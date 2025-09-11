NUP, UPC, other aspirants return presidential nomination forms

As the deadline for presidential aspirant nominations draws near, political parties and their independent counterparts have intensified their efforts, with many submitting fully signed support forms to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The National Unity Platform (NUP), led by its Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, became the second major opposition party to submit its signatures, following the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), which submitted theirs on September 8.

According to Mr Rubongoya, NUP secured around 200,000 signatures from all 126 districts of Uganda, far exceeding the minimum requirement of 9,800 signatures set by the EC.

“We collected a minimum of 1,000 signatures per district, with some districts contributing more than 2,000 signatures. While we faced challenges in areas like Isingiro, where security forces were intimidating our supporters, we still managed to secure the required numbers,” he said.

This development signals the beginning of the second phase in NUP’s presidential campaign, as party leader Robert Kyagulanyi embarks on his mission to unseat President Museveni, who has held power since 1986.

NUP’s campaign, under the slogan New Uganda Now, aims to bring about a change that will end the nearly 40-year rule of President Museveni.

“New Uganda” promises a future where Ugandans have access to quality public healthcare, well-maintained roads, and an education system that delivers high-quality learning in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools.

“As we embark on this journey to end the suffering Ugandans have endured for decades, we urge security operatives to respect the will of the people and refrain from disrupting us. We also ask the Electoral Commission to ensure the election process is fair and transparent,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Mr Kyagulanyi is running for president for the second time, having made a strong showing in the 2021 elections, where he secured 3.6 million votes, coming second to President Museveni, who won with 6.01 million votes.

In the Central region, however, Kyagulanyi's NUP candidates unseated several of Museveni’s ministers in both the presidential race and parliamentary elections.

NUP submitted its nomination forms just two days after its counterparts, including the UPC led by Mr Jimmy Akena, the Common Man’s Party headed by former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, and the Conservative Party under Mr Kenny Lukyamuzi.

Former presidential candidate Willy Mayambala also submitted his forms yesterday. EC spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi confirmed that more aspirants are expected to submit their forms, which will then be scrutinised by EC officials before they are cleared to pay the required nomination fees.

A total of 213 aspirants collected presidential nomination forms last month and began the one-month process of collecting at least 9,800 signatures from 98 districts, representing two-thirds of the country.

The EC will now verify these signatures and issue clearance to the candidates, allowing them to pay the Shs20m nomination fee to secure their place on the ballot

Young aspirants make their mark

Among those who have already returned their forms are three youth candidates who picked up the nomination forms on Monday. These include 24-year-olds Richard Tumwesigye and Wycliffe Kasaijja, as well as 28-year-old Michael Nkwanga.

Mr Nkwanga, who is running independently under the slogan Liberation First, said: “We declare that the era of survival politics must end, and the dawn of liberation politics must begin. Our struggle is built on four unshakable pillars: Political Liberation, Economic Liberation, Social Liberation, and Ideological Liberation. We cannot continue begging while sitting on abundant resources. Economic liberation means taking control of our resources and modernising agriculture to ensure we can feed ourselves,” he said.

Mr Tumwesigye, whose slogan is The Uganda We Deserve, shared: “When I travelled across the country, I found widespread poverty, a high rate of teenage pregnancies in some regions, and deteriorating infrastructure. Uganda needs a comprehensive strategy to address these issues, which is clearly outlined in my manifesto. We must restore the country’s lost glory.”

Mr Kasaijja, a business administration student at Kampala International University, emphasised his commitment to combating corruption.

“I will push for the death penalty for those convicted of corruption, while also working to improve healthcare and education systems in Uganda,” he said.