NUP flag: A case of highest bidder or most competent?

As the 2026 General Election draws closer, the National Unity Platform (NUP) is facing growing accusations from its own members that the party flag—once seen as a symbol of integrity and grassroots support—is being sold to the highest bidder. Several aspirants, who failed to secure the party endorsement at local-level vetting, have walked away, accusing the top leadership of corruption and betrayal. They claim that instead of transparent selection, candidates are quietly asked to part with money.

“You cannot say you are fighting for the ordinary Ugandan while charging millions from those who want to represent the same people,” said one disappointed aspirant from eastern Uganda who quit the party after losing the flag. NUP entered Uganda’s political stage with a strong message of change, positioning itself as a grassroots movement that rejected the money politics dominating other parties. But critics now say the party has adopted the same practices it once condemned.

“They are choosing candidates in offices; not in the field. It is about who pays, not who the people want,” one aspirant told Sunday Monitor, adding that sums paid range from Shs10m and above. The discontent has pushed some members to abandon NUP altogether, accusing its leaders of betraying the values of “People Power.” Ms Harriet Chemutai, the chairperson of the NUP Election Management Committee (EMC), however, defends the party’s vetting process. She told our sister TV station NTV this past week that the vetting of aspirants is being conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

“If anyone believes the process is not fair, they should not take part,” Ms Chemutai said. “And if you think the NUP leadership is compromised, then there is no need to involve yourself in this exercise.”

Mityana District Woman MP, Joyce Bagala (left) shares a moment with a supporter as the Kassanda District Woman MP, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe (right) looks on during the vetting exercise at the NUP party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule September 20, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Coming under fire

Her remarks come amid growing scrutiny and public interest in the ongoing vetting process. The controversy has also invited comparisons with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, whose primaries have historically been marred by accusations of bribery and violence. But analysts say, unlike NUP, the NRM at least subjects aspirants to a fairly transparent process. Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, observed that internal democracy in political parties is ideally anchored on transparent and well-defined procedures that are widely accepted by members.

He noted that the NUP’s ongoing vetting exercise has been overshadowed by flag-selling allegations. According to him, such claims undermine the party’s internal democracy and raise questions about its credibility, particularly as the country heads toward the polls. “Incidents of NUP members withdrawing from the race at different levels, citing unfair vetting processes, and others threatening to quit the party if subjected to biased vetting, suggest a vote of no confidence in the process,” he said, adding, “This perceived lack of transparency and fairness could fuel internal conflicts and divisions within the party,” he cautioned.

Dr Kakuba emphasised the need for evidence-based, transparent, and research-driven selection methods to safeguard party loyalty and minimise disputes. Failure to address flag-selling allegations and demonstrate genuine commitment to internal democracy, he further warned, may make it difficult for NUP to present a united front against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in 2026, as it did during the 2021 elections. Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), noted that while the NUP leadership has denied allegations of bribery in awarding the party flag, no one has so far produced evidence to pin down any officials.

“It’s better to give them the benefit of the doubt,” she said. She was, however, critical of the selection process itself, arguing that the party could have done much better. According to her, more weight should have been placed on the capability of individuals seeking the flag. “The problem of our Parliament today is the large number of incompetent MPs who cannot protect the Constitution, administer checks and balances, or promote good governance. Whether critical matters are put to vote, Uganda loses out to the ‘voting-machine style MPs who form the majority. The Opposition must break this cycle by fronting very competent and firm MPs,” she told Sunday Monitor, adding, “[NUP] could have used methods such as the Kish Grid for better analysis. Otherwise, the method they used might cause more divisions in the party and affect their performance in the general elections.”

Abnormal circumstances

Sunday Monitor understands NUP is currently operating under immense pressure. Our sources have told us that while every institution has its own internal processes, NUP cannot freely organise meetings in the same way the ruling NRM party does.



“NUP cannot hold meetings physically to vote for the party flagbearer because security will not allow them. If you cannot hold a meeting at your own party headquarters, how do you expect them to conduct physical voting? Whenever they try to meet at their headquarters, security disperses them and sometimes arrests members,” one source disclosed, adding, “Several people linked to the party have been abducted by security forces and slapped with what can only be described as ‘trumped-up charges.’ NUP is under siege.”

NUP’s leadership has repeatedly defended its vetting committees, arguing that they are meant to prevent confusion and violence in primaries.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the party secretary general, has previously dismissed claims of corruption, insisting that flagbearers are chosen on merit and based on grassroots support. Still, the growing wave of complaints is testing the party’s credibility ahead of 2026. Some fear that if the allegations persist, NUP risks alienating its base of ordinary Ugandans who rallied behind Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, during the 2021 elections. “If NUP is seen to be engaging in the same corruption it criticises, it weakens its moral authority,” said Mr Patrick Gimei, a political observer.

Accusations

A political storm is brewing inside the NUP after several party members abruptly withdrew from the race for the party’s flag ahead of the 2026 General Election, just hours after the party announced dates for vetting parliamentary aspirants. The members cited alleged irregularities and a lack of transparency in the process.

Over the past 10 days, media reports have captured accusations levied against the party’s vetting exercise. The most common allegations include biased selection of candidates, influence peddling, and the ring-fencing of positions.

A party member, who requested anonymity, accused the party’s EMC of breaching internal procedures and operating outside the party’s legal framework. Among his concerns was the alleged fraudulent issuance of party membership cards to individuals alleged not to be residents of Kampala — a move the aggrieved party member argues compromises the integrity of the vetting process. Mr Timothy Chemonges, the executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), weighed in on the ongoing allegations, saying they raise broader questions about internal democracy and credibility within the party.





Members of Parliament; David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga of Busujju county (3rd left) and Kiboga district Woman MP, Christine Nakimwero (3rd right) joined by aspirants from Greater Mubende, Bugisu and Bukedea to take part in the NUP vetting exercise at the party headquarters, Makerere-Kavule on September 20, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

“Allegations of monetising party flags are not just about individual misconduct; they speak to the strength or weakness of internal party democracy. For a party like NUP, which has built its identity around being a people’s movement and an alternative to entrenched patronage politics, such claims risk undermining its moral high ground. If not addressed with transparency and accountability, they cast doubt on whether NUP is offering a genuinely new model of politics or simply replicating the same old practices,” Chemonges said.

On whether a few top leaders vetting candidates on behalf of thousands of supporters is sustainable, Mr Chemonges noted that centralised vetting cuts both ways. “On one hand, it ensures party discipline and coherence, especially for a young party still consolidating its structures. On the other hand, over-centralisation alienates the grassroots and fuels perceptions of favouritism and exclusion. For sustainability, NUP must strike a balance—empowering local party organs in candidate selection while maintaining credible central oversight. Without this balance, the party risks eroding trust among its base,” he explained. Mr Chemonges further warned that if the disputes persist, they could damage the party’s image ahead of the 2026 election.

“If these disputes are not resolved decisively, NUP risks entering the 2026 race with an image crisis. For the electorate, especially the youth who see NUP as a symbol of change, repeated allegations of internal corruption could breed disillusionment and apathy. Politically, the ruling party and other opponents will exploit these cracks to discredit the NUP as ‘no different from the rest.’ To safeguard its credibility, NUP must urgently institute transparent, participatory, and accountable internal processes that reassure its supporters that their voice—and not money—determines who carries the party flag,” he said. He concluded that Opposition parties are judged not only by their ability to criticise the ruling establishment but also by their capacity to model the democratic values they promise.

“The 2026 elections will test whether NUP can rise above these challenges and present itself as a credible vehicle for change,” Chemonges said.

Vetting process

On September 17, NUP began vetting candidates for parliamentary flagbearers, an exercise that has already reignited concerns over favouritism and unfairness among some aspirants. The vetting process has so far covered multiple regions, including Busoga, Bukedi, Lango, Kigezi, Wakiso, Teso, Rwenzori, Toro, Mpigi, Mukono, Mubende, Ankole, West Nile, Acholi, Greater Masaka, Karamoja, Sebei, Kampala, Bunyoro, Luweero, and Bugisu. The exercise is scheduled to conclude on September 21, with the final results expected within two weeks.

Aspiring Bukoto Central MP, Mr Jamiru Kivumbi among NUP members vetted

Sabiti Makara, a professor in the Department of Governance and Director of Graduate Training at Kabale University, said NUP has intelligence on the ground and is aware of which members have actively worked for the party and which have not. “Their decision to award or withhold the party card is based on this intelligence,” he explained. On the allegations of corruption, Prof Makara said there is no evidence to substantiate claims that top leaders accepted bribes.