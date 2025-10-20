Plan to split Namutumba causes rift ahead of Museveni visit

A proposal to split Namutumba District and create Bukono District has sparked sharp divisions among political, religious, and cultural leaders ahead of President Museveni’s scheduled visit next month.

Presidential campaigns were officially launched on September 30 and President Museveni is expected in Namutumba on November 24.

Ahead of his visit, leaders from Bukono Chiefdom are urging the President to grant them a new district, create another constituency — Busiki West — and fulfil long-standing pledges to the people of Namutumba.

Among the unfulfilled promises are the tarmacking of the Busembatia–Ivukula–Nangonde Road, the construction of Namakoko Bridge linking Namutumba to Kibuku District, and upgrading the Namutumba–Butaleja–Nabumali Road.

However, these demands have triggered friction among the district’s key leaders, with rival factions racing to find consensus before Mr Museveni’s arrival.

Chief Nabongho Yololim, the royal head of Busiki Chiefdom, said consultations among residents revealed support for the creation of Busiki West Constituency, comprising Kibale Sub-county, Nsinze Town Council, Nabweyo Sub-county, Kibale Town Council, and Nsinze Sub-county. But he rejected the proposed inclusion of his three sub-counties in a new Bukono District.

“I am not ready to have my sub-counties annexed to four others in Bukono to form Bukono District,” he said during a meeting with Chief Godfrey Mutyaba of Bukono and Sheikh Saidi Wakibi, the Namutumba District khadhi.

Chief Nabongho argued that allowing Kibale and Nabweyo sub-counties and Kibale Town Council to fall under Bukono District would hand Bukono full control over areas that belong to Busiki Chiefdom.

Unending demand

Bukono Chiefdom has since 2022 demanded district status, citing “sabotage” of its cultural independence. But Mr Nabongho insisted the Busoga Kingdom Constitution grants ownership of sub-counties to their respective cultural institutions.

“I will not allow that. Let my brother Mutyaba get a district with his four Sub-counties — Ivukula Town Council, Nangonde Sub-county, Ivukula Sub-county, and Nangonde Town Council. Creating a district requires wider consultations since the government hasn’t yet pronounced itself,” he said.

He added that if the government insists on including Busiki sub-counties in the new district, its name should change from Bukono to one agreed upon by the Namutumba District Council.

Chief Mutyaba, however, said Bukono deserves district status because of its economic contribution to the area.

“The new district must be called Bukono. Even if it starts with only four Sub-counties, that’s fine. What matters is that Bukono gets its district,” he said, denying any intention to claim Busiki areas.

Mr Emmanuel Maganda, the NRM flagbearer for Bukono Constituency, warned that the ongoing dispute could derail the district creation process.

Mr David Mukisa, the Namutumba District chairperson, said the council will hold a special sitting to discuss and endorse the proposal before forwarding it to the government.

Mr Simon Peter Wakudumira, the second deputy prime minister of Busiki Chiefdom, emphasised that Bukono remains under Namutumba District administration, which currently hosts two chiefdoms.

“What Bukono seeks is independence and recognition — nothing more,” he said.