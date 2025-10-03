Opposition push for one candidate in 2026

With nomination of presidential candidates done, and rallies flagged off in frantic search for votes, the Opposition have pressed the red button to push for a joint candidate to challenge President Museveni in the January 2026 elections. The initiative by the Conservative Party (CP) opens the door for the seventh time for forces of change to attempt to end President Museveni’s 40 years grip on power.

Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, the CP presidential candidate, said last evening he had written to all the Opposition political parties impressing on them the urgency of an Opposition coalition in the face of unlevelled playing field in the run up to January 2026 General Election.

He said his September 29 letter was addressed to all the principals, who include Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, of National Unity Platform (NUP) party; Mubarak Munyagwa of Common Man’s party, and Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Several parties with presidential candidates told this publication last evening that a united Opposition front could give real challenge to Mr Museveni’s grip on power, but said they were yet to see Mr Mabirizi’s letter.

“I have already written to all of them and they received the letter to see how we can work together because the ground is not levelled. We propose a joint candidate and support that one person to arrive at the change we all want, lest we miss our goal of liberating our country,” Mr Mabirizi said in an interview for this story on September 2.

In June this year, similar talks between Opposition parties People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and National Unity Platform (NUP) failed due to differences in interests. After the Daily Monitor broke the story, PFF went on to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

The objective was to field a single candidate ahead of the elections. Despite the previous setbacks, Mr Mabirizi is pushing for a roundtable discussion planned for October 5 at the Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala. Mr Mabirizi did not avail this publication a copy of the letter.

In the middle of a heated 2021 campaign, Opposition political parties accused the government of intimidation, harassment, arrests, and detention of their supporters and candidates. They held a joint meeting calling for coalition at the 11th hour at Hotel Africana in Kampala, throwing the public in great anticipation. But the coalition did not materialise as they disagreed on the strategy.

In 2016, the Opposition tried to come together under The Democratic Alliance (TDA), for a joint candidate against President Museveni, which was also unsuccessful.

Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP party secretary general, confirmed that the party is already in talks with several Opposition parties, though he did not disclose the details of the discussions and the parties they are engaging with. “I am not in position to comment on that specifically, but as NUP, we are already in talks with several political actors and we are currently welcoming anybody who wants a coalition,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Ms Alice Alaso, the ANT party national coordinator, said they remain open to dialogue if the coalition goals are open and clearly defined. Mr Sharif Ssentongo, the secretary general of the National Peasants Party (NPP), said they are always ready to listen to one another, but said any coalition must be inclusive in that no party should be left out. Mr Moses Bugirwa, the secretary general of the Common Man’s Party, said: “A coalition is possible at any stage, even if the candidates have nominated and they are already in the field. The debate for a joint candidate is still valid and our doors are open for the discussion.”

There have been several attempts for the Opposition to form a coalition to end Mr Museveni’s rule. The PFF, a party associated with Dr Kizza Besigye, last week revealed that they are currently engaged with ANT and NUP to have a joint Opposition presidential candidate. Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, the PFF national convention speaker, said discussions between the two parties were ongoing.