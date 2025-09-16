NRM wins special interest polls as opposition falters





Several politicians across Uganda are already assured of their places on local councils for the next five years, having been declared unopposed, three months ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The early victories, dominated by National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearers, have sparked celebrations in party strongholds. But they have also triggered fresh debate about the credibility of Special Interest Group (SIG) elections, where Opposition parties allege systematic exclusion.

Most of the unopposed candidates fall under SIG categories — youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and the elderly.

In Kyotera District, for example, several NRM flagbearers secured automatic wins after Opposition candidates failed to meet nomination requirements. Democratic Party’s John Bosco Kyeyune, who had planned to run as a male councillor for workers, was disqualified for not meeting qualifications.

That cleared the path for incumbent Robert Ssemanda to return unopposed. Similarly, incumbent female workers’ councillor Margaret Nakasi and a slate of PWD and elderly representatives — Mr Francis Xavier Lubinga, Ms Evelyn Nalutaaya, Ms Claudia Nagawa, Mr Rogers Mugenyi, and Mr Yusuf Junior — all went through uncontested.

In Sembabule District, an NRM bastion, supporters burst into celebrations when the party’s flagbearer for the district chairperson seat, Mr Patrick Nkalubo, and 12 councillors were declared unopposed. According to district registrar Gracious Aryaija, Opposition candidate Quraish Jjumba of the National Unity Platform (NUP) failed to gather the mandatory 630 signatures from at least 12 sub-counties. He also did not show proof of paying the nomination fee. An independent aspirant, Mr Qiraish Mutebi, was also turned away for similar reasons.

Relief

“I, Aryaija Gracious, being the returning officer for Sembabule Electoral Area, having nominated only one candidate, Mr Nkalubo Patrick (NRM), declare the said candidate elected unopposed,” Mr Aryaija said as jubilant supporters cheered.

Mr Nkalubo said he was relieved to avoid another costly contest after spending heavily during the NRM primaries.

“Sailing through unopposed is rare. I thank the people of Sembabule for this overwhelming trust and promise to serve them even better,” he said.

In Zombo, returning officer Emmanuel Ogwang declared incumbent district chairperson James Oruna Oyullu (NRM) unopposed after his rival, independent candidate Michael Chothembo, failed to meet requirements. Oyullu will now serve a second term.

In Arua City, 45 candidates were cleared for mayoral and council races, but four SIG candidates — Hope Perry Nyadri (female youth), Magyezi Gift (male youth), Acia Marino (male elder), and a former district education officer — sailed through unchallenged.

Awaiting swearing-in

In Ankole, three district chairpersons await swearing-in after facing no challengers. In Isingiro, incumbent chairperson Alone Turahi was unopposed. He credited the residents’ trust for his sole candidature.

“I promise to deliver transformative leadership and prosperity for all,” he said.

In Ibanda, Mr Happy Herbert Mayanja, who succeeded veteran politician Melchiadis Kajwengye in 2021, secured another term unopposed.

In Sheema, Ms Jemimah Tumwijukye, the sub-region’s first female LC5 chairperson, will also return unopposed after her rival failed to meet Electoral Commission requirements.

Ms Tumwijukye has been lauded for promoting unity and reforming recruitment in the district. In Busia District, seven NRM candidates were declared winners without a contest.

They include directly elected councillors such as Stephen Mayende (Bulumbi), Moses Juma (Lumino), and Fred Bwire Wanyama (Sikuda). Others are women, youth, and elderly representatives.

Three NRM SIG candidates were declared unopposed in Jinja City. Deputy Mayor Fazira Kawuma, the first PWD deputy mayor in Uganda, was rewarded with sole candidature by her community.

“My fellow PWDs gave me a sole candidature as a gift because they were happy with my leadership,” she said.

Her colleagues Juma Sozi (PWDs) and John Emmanuel Muwema (elderly) also sailed through after earning trust through community service. In Kaliro District, multiple NRM candidates were unopposed, including journalist-turned-politician Amina Tibikoma. Returning officer Lydia Nabakooza confirmed all were NRM cardholders.

The NRM’s dominance was equally clear in Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga districts, where 27 councillors — most of them NRM flagbearers — went through unopposed. Local party officials attributed the clean sweep to strong cohesion and trust.

“This shows our candidates worked hard and our party remains strong,” said Kabale NRM publicity secretary Edison Turyahabwe. In Kisoro, 17 council seats were uncontested, all NRM flagbearers. Party treasurer Joachim Hashakimana said the outcome demonstrated continued trust.

“Mobilising for President Museveni will be easier now that we have leaders already secured,” he said. In Masaka, 10 SIG candidates were unopposed across Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimaanya-Kabonera municipalities.

All were NRM flagbearers. However, the mayoral races remain competitive, with 18 candidates cleared from NUP, NRM, DP, Democratic Front (DF), People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), and independents. Nyendo-Mukungwe alone attracted nine candidates, while Kimaanya-Kabonera has seven.

Of the 18, only one candidate is female. NRM, DF, DP, and NUP each fielded two candidates; nine independents and one PFF candidate make up the rest.

Among them is PFF’s John Jones Kisekka, a boxing coach, who has pledged to fight unemployment by developing sports talent and tackling garbage management.

Numbers tell the story

According to Masaka deputy registrar Haidari Joloba, the city has 101 directly elected councillors, 68 division women councillors, and 14 SIG representatives. NRM secured 12 of the SIG slots, while NUP took two. For directly elected councillors, NRM and NUP each have 26, DF has 24, independents 21, and DP and PFF two each.

Opposition cries foul

Opposition leaders have long questioned the fairness of SIG elections, arguing they are ring-fenced for NRM loyalists. In June, NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi alleged widespread irregularities at the village level, where SIG elections begin.

“Our members were blocked from participating in most districts,” he said, claiming that in 80 percent of areas, Opposition candidates could not contest. The Electoral Commission maintains that processes are guided by law, but critics say failure by Opposition candidates to meet nomination requirements often reflects structural hurdles and bias rather than lack of support.

Across Uganda, the pattern is consistent: NRM dominates SIG and local races, often benefiting from Opposition disorganisation and weak grassroots structures.

Where Opposition parties struggle to mobilise signatures or pay nomination fees, ruling party candidates sail through uncontested. While for NRM the unopposed wins signal strength and unity, for the Opposition, they highlight systemic challenges.

For voters, the trend raises questions about whether local democracy is being meaningfully exercised when entire constituencies are decided without a ballot being cast.

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 General Election, the story of the unopposed candidates is both a reflection of NRM’s entrenched dominance and a reminder of the persistent weaknesses of Opposition politics. Whether this trend strengthens stability or stifles competition will remain a point of contention long after the ululations die down in Sembabule, Kyotera, and Kisoro.

Compiled by: Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda, David Awori, George Muron, Antonio Kalyango, Felix Warom Okello, Felix Ainebyoona, Malik F. Jjingo, Julius Byamukama, Robert Muhereza, Emmanuel Arineitwe & Julius

