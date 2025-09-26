Opposition leaders condemn police brutality, defacing of posters

Opposition leaders in Mbale City, Bugisu Sub-region, have condemned what they described as police brutality and the defacing of campaign posters belonging to their presidential candidates in the forthcoming 2026 General Election.

The condemnation follows an incident on Republic Street in Mbale City, where supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were allegedly shot at while celebrating the nomination of their presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, also shows police officers tearing down Mr Kyagulanyi’s poster. Mr Akim Wantenyeri, the National Vice Chairperson of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) Eastern Region, described the act as barbaric and undemocratic.

“It shows that we don’t have professional police in Uganda. We have partisan police, which has been politicised,” he said.

Mr Peter Makoko, commonly known as Poker, the NUP youth leader in Mbale City, who appears in the viral video attempting to stop the officer from tearing down the poster, said police should hold unprofessional officers accountable.

“Their acts show that police have failed to do their work of keeping law and order, and instead resorted to causing commotion for people to lose their property. Then they turn around and blame NUP supporters,” he said.

The incident happened as NUP supporters marched in procession carrying placards and posters of Mr Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi is among the eight presidential candidates nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) to run in the 2026 General Election, including the incumbent, Mr Yoweri Museveni. Police fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse the NUP supporters, though no injuries were reported, according to police.

The operation was reportedly led by the officer-in-charge of operations. Mr Makoko said the poster in question had been collected from the industrial area in Mbale City and was being taken to the party offices on Pallisa Road for supporters to sign in endorsement of Mr Kyagulanyi’s nomination.

“I personally went to pick that billboard from the industrial area. When we reached Pallisa Road, I picked a few foot soldiers from the office to help me push it. That’s when the officers arrived in a patrol vehicle with four officers,” he explained.

“They went directly to the poster and started tearing it. When we confronted them, one of the officers pulled a pistol and shot at us, while his men threw tear gas canisters at us,” Mr Makoko added.

The Elgon Region Police Commander (RPC), Mr Samuel Asiimwe, condemned the officers’ actions and assured the public that an investigation was underway.

“The police are investigating the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of tear gas on NUP supporters,” Mr Asiimwe said. He added that they were working to improve police response to public gatherings “based on professionalism”.

However, the EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, distanced the electoral body from responsibility for campaign materials. “We don’t manage posters. You talk to the police. The EC organises elections,” he said. A police statement dated September 25 confirmed that investigations had begun and noted that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.