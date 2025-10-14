NUP’s long walk to IPOD

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s journey to joining the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) has increasingly become slippery after IPOD officials asked them to beg before being admitted.

Barely a day after officials from NUP expressed willingness to join the IPOD, an umbrella organisation that binds all political parties, the body’s executive director who also doubles as the Secretary to the Council, Dr Lawrence Sserwambala Kabagabe, asked them to write officially requesting to join.

“...Article 5.2.7 provides that “a political party eligible to joining IPOD shall express its interest in writing to the secretary to the council” where a party is expected to state its intent to participate in the objectives, principles, and obligations of the organisation,” reads part of the October 10 letter seen by this publication.

It adds: “In line with this provision, the process of joining IPOD is distinct from simply signing the MoU. The formal expression of interest constitutes the first legal and procedural step, which then allows the IPOD Council to consider and approve the application.

Upon such approval arrangements are made for the new member to formally accede to and sign the MoU in accordance with its terms.” Officials from NUP were by press time not reachable for a comment because they did not answer our phone calls. The Daily Monitor also understands that NUP had not officially responded to Dr Kabagabe’s letter by last evening.

The party secretary general, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, however last week explained that NUP was earlier hesitant to join IPOD because the entity was a private company that was limited by guarantee and did not also help the party when their members were being abducted by security operatives.

“When they realised that we have refused to join IPOD, they in a very irregular way brought a law in Parliament amending the Political Parties and Organisation Act which made IPOD a department of the National Consultative Forum (NCF) where we are already members. In fact our national treasurer is the vice chairperson of NCF,” he said.

Dr Sserwambala said in the letter that NUP should submit a formal written expression of interest affirming the party’s commitment to the objectives, principles, and values of IPOD as outlined in the MoU and equally indicate readiness to participate in IPOD’s dialogue processes, programmes, and institutional structures.

“Once received, the IPOD Council will formally process your request with consideration in line with the MoU and the established legal framework under Section 20 of the PPOA, (as amended) which governs inter-party collaboration and dialogue platforms,” the letter reads.

It adds: “We reaffirm IPOD’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the advancement of peaceful, issue-based political engagement in Uganda. Your participation would enrich the platform’s diversity and strengthen collective efforts toward a more democratic and sustainable political environment.”

The party last week filed a petition before the High Court accusing government of sidelining it from the political funding after Shs10b was released including its Shs1.4b but they was barred from accessing it because they are not members of IPOD. Parliament in July passed the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which made it a mandatory requirement for every political party having representation in Parliament to subscribe to IPOD in order to access the funding they currently receive under the NCF arrangement.

The new law made the IPOD and the Forum for Non-Represented Political Parties and Political Organisations members of the NCF, and also established the functions of the IPOD. Bunyole East Member of Parliament Yusuf Mutembuli, who led the team that brought the amendment, argued that the previous law did not adequately deal with the conduct of political parties and organisations that do not adhere to the principles of tolerance, dialogue and peaceful co-existence amongst political parties as required in the Political Parties and Organisations Act, thereby allowing the continuation of such conduct with devastating consequences to Uganda's democratic trajectory.

“When political parties commit to these principles, it reduces the likelihood of conflicts, violence, or divisive politics, fostering a more stable and peaceful society, and conditional funding incentivizes parties to engage in constructive dialogue and respect diverse viewpoints, leading to more responsible and democratic behaviour,” he said. MPs amended Section 14 of the Act and limited the government funding to only political parties that are full members of the IPOD, whose structure is under establishment.

Mr Gerald Siranda, the secretary general of the Democratic Party, said any member of IPOD must be ready to engage in all activities, including signing of the memorandum of understanding, attending the IPOD meetings, and the summit which brings together all party presidents and secretary generals. This implies that Mr Kyagulanyi and President Museveni, Jimmy Akena, Norbert Mao, Sadam Gayira, shall be meeting on the same table with the secretary generals. Upon its passing and signing into law by the President, the NUP deputy spokesperson, Mr Waiswa Mufumbiro told this newspaper that they would not join IPOD.

About IPOD

IPOD was formed in 2009 as a loose coalition of political parties with representation in Parliament with support from the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) at the request of the Government of Uganda in a bid to support its nascent multiparty democracy following a return to multipartyism in 2005.

At the time of its foundation, there were five political parties in Uganda’s Parliament including the Conservative Party (CP), Democratic Party (DP). Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC). IPOD’s membership changes with the electoral cycle.

But since its joining and exiting was voluntary, the IPOD has suffered setbacks since 2015, when some major political parties have deliberately ignored it or exited unceremoniously. For example, ahead of the 2016 General Election, the then opposition bloc under their umbrella body of The Democratic Alliance (TDA) unanimously pulled out of IPOD after they accused the Parliament of neglecting critical electoral and Constitutional reforms. Those who later split rejoined the forum.