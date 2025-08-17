PLU draws first blood in ongoing court case

High Court judge Simon Peter Kinobe has dismissed an application that sought to temporarily stop members of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s political outfit, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), from using the symbol of a lion.

Though PLU isn’t a political party, its members, such as lawmakers Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South) and Jimmy Lwanga (Njeru Municipality), have declared that they would stand as Independents under the umbrella of PLU.

The entity is an affiliate of the ruling National Resistance Movement and in fact the likes of Kagabo unsuccessfully took part in the ruling party’s recent primaries. Even those who have won NRM cards, such as Michael Mawanda (Igara East), Lillian Aber (Kitgum woman representative), David Kabanda (Kasambya County), inter alia, have put up posters with both NRM and PLU symbols.

Such moves prompted Mr Charles Mutaasa Kafeero, who belongs to the little-known Revolutionary People’s Party, to challenge PLU‘s usage of the symbol of a lion, which the latter has adopted as its emblem and insignia.

In an application in which Gen Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), is listed as the first respondent, Mr Kafeero argued that his party holds exclusive rights to use a symbol of a lion for political activities in Uganda. The rights, he added, were obtained through a legal process of reservation and registration of political parties and their symbols in Uganda.

With the symbol of the lion laid out in the constitution of the Revolutionary People’s Party, Mr Kafeero opined that Gen Muhoozi and his agents and supporters held a public function announcing the symbol of a lion as their official symbol. He also noted that the PLU members proceeded to use the symbol for political support in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Kafeero says Gen Muhoozi and the PLU have continued to publish documents with the lion symbol without his consent, even after several warnings.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

“The actions of the Respondents [Muhoozi and PLU] have caused loss of political support to the applicants because of the infringement of the applicants’ trademark/political publicity rights,” Kafeero submitted, adding that he knows it is in public interest of justice, the promotion and protection of political rights that the PLU is stopped from using the symbol of the lion.

In a response drafted by Usaama Sebuufu of K&K advocates, the PLU through Mr Mawanda, who is its director for mobilisation, insists that there is no serious case here since the actions for trademark infringement can only be instituted by owners of registered trademarks per the laws of Uganda.

Mr Mawanda averred that the proof of such registration is through a certificate of registration issued by the registrar of trademarks.

“That having failed to adduce evidence of a registered trademark, the applicants are precluded from instituting a claim for trademark infringement against the respondents,” Mr Mawanda said.

Mr Mawanda also submitted that PLU lawyers advised him that the case is a non-starter since the Revolutionary People’s Party doesn’t have exclusive rights over the generic symbol of a lion.

“The symbol of a lion used by the second respondent [PLU] is distinct in shape, colour, size and bears no confusing similarity to the second applicant’s [Revolutionary People’s Party] mark and symbol,” Mawanda observed.

Mr Mawanda further claimed that the usage of the lion by PLU hasn’t caused confusion in the public or led to a decrease in the Revolutionary People’s Party’s political support.

“I verily believe be true that any damage to the applicants, if proved at trial, can be atoned for by way of damages that are being sought for in the main,” he said.

Having dismissed Revolutionary People’s Party prayers for a temporary junction with costs to now be awarded to Muhoozi and his PLU, Justice Kinobe set August 13 to hear the main case. It should be noted that once it became apparent that his father, President Museveni, wasn’t about to retire after this term, Gen Muhoozi told members of PLU to stand within NRM.

“On PLU, who to contest for parliament, nothing is stopping you from doing that. PLU is a civic organisation, not a political party. You are free to contest. For now, I advise you to subscribe to NRM. That is the political party that is most closely aligned to our values,” Gen Muhoozi said. Though he came off as exasperated if not deflated, Gen Muhoozi maintained the PLU with its structures. He recently sacked Mr Michael Katungi as its commissioner for external affairs after he was indicted for arms trafficking, inter alia, in the United States.