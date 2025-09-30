NUP flag: Selection divides Kamuli supporters

As National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, tours the Busoga region to rally support, his party’s flagbearer selection process has triggered outrage and division among supporters in Kamuli and Buyende districts.

Many local voters say they feel betrayed after seeing trusted grassroots candidates sidelined in favour of what they describe as “political opportunists.” Some argue that this undermines the very principles NUP claims to stand for, change, transparency, and inclusivity.

In Buyende District, particularly Budiope West, supporters were dismayed after the party flag was denied to seasoned opposition politician Dr Dominic Wakabi. Instead, it was handed to Mr Anthony Kolobe, a former NRM member now branded by some as an “opposition schemer.”

In Kamuli Municipality, another favourite, Mr Silver Segonga, was overlooked in favour of Mr Godfrey Mugoya, also known as Ivalyadhagi, leaving grassroots supporters deeply disappointed.

For the Kamuli District Woman MP seat, many had rallied behind Ms Proscovia Naikoba Kanakutanda, famously known as Ndatike, to pose a serious challenge to First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga. Ms Naikoba has contested against Ms Kadaga three times. However, the flag was controversially awarded to Ms Bridget Babirye, whom critics accuse of abandoning the constituency after her last electoral loss.

“We expected NUP to front a strong challenger to the President’s Office Minister, Ms Milly Babalanda, who secured the NRM flag under questionable circumstances. Instead, NUP has worsened the situation by selecting weak candidates through a flawed and corrupt vetting process,” said Mr Farouk Isabirye, a NUP mobiliser from Kidera Sub-County.

Mr Isabirye further criticised the absence of party structures and a credible electoral college to determine flagbearers on merit, warning that the current system demoralises supporters and leaves them “ideologically disoriented.”

Dr Wakabi, who has contested multiple times and consistently emerged as a strong contender, also expressed his disappointment.

“It’s difficult to risk your political capital on a party that doesn’t guarantee fair, merit-based outcomes,” Dr Wakabi said. He added that the so-called vetting process lacked transparency and credibility, with assessments largely based on phone calls and written recommendations rather than objective, on-the-ground evaluations.

Kamuli resident Ms Shamim Nairuba echoed the frustration, claiming that NUP flag allocations are driven more by favoritism and leadership connections than competence.

“How does a serious opposition party drop Segonga for musician Walukaga, or sideline Naikoba for Babirye? Are they truly after state power or just promoting personal interests and political drama?” Ms Nairuba asked.

As discontent brews in the Busoga sub-region, questions continue to mount about NUP’s internal democracy and whether it can live up to its promise of being a genuine alternative to the status quo.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;