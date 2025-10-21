NUP names new candidate to take on Among

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has unveiled a new candidate for the Bukedea District woman parliamentary seat following the Electoral Commission (EC)’s recommendation to remove three aspirants from the National Voters Register. The chairperson of the NUP’s Election Management Committee yesterday announced Ms Florence Asio as the party’s new flagbearer, replacing Ms Mercy Alupo.

Ms Alupo had initially been selected to challenge the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, who represents the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. The Electoral Commission (EC) on October 6 upheld tribunal recommendations to delete three Bukedea parliamentary aspirants from the National Voters Register, saying the process was lawful and followed due procedure.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court in Kampala, the EC, represented by Acting Secretary Richard Kamugisha Baabo, stated that it had reviewed the complaints concerning the deletion of names from the electoral register. The Commission verified that the parish tribunals had acted lawfully in recommending the removal of Norma Susan Otai (FDC), Mercy Alupo (NUP), and Hellen Akol Odeke (Independent). The case was filed by Zipporah Akol, a resident of Bukedea, seeking to block the nomination of the three women who are seeking to challenge Ms Among, the incumbent Bukedea District Woman MP. Judge Simon Peter Kinobe has fixed October 27 for ruling.

Speaking to journalists at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule before heading out for campaign activities yesterday, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, criticised the EC’s move to delete the names of the aspirants. Mr Kyagulanyi said the EC’s decision undermines democratic principles ahead of the 2026 elections. Mr Kyagulanyi called for unity within the party and urged Ms Alupo to support the new flagbearer. He said NUP would mobilise widespread support to block Ms Among’s re-election bid. Ms Asio, in her remarks, said her campaign would focus on addressing injustices faced by women, advocating for human rights, promoting employment opportunities, and pushing for better governance.

FDC stands by Otai

Meanwhile, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has reaffirmed its support for Ms Norma Otai as its candidate for the Bukedea seat. Mr Augustine Ojobile, the party’s electoral commission secretary, said there was no legal justification for her removal from the voters register. He maintained that Ms Otai’s name still appears in the EC system and dismissed the deletion as baseless. He warned that FDC would not entertain what he called “legal gymnastics” and vowed to nominate her regardless of the obstacles. FDC said it would not change its candidate and is prepared to challenge the EC in court if Ms Otai is blocked from nomination. Parliamentary nominations are scheduled for October 22 and 23. Justice Simon Peter Kinobe, who is handling the case, has set October 27, to deliver his ruling, five days after the nomination window closes.

Petitions hearing set today

In the same vein, the Deputy Registrar Simon Zirintusa Kintu, in an October 20, letter announced that the High Court set today, October 21, to hear the two petitions that were filed against the EC by Ms Alupo, and Ms Norma Otai, challenging the deletion of their names from the National Voters Register and being blocked from contesting for Bukedea District Woman MP. “Take notice that the hearing of this case has been fixed for the October 21, at 9am in the fore/afternoon or soon thereafter as the case can be heard in this court, If no appearance is made on your behalf, by yourself/your pleader or someone authorised by law to act for you, the case will be heard in your absence,” Registrar Zirintusa’s stated in the letter.



