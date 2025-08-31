NUP to repair ties after handing out its flags

The National Unity Platform (NUP) is caught between a rock and a hard place as it grapples with settling and rehabilitating its members not named as flag-bearers at local government and mayoral levels.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s secretary general, yesterday said the party set up a two-day disputes resolving committee to handle the exercise.

The committee has four members, headed by Dr Moses Kanaabi.

“It is normal for some members within the party to not be happy, especially when they miss our cards. These cases came up in the last election and we know they will come even more when we release the other names of other elective positions because the people value our flag,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Some of the big shots that emerged winners of the ticket included Mr Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga cleared to take on incumbent Mr Erias Lukwago in the Kampala City Lord Mayoral race.

The post had attracted many members, including Mr Moses Kataabu, who was advised to step down to the position of Kampala Central Division, which he won.

“The greatest problem of Kampala is garbage. The city smells all over. We breathe contaminated air as a result of the smell from garbage. We need a comprehensive plan to tackle the solid waste management crisis. If you deal holistically with the garbage challenge, you would reduce the number of diseases that affect our people. Over 70 percent of the diseases that affect our people originate from poor hygiene and sanitation,” Mr Balimwezo, who is the current Nakawa East MP, said.

He added: “If the garbage challenge is well solved, we would have automatically averted floods and road infrastructural breakdown, as when garbage is littered everywhere, it breaks water streams; when it rains, it causes floods that block the roads, thus leading to traffic jams. We need to develop a sustainable approach to waste management; this business of having landfills and dumpsites will not work anymore. We need to recycle the garbage for agricultural composite input and many products to have a clean city.”

Mr Balimwezo on August 30 said he would advocate for the revival of the Local Government Rating Act so that property tax collected in specific areas can be used to develop the roads, drainage, garbage collection, and security lighting on streets, so people feel the value of the tax they pay.

Mr Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu (left) and Mr Ali Nganda, alias Mulyanyama, aspiring Kawempe South MPs. Photo | Courtesy of their X handles.

Bitterness

NUP has also named Mr Ali Bukeni, alias Nubian Li, party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s bosom buddy, for the position of mayor of Nakawa West ahead of the incumbent, Mr Paul Mugambe. This rekindles patronage claims levied against the party.

The media has been awash with information that NUP ring-fenced certain positions for Mr Kyagulanyi’s confidants, including parliamentary seats for his brother Fred Nyanzi in Kawempe South, Mr Rubongoya in Kampala Central, and Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro in Nakawa East.

Mr Mufumbiro, who is also the deputy spokesperson of NUP, told Sunday Monitor that the party is following due process as stipulated by their party constitution.

“We look at so many things for one to be named flag-bearer. It is not true that being close to the party president guarantees you a card. That is propaganda, and we disabuse ourselves from such talk.”

Notable faces that were denied the party card include former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala. He had earlier gone public about some party members who allegedly received money from candidates promising to give them cards as flag-bearers.

Several of NUP’s so-called foot soldiers also shared similar sentiments. Their party president, Mr Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, appealed for calm.

“This has been a competitive process,” he said, adding: “We received so many good aspirants, but the slot was for only one best. To the successful candidates, don’t misuse it to overlook those you defeated. Let’s keep the unity. Our task is to take the post of Presidency in 2026.”

Joy unconfined

Dr Shamim Nambassa, Makerere University’s 87th Guild President, who was also vetted as a NUP candidate for LC5 Councillor for Kawempe South, attributed her success to her grassroots approach, innovative ideas, and unwavering commitment to the struggle for liberation.

“The NUP party's flag-bearer selection process was transparent, competitive, and democratic, showcasing the party's commitment to meritocracy and giving ordinary members a chance to participate,” she said.

“As we look ahead to the 2026 General Election, my focus will be on addressing pressing issues affecting our community such as realigning priorities towards improved healthcare, education, and citizen participation. I’ll work tirelessly to ensure our area receives the attention and resources it deserves,” she added.

Mr Umar Magala, who won the NUP ticket for Kawempe Lord Councillor after previously setting his sights on the Kawempe North MP and Kawempe Division Mayor positions, said his journey was a test of patience and humility.

“I will stand for councillor, willing to always push for our message of protest vote, to ensure that we correctly work for victory in the 2026 elections,” he vowed.

Dr Judith Nalukwago, cleared to stand as Women Councillor for LCV Makindye West III, said it was a tight contest with six aspirants jostling for the same positions, citing that she was advantaged by her advocacy for liberation.

“I applaud NUP for empowering the youth into leadership […] Before I was even given the card, I had been doing door-to-door campaigns. I have seen the challenges our people face,” she said.

Ms Harriet Chemutai, the chairperson of the NUP Elections Management Committee (EMC), said the exercise was transparent and done with a high level of integrity, starting on June 1, with the picking of expression of interest forms, ending July 27, and a vetting process that included a ground survey up to August 29 with the candidates.

“We had different tools to come up with successful candidates that included harmonisation and vetting that comprised 40 percent and a ground survey of 60 percent where we consulted our leaders across the country,” Ms Chemutai told Monitor.

Mr Rubongoya confirmed that he would ‘handle the nomination of all city mayors and Kampala candidates”.

All Wakiso candidates, he added, “will be nominated by Ms Aisha Kabanda, and others across Uganda by our registrars at the sub-regional levels.”