Police ban processions during presidential campaigns

Police have banned processions of supporters during the ongoing presidential campaigns across all political parties, citing reckless and violent incidents on the roads.

Police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke said on September 30 that they had registered cases of supporters riding motorcycles and driving recklessly as they escorted presidential candidates to campaign venues.

According to Mr Kituuma, preliminary investigations revealed that reckless driving by National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters caused an accident along the Kalagi–Kayunga Road near Namyoya in eastern Uganda.

Police findings indicate that a motorcycle in the convoy of NUP leader Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, who is also known as Bobi Wine, was speeding when it collided with a vehicle from behind. The crash triggered a chain reaction in which several other motorcycles collided. A white Mitsubishi vehicle, registration number UAZ 064H and bearing Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign images, also rammed into the motorcycles.

Several people were injured and rushed to St Francis Naggalama Hospital for treatment. Others with minor injuries left the scene with their motorcycles.

Mr Kituuma said the accident was registered at Naggalama Police Station, where the involved vehicles were impounded.

“We issue a strong warning to all political actors and their entourages to strictly observe traffic laws. Irresponsible use of the roads, as demonstrated in this incident that caused multiple injuries, will not be tolerated. Police will enforce strict measures to prevent such conduct and ensure adherence to the law. Political actors are urged to comply fully with traffic regulations to avoid similar incidents in the future,” Mr Kituuma said.

Presidential campaigns officially kicked off on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be a fierce contest between incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and his main challenger Bobi Wine, in a repeat of the 2021 elections.

The Electoral Commission has released a campaign schedule for all eight presidential candidates to organise rallies across the country while avoiding clashes in locations.