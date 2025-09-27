Nyanjura determined to end NRM’s dominance in Tooro





During the 2011 presidential campaigns, Dr Kizza Besigye’s entourage was met with a lukewarm reception after having snaked into the western district of Kyegegwa, in the Tooro Sub-region. It took one woman who started to sing the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) song for Dr Besigye to get a semblance of a crowd.

When Dr Besigye returned to Tooro in 2016, there was more energy in the crowd than was the case in 2011. This meant that gradually, though the Opposition never expected to win in this sub-region, its support was on the increase. Still, in 2021, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party couldn’t do any better in this sub-region.

Although Mr Kyagulanyi attracted crowds in Buganda, Busoga, Acholi, and West Nile, in Tooro, there was no energetic reception.

In fact, when he entered Fort Portal, the main town in Tooro, the crowd that had gathered was tear-gassed as bullets were fired in the air.

“In Fort Portal, it was a hailstorm of bullets and teargas as police and the military tried to prevent people from coming out to listen to our message! Despite all this, many people weathered the storm and turned up! Thank you. Uganda is ready for change,” Mr Kyagulanyi posted on social media.

At the parliamentary level, the results have not been any different for the Opposition. Tooro has proved to be a bastion for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The sub-region has been painted yellow to the extent that Opposition cadres are normally asked to disguise themselves as Independents to stand any chance of winning. Take, for instance, journalist Charles Mwanguhya, who, for many years, cut his teeth as a change-seeking voice.

In 2021, he decided to stand in Burahya constituency, in Kabarole District, not on any Opposition party ticket, but as an Independent. He, however, placed second with 17,081 votes in a race NRM’s Stephen Kagwera Kasaija soundly won with 32,894 votes.

Dyed-in-the-wool NRM fans

In a show of how Tooro politics is steeped in NRM politics, four years after missing out on Parliament, Mr Mwanguhya decided to join the NRM. He had realised that the only way he could join the House from Tooro was by joining the ruling party.

“The reason to run under the NRM is because the NRM isn’t just the most dominant party in the country, but it’s the most dominant party in the Tooro Sub-region. When you want to lead people, it’s important that you go to where people are so that you provide them the leadership they require,” Mr Mwanguhya said.

Yet still he was rejected in the NRM primaries. Mr Joseph Mugenyi, a former staffer at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, emerged victor with 23,513 votes, representing 50.6 percent of the vote. Mr Mwanguhya finished a distant fourth with 6,470 votes, representing 13.9 percent of the vote.

In the nearby Mwenge Central constituency, in Kyenjojo District, Ms Doreen Nyanjura, who is the current Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, had decided not to follow Mr Mwanguya’s lead.

During next year’s parliamentary poll, she will not disguise herself as an Independent, let alone join the ruling NRM party. Ms Nyanjura’s allegiance with the Opposition, particularly the FDC party, can be traced to her High School days at Masheruka Girls School, in present-day Sheema District, where she baptised herself “FDC preacher.”

The bespectacled woman has since aided in FDC’s dissolution and formation of the new outfit called the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). Before that, during the 2006 presidential elections, as a 17-year-old, Ms Nyanjura had built enough confidence to speak about Opposition doyen Dr Besigye at school whenever she got the opportunity. Consequently, the FDC had become her identity since it was the label she put on almost everything that belonged to her.

“There are people who preach about the Gospel of God and all that, but given my limitations—I’m not so passionate about things to do with religion—I used to preach a different kind of gospel,” she explained.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago reappointed Ms Doreen Nyanjura as deputy Lord Mayor during a council meeting at City Hall in 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY

To go urban or rural?

For many years, Ms Nyanjura has been associated with urban politics, having hit headlines when she was still a Makerere University student attached to the youth wing of the FDC party. After graduating, she still stuck with urban politics, contesting in 2016 for Makerere University Councillor at City Hall, still on the FDC ticket. Ms Nyanjura had, during this time, formed an ironclad alliance with Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Nyanjura is incorruptible. She is one person I can trust totally because she doesn’t do deals with NRM stooges,” Mr Lukwago rationalised his support for Ms Nyanjura for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) speakership, which once she failed, he appointed her as Deputy Lord Mayor.

Ms Nyanjura takes a lot of pride in being Mr Lukwago’s deputy, which she says has enabled her to stand up for the common man in Kampala.

“We’ve had a lot of battles with the rich in this city. But recall, during Covid-19, we passed our first plan of action. It was a stimulus package to Kampala’s business community affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. This included proposals for the suspension of collection of trading license fees, market dues and commercial user fees,” Ms Nyanjura explained, adding that she is disheartened that her efforts to take street children off the streets and rehabilitate them weren’t that successful.

Having had two terms as a councillor, Ms Nyanjura jockeyed on what exactly could be the next course of action in her political career. Would she stand in Kampala City, as many had advised her, since she has made her name in the city? After all, it has become a norm for Opposition politicians to jostle for political positions around the Kampala Metropolitan Area since these are considered to be Opposition bastions.

There is no shortage of examples. Notable are NUP’s Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who in 2021 lost in his native Jinja South West race, but this time he has chosen to stand in Nakawa East. Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, always speaks to the Opposition conundrum of having many candidates in cities like Kampala, whilst having no candidates in the countryside.

“You have many people in towns and cities seeking Opposition tickets, but when you go to Karamoja, West Nile, Tooro, Bunyoro, and Lango, we have no candidates. Yet these people who want to stand in cities have their native villages where we can stand,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago decorates his new deputy, Ms Doreen Nyanjura, at the swearing-in ceremony at City Hall in Kampala in 2020. PHOTO/FILE

Opposition through and through

Ms Nyanjura decided against the whole idea of standing in Kampala City and went back to her native Mwenge.

“Yeah, people think that Kampala should be easy for me, but I’m not interested in what is easy. We need to expand the Opposition base. The people in areas like Mwenge need to know that they are in a precarious situation and we have an alternative to the NRM,” she said.

Another suggestion that Ms Nyanjura rejected was the Mwanguhya route of disguising as an Independent or worse seeking the NRM party flag.

“The truth is that I’m not NRM and I’m not an Independent. I belong to the Opposition, and I can’t lie to my people that I’m an Independent or even NRM. My views are clear, and everyone knows where I stand on any issue. The people of Mwenge Central are going to have to choose whether they want to continue with leadership which has clearly not worked for them or try out something new,” Mr Nyanjura, who is standing on the PFF ticket, said.

I am Opposition.

The truth is that I’m not NRM and I’m not an Independent. I belong to the Opposition, and I can’t lie to my people that I’m an Independent or even NRM. My views are clear, and everyone knows where I stand on any issue. The people of Mwenge Central are going to have to choose whether they want to continue with leadership which has clearly not worked for them or try out something new.

– Ms Doreen Nyanjura, Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor.

Background

Mwenge Central was carved out of Mwenge North in the run-up to the 2016 elections. The first person to represent the constituency was Mr Tom Butime. The NRM historical represented Mwenge North until 2011 when David Muhumuza defeated him.

The creation of Mwenge Central by the NRM regime was seen as a way of consoling Mr Butime after his embarrassing loss in 2011.

Mr Butime, who has held multiple ministerial positions, has since retired from elective politics. Ms Nyanjura will now have to face Methuselah Kasukaali, who won the NRM ticket.

“Butime has been here for a long time with nothing to show for it. But I want to thank him for retiring. I find him to be liberal and open-minded. My main issues are with the Resident District Commissioner (RDC),” Ms Nyanjura said, adding that her candidature has added vibrancy in Tooro politics.

“On all the radios, my candidature is being discussed. Everyone wants to get interested in how this young person has received a lot of support from young people in Tooro. They have never seen this energy,” she said.