Opposition parties reject Electoral Commission's revised roadmap

The move by the Electoral Commission (EC) to make last-minute adjustments in the 2025/2026 election roadmap has sparked backlash from Opposition players. Last week, the electoral body chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, announced the change in the nomination dates for presidential candidates by bringing them much closer.

According to Mr Byabakama, the adjustments were made to create more preparation time for both the candidates and EC, as discovered after the EC an account on the post-nomination processes to be concluded by the candidates before they get on the campaign trails, like the capturing of presidential nomination returns, production of ballot paper samples, and harmonisation of the campaign programmes, among other activities, stating if the changes were not made, it would drastically reduce the period available for the campaigns.

“After taking into account all the above, EC realised that if we were to maintain the earlier nomination dates, these post-nomination processes would drastically reduce the period available for the campaigns. EC adjusted the presidential nomination dates from October 2 and 3, 2025, as earlier scheduled, to September 23 and 24, 2025,” he explained. He added: “The Commission (EC) further adjusts the nomination of candidates for local governments, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs), to be conducted on September 3 to 12, 2025, and parliamentary (MP) nominations on September 16 to 17, 2025.”

Specific dates

Mr Byabakama stressed that the presidential campaigns will run from October 4, 2025 to January 12, 2026; MP from September 23, 2025, to January 12, 2026; for local government from September 13, 2025, to January 12, 2026; and January 12, 2026, to February 9, 2026, will be the polling period for president, MPs, and Local Government Councils (city/district; municipality/city division; and sub-county, town, and municipal division), in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution.

Mixed reactions

Mr Richard Muyombya, the deputy Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson, said the changes were uncalled for, citing that consultations would have been made to avoid inconveniencing the ongoing party programmes. “As FDC, we were disappointed by EC. We had drafted our roadmap in accordance with their earlier roadmap. When you do such adjustments without engaging the immediate stakeholders, it’s a bit disappointing; it means EC will have denied us time as expected. You cannot reduce almost two weeks back,” said Mr Muyombya.

He added: “They are disturbing our programmes. EC up to now has not yet released registers from the concluded voter verification updates exercise to enable us to get signatures from the eligible voters, as it is a requirement to be registered as a candidate. The abrupt EC adjustments are giving us a negative expectation from the 2026 elections.”

Costly move

Likewise, Ms Alice Alaso, the national coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, warned that the EC-revised roadmap will cost them, given the fact that they had not yet finalised the process of having their candidates from the president to the LC level.

“After ignoring us, after waiting for President Museveni to finish his campaigns in the whole country in the guise of Parish Development Model (DPM) tours, and after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) finalised their primaries, now EC is saying they are adjusting the road map,” Ms Alaso said.

“We had scheduled to hold the delegates’ conferences in late August 2025, but now the revised EC roadmap will cost us to rush our programmes; it means we will have to rush receiving the expression of interest forms for presidential and other aspirants by then, our anticipated time.

It seems EC doesn’t genuinely care about their people [parties]; they only mind as long as NRM is okay,” she stated. Mr George Musisi, one of the National Unity Platform (NUP) lawyers, said: “The abrupt changes are certainly disruptive to the different parties’ internal programmess.

“The Electoral Commision roadmap guides internal party roadmaps, and for it to be changed abruptly certainly affects their programmes. We shall, however, see how to similarly readjust accordingly.”