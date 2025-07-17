Parties call for calm in NRM primaries

The Opposition coalition of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has urged the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to organise free and fair primaries today.

Ms Alice Alaso, the ANT national coordinator, yesterday said although they sit on opposite political sides, Ugandans deserve a favourable and stable political environment during and after the primaries. Ms Alaso told journalists yesterday at ANT offices in Kampala that any chaos ignited during the primaries could impact not only the NRM but also other stakeholders in the electoral processes. “We are not here to interfere with NRM's internal affairs, but what happens today affects the peace and democratic health of the entire country. If violence breaks out, it will not stop at the NRM party gates but also spill over into our communities and affect all citizens—in schools, markets, villages, and other institutions,” she warned.

Ms Alaso said: “If fear replaces freedom, our democracy will be the poorer for it. We issue this appeal not as rivals, but as fellow Ugandans. We call for peace, dignity, and full respect for the democratic process. Deaths have already occurred, property damaged, and cars burnt. There is a country at stake! If unfairness reigns, it will not only discredit individuals but also dent or destroy the very democracy it is meant to foster.”

Ms Alaso tasked the security agencies to uphold law and order, remain neutral, and protective to promote transparency in all their operations and avoid bias for any candidate and supporters. Since the NRM party parliamentary primaries campaigns kicked off early this month, the media has been awash with sporadic incidents of violence across the country.

Mr Erias Lukwago, the Kampala Lord Mayor and PFF party national executive chairperson, tasked the security forces to arrest and prosecute without discrimination all the perpetrators of violence. “Who of these perpetrators have been convicted and charged with the crimes? Does it mean that when one person dressed in yellow [NRM] kills the person in the same colour no justice should be served? We have not seen any action to charge people who cause the deadly crimes during the primaries,” Mr Lukwago said.