NRM supporters block Amuriat from campaign venue

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

A group of youth belonging to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party yesterday held a demonstration, blocking Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential aspirant Patrick Amuriat from accessing his campaign venue in Karenga District.

The charged youths staged demonstrations in Lubalanget Sub-county and vandalised culverts, making it impossible for Mr Amuriat and his team to access the district headquarters, where he was scheduled to hold his rally.

Mr Amuriat and his entourage embarked on their journey to Karenga District headquarters yesterday morning but could not find their way through Kotido District due to impassable roads.

And when they finally secured their routes after spending several hours, they were disrupted by the youth who removed culverts at two different points.

The youth claimed they had got instructions from the district engineer to remove the culverts as the district prepared to reconstruct the roads.

This infuriated Mr Amuriat and his team, who were determined to reach their final destination. They improvised by putting a makeshift bridge.

At some point, the rowdy youth became hostile and denied Mr Amuriat’s team from using their hand tools to fill up the manholes.

They also threatened to beat up other people who wanted to extend a helping hand.

Mr Simon Lokwee, a resident, condemned the acts by the NRM supporters.

“These people planned everything. I am an NRM supporter but I denounce their acts,” Mr Lokwee said.

When he finally made his way to Karenga District headquarters, Mr Amuriat wowed the crowds when he addressed them in a mixture of Ateso and Karimojong dialects.

Pledge to tarmac roads

He promised to tarmac all the roads in the region if elected president.

“Teso and Karamoja are the most marginalised regions in this country. When you travel from Jinja and beyond, people there are rich and live well, but when you come to eastern Uganda, we are left in abject poverty. However, the good news is that the next president will be your own and I will make sure all these bad roads in the region are tarmacked,” Mr Amuriat said.

Kotido, Karenga, Kaabong, Abim and other districts in the sub-region do not have tarmac roads. Data from the Ministry of Works and Transport indicates that of the 5,398kms of national paved roads, Karamoja only has 163kms while about 20kms are being worked on.

He said he would design a special development programme for the region.

“I will also create a special development fund for Karamoja and appoint a Karimojong to be the minister so that he can understand your problems better.

The development will not be like today where you are deceived and the money is stolen,” Mr Amuriat added.

He said his government will make sure all the mineral wealth in the region will benefit the locals.

“You see what Museveni is doing is that he brings foreigners to come and take away your minerals that benefit other people,” Mr Amuriat said

