NRM tribunal nullifies Amama's wife’s victory

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal has nullified the victory of Jacqueline Mbabazi as the party’s flagbearer for the Western Region Older Persons’ parliamentary seat, citing widespread irregularities.

The tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime with members Nelson Kamuhanda and Esau Isingoma, directed the NRM Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections within 14 days, saying the integrity of the poll had been “severely compromised.”

“The declaration of Mbabazi as the NRM flagbearer for Member of Parliament representing Older Persons for the Western Region is nullified. The NRM Electoral Commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for this position in strict compliance with the NRM Constitution, the Regulations, and the Guidelines,” reads part of the ruling seen by Monitor.

Ms Mbabazi, the wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, had been declared the winner in the August 2025 Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections after narrowly defeating her rival, Mr Patrick Kyamukate Mutabwire.

But Mr Mutabwire challenged the outcome, alleging fraud and manipulation of the voters’ register. In an earlier ruling on September 5, the tribunal admitted that 46 votes had been wrongly added to Ms Mbabazi’s tally but maintained she still led by seven votes.

However, Mr Mutabwire returned with fresh evidence, prompting a rare review of the decision. He presented a certified Electoral College register, affidavits and video recordings.

The new documents revealed that 28 delegates appeared more than once on the register, five voters were illegally substituted, three deceased persons were recorded as having voted, and 430 votes were cast despite only 364 delegates being eligible — an excess of 66 ballots.

“The anomalies uncovered reinforce the conclusion that ineligible individuals participated in the poll,” the tribunal ruled, stressing that the irregularities were both quantitative (over-voting) and qualitative (a compromised register).

Neither Ms Mbabazi nor NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi filed responses to the claims. Mr Mutabwire had asked to be declared winner, arguing that striking out fraudulent votes would give him a 29-vote lead.

But the tribunal declined, saying such a move “would amount to speculation,” and instead ordered a re-run.

The ruling is a major setback for Ms Mbabazi, who had recently returned to the NRM fold after her husband’s fallout with President Museveni in 2015 and his ill-fated 2016 presidential bid. She was rehabilitated and brought back into the party’s inner circle, with Mr Mbabazi now serving as special envoy and frequently appearing alongside the President at high-profile events.

Whether Ms Mbabazi can rebound or Mr Mutabwire will clinch the seat will be determined in the re-run due within two weeks.