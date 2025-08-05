PFF party to counsel victims of NRM election violence

The newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party has announced plans to open a special support desk at its headquarters to counsel victims of political violence that marred the ruling NRM primaries.

Speaking during a press conference at the party offices on Katonga Road yesterday, Mr Michael Kabaziguruka, the chairperson of the PFF Electoral Commission, said the party has received a flood of distress calls from NRM members who feel betrayed by their own political establishment.

“We continue to receive calls from NRM members who once believed they were part of the ruling elite, but now realise they are among the oppressed. They are traumatised, and we must help them heal and join the freedom struggle,” Mr Kabaziguruka said.

He explained that several individuals, including himself, party chairman Erias Lukwago, and secretary general Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, had been contacted by disillusioned NRM members seeking support.

“You all witnessed the violence meted out on some of these individuals by the army, police, and other security agencies. It’s our duty to counsel them, mobilise them, and interest them in our freedom agenda,” he added.

The recently concluded NRM primaries, held on July 17 to select flagbearers ahead of Uganda’s 2026 General Elections, were marred by widespread reports of vote rigging, voter bribery, tear gas, and violent clashes between rival supporters.

More than seven people were killed and more than 90 suspects arrested during the electoral process. Meanwhile, the PFF has extended its own nomination deadline, which was initially set for July 31, to allow more candidates to participate in the electoral process.

Mr Kabaziguruka said the party will now align its roadmap with that of the national Electoral Commission. “We shall remain open until the last minute. More than 250 people have so far expressed interest in contesting for various positions, especially Parliament,” he revealed.

He warned prospective candidates against voter bribery and indiscipline, saying such actions will lead to automatic disqualification. “PFF is looking for commanders to lead Uganda into a new era—not opportunists,” he stated.

On the presidential race, Mr Kabaziguruka said the PFF Electoral Commission will soon release a clear programme for nominating the party’s presidential candidate.

Background

President Museveni, who also serves as NRM chairperson, condemned the electoral violence and malpractices, including result manipulation, register tampering, and bribery.

‘‘These are politically and ideologically wrong and must be condemned by all the lovers of the NRM and Uganda,’’ he emphasised.

The President explained that the purpose of electing leaders is to solve solvable problems for the people. The NRM has since received more than 300 petitions challenging the outcomes of its chaotic primaries.