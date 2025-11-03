Over 2,700 candidates fight for 519 constituency seats

A preliminary parliamentary nomination report by the Electoral Commission (EC) shows that 2,711 candidates have been cleared to run for the 519 constituency seats. The parliamentary candidates were nominated across the country on October 22 and 23.

They will kick off their campaigns on November 10. The 519 seats include 353 for directly elected MPs, 146 for District Woman MPs, 20 for Special Interest Groups, with five each for Youths, Older Persons, Workers, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

Another 10 seats are reserved for representatives of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), whose nomination and elections are to be held on a date yet to be announced, bringing to 529 the total number of seats to be filled. The tally of 2,711 nominated candidates may remain the same or change once the EC determines the 60 petitions that have been lodged by disgruntled aspirants who were not nominated.

These nominated candidates numbers have slightly dropped from the 2,801 parliamentary candidates that the EC registered for the 2021 General Election, but is higher than the 1,743 parliamentary candidates cleared for the 2016 polls.





Breaking down the numbers

The report shared with this publication by Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, shows that 1,428 candidates from 18 political parties will be up against 1,283 Independent counterparts in the battle for seats in the 12th Parliament. Our analysis of the preliminary data shows that the Opposition parties have nominated 914 candidates against 514 from the NRM party.

However, the report shows none of the political parties have fielded candidates in all the 519 elective parliamentary positions. At least 2,000 candidates will be battling for the 353 direct constituency MP races, 634 for the 146 District Woman MP races, 32 for the five Youth MP positions, eight for the five Older Person positions, 26 for the five Workers MP slots, and 11 for the five PWD seats.

The current Parliament has 556 MPs, with 529 of them directly elected, while the rest are ex officio. The ruling NRM party has majority members with 337 MPs, followed by Independents 87, the National Unity Platform (NUP) 57, and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 31, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) 11, and the Democratic Party (DP) 9, while the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Justice Forum (Jeema) have one each. The EC Nomination report shows NRM has fielded a total of 514 candidates, with 348 for direct constituencies, 146 for District Woman MPs, and four candidates for each of the four special interest groups. They total 514, implying they fell short by five MPs for the 519 MP seats.

But the party spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ddombo, yesterday, said he was not sure of the exact number fielded and promised to clarify, but had not got back by press time last evening. NUP, which is the biggest opposition party in the current Parliament, has fielded 297 candidates, with 216 members for direct constituencies, 76 for District Woman MP, and five for the Youth MP slots.

The Party Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, declined to comment on the issue, saying he had not officially received the report. “I have seen the document online but haven’t received it officially, so I can’t comment on the matter,” he said yesterday.

The FDC, with 31 MPs in the current Parliament, fielded 214 candidates, where 159 will be battling in different Constituencies, and 53 in district women representative positions, and two in the youth MP race.

UPC, one of the oldest parties with 12 members in the current House, has fielded 58 candidates, with 40 in direct constituencies, 17 for District Women MP, and one for the Youth MP race. But the party Secretary General, Mr Fred Ebil, disputed this number, saying they had nominated 61 candidates.

He said many of their aspirants were not nominated because they failed to update their credentials, including having Deed polls in time. “However, there are those who fulfilled everything but were not nominated due to failure from the EC, and we have already petitioned for redress,” he said. The Democratic Party (DP), led by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, nominated 94 candidates, with 74 for constituencies, 16 for Women’s MP, three for Youth MP, and one for Older Persons’ MP race.

The newly formed Democratic Front (DF) had 82 candidates nominated, with 70 for direct constituencies and 12 for Women MPs. This newspaper understands that DF, which is led by the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has nomination fees for all its candidates.

The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party, a breakaway faction of the FDC, the report says, fielded 79 candidates, with 66 for direct constituency battles, and 13 for District Woman MP races.. Eleven other parties fielded less than 50 candidates each.

PARLIAMENTARY SEATS

The 519 seats include 353 for directly elected MPs, 146 for District Woman MPs, 20 for Special Interest Groups, with five each for Youths, Older Persons, Workers, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).