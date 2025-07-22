PFF to storm Principal Judge’s office over Besigye’s bail

The leadership of People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party has vowed to storm and camp at the office of the Principal Judge tomorrow if the court fails to set a date for the bail hearing of the jailed party founder, Dr Kizza Besigye, and his co-accused, Mr Obeid Lutaale Kamulegeya.

The two face charges of treason and misprision of treason. Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters yesterday, PFF’s electoral commission chairperson Michael Kabaziguruka said the pair should be granted mandatory bail as provided for under Article 23(6) of the Constitution of Uganda.

“In our last briefing, the party chairman (Mr Lukwago) gave a one-week ultimatum for the courts to fix Dr Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutaale’s bail hearing. I reiterate that we expect to hear from the Principal Judge and the head of the Criminal Division, Justice David Matovu, by Wednesday,” Mr Kabaziguruka said.

He added: “Should the court fail to set the hearing date, we will storm and camp at the Principal Judge’s office. We are here today, members of PFF and civil society, determined to do exactly that.”

Mr Kabaziguruka explained that last Thursday, Dr Besigye and Mr Lutaale were due to appear before the High Court for their bail application, but the presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Baguma, allegedly concealed the case file.

In response, Dr Besigye’s legal team, led by senior counsel, Ms Martha Karua, together with PFF party chairman and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, engaged Justice Matovu. He reportedly promised, after consulting with the Principal Judge, that the application would be scheduled and feedback provided by Wednesday.

Michael Kabaziguruka, chairperson of the PFF Electoral Commission, addresses the press in Kampala on July 21, 2025, flanked by supporters wearing shirts demanding the release of opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Obeid Lutale, and other political detainees. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Mr Kabaziguruka noted that an earlier application for mandatory bail before Nakawa Magistrate’s Court was unsuccessful, prompting their legal team to request the file’s transfer to the High Court for revision.

“It is this matter that was supposed to be heard last Thursday. We still demand that a date be fixed for it to be heard and determined. Bail is a right in this country, and Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutaale must be granted it. This is a demand. We are equally determined to see other political prisoners released,” he said. He further revealed that the pair have now spent more than 180 days on remand.

PFF members also called for the transfer of all pending files of prisoners from the General Court Martial to civil courts, in line with the Supreme Court ruling of January 31.

He added that the PFF legal team would work tirelessly to ensure all political prisoners are released unconditionally. Meanwhile, PFF members continue to pick up expression of interest forms to contest for various positions on the party’s ticket. Mr Samuel Makhoha Mangeni, an aspirant for the Busia Municipality parliamentary seat, pledged to tackle high taxes and poor social services if elected.

“For 10 years, we have had NRM leadership doing little, both locally and nationally. Under PFF, we will mobilise citizens to take charge of the municipality and the country’s future,” he said.