NRM tribunal orders fresh polls in 3 constituencies

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal has nullified the victories of four parliamentary flagbearers and ordered fresh elections in three constituencies, after weeks of hearing petitions into alleged malpractices in the July 17 primaries.

The rulings, which were delivered last Sunday by the tribunal chaired by lawyer John Musiime, mark the seventh batch of decisions since the primaries. The most decisive outcome came from Rwampara District, where the tribunal ruled in favour of Ms Annah Kansiime, who had challenged the declaration of incumbent Woman MP, Molly Asiimwe as winner. Ms Kansiime presented original Declaration of Results (DR) Forms from 231 of the 243 polling stations, representing 95 percent of the district.

The documents showed that she had secured 25,773 votes against Asiimwe’s 18,474, giving her a comfortable lead by 7,299 votes. The tribunal noted that Ms Asiimwe failed to challenge the authenticity of the forms or present alternative records, concluding that alterations had been made in her favour during tallying.

“Even under extreme assumptions, where hypothetical votes were allocated to the respondent, the maximum possible swing could not overcome the substantial margin,” the tribunal stated, before declaring Kansiime the rightful flagbearer for Rwampara Woman MP. Ntungamo Municipality In Ntungamo Municipality, the tribunal annulled the declaration of incumbent MP Yona Musinguzi as the NRM flagbearer and directed a partial rerun.

The case was brought by four petitioners: Philip Ankwasa, Edward Beyendeza, Michael Katureebe, and Eric Nuwagira, who accused Musinguzi of benefiting from widespread irregularities including ballot stuffing, intimidation of voters, and procurement of ineligible persons to cast ballots. While the petitioners had sought a full re-run across the constituency, the tribunal ruled that fresh voting would only take place in seven polling stations where no voting occurred on July 17, disenfranchising nearly 10,000 voters.

“The disenfranchisement of 9,966 registered voters is substantial when compared to the respondent’s margin of victory of 3,405 votes. If these voters had participated, the result could have been different,” the tribunal observed. It ordered the rerun to be conducted within 21 days, noting that the new results from the affected stations would determine whether Musinguzi retains his seat as the party flag bearer.

Buyende District

In Buyende, the tribunal annulled the victory of Ms Sarah Namulondo, who had been declared winner of the Woman MP race. Her rival, Ms Robina Kaima Achom, alleged that the election was riddled with serious irregularities. Among her claims was the use of exercise books instead of official DR forms to record results, absence of voting in several stations, and obstruction of her agents from monitoring the process. She also accused senior government officials and army officers of interfering in the elections.

Ms Namulondo, represented by lawyer Caleb Alaka, denied the allegations and described the petition as baseless. However, the tribunal sided with Achom, ruling that the irregularities substantially affected the outcome of the election.

It ordered fresh voting in 56 polling stations. Namayingo South In Namayingo South, two petitioners, Mr Willy Ouma and Mr Moses Barasa challenged the victory of Mr Micheal Wanyama Odwori, citing the failure to conduct elections in four villages,including Bumeru A, Sidome B, Namavuddu, and Halaba.

The petitioners argued that the disenfranchisement of 1,924 voters in those villages was decisive, given that the margin between Wanyama and Ouma was only 301 votes. Barasa also raised concerns of underage voting and inconsistencies in tallying. Mr Wanyama admitted that elections had not taken place in the four villages but argued that this was due to attempted voting by unverified persons and violence.

The tribunal rejected his defence, ruling that failure to hold elections in the affected areas violated electoral principles. It nullified his victory and ordered a rerun in the four polling stations. While the tribunal overturned some results, it upheld others.

Petitions by Mbarara City MP Rita Akankwatsa and Ms Bonnie Kiconco Mutungi challenging the election of Ms Kibaaju Charity Kamuhanda were also dismissed. Despite the progress, several cases remain unresolved. The tribunal is yet to deliver rulings on petitions from Lwemiyaga Constituency, Rwampara East, Terego East, and the Kampala Woman MP race, among others.

Fate of big wigs

A petition filed by former minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo against Ms Annet Nabirye’s victory as Luuka Woman MP flagbearer was dismissed for lack of merit.

Similarly, petitions against Minister Milly Babalanda (Budiope West), FUFA President Moses Magogo (Budiope East), Charity Kamuhanda (Sheema South) and ICT minister and Kinkizi East MP Chris Baryomunsi were rejected due to insufficient evidence.