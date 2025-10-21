Police ban processions, limit MP aspirants to four people during nominations in Luweero

Parliamentary aspirants in Luweero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola Districts will only be allowed to appear at nomination venues with a maximum of four people, as the Savannah Regional Police enforces tight security restrictions ahead of the two-day nomination exercise scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2025.

According to the new police guidelines, no processions or rallies will be permitted during the nomination period, and any candidate found violating these directives will face disciplinary action under the law.

The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Sam Twiineamazima, said the measures are intended to maintain order and ensure compliance with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) nomination procedures.

“In compliance with Electoral Commission guidelines, no rallies or processions are allowed during the nomination days. All highways must remain clear to ensure normal traffic flow,” ASP Twiineamazima said.

He explained that each aspirant will be limited to one vehicle carrying a maximum of four occupants — the proposer, seconder, official agent, and the candidate.

Nomination venues have been designated in each district, with the Luweero District Headquarters Council Hall serving as the main site for aspirants in Luweero.

ASP Twiineamazima emphasized that official campaign activities will not commence until November 10, 2025, after the nomination process concludes.

“Candidates and their supporters must understand that the nomination period is strictly for the submission of nomination papers, not for campaigning,” he said.

Police have also developed detailed traffic management plans for all three districts to prevent congestion and ensure safety. Access to certain roads will be restricted, and candidates will be required to enter and exit the nomination venues using designated routes.

“These traffic plans are designed to ensure order and smooth movement. We expect all candidates and their supporters to strictly adhere to them to avoid disruptions,” ASP Twiineamazima added.

He further assured candidates that the Uganda Police Force remains committed to maintaining peace and order throughout the nomination exercise.

“We acknowledge and congratulate all aspirants who have expressed interest in serving their people. The police are committed to providing a secure and conducive environment for citizens to exercise their civic rights peacefully and orderly,” he said.

The police also urged all candidates to cooperate fully with security personnel and warned that any breach of the set guidelines — including unauthorized gatherings or processions — will attract legal action.

“We appeal for calm and cooperation from all stakeholders. Anyone found violating these directives will face consequences as provided by the law,” ASP Twiineamazima cautioned.

The restrictions come as part of broader national efforts to ensure peaceful, transparent, and organized nominations ahead of the 2026 general elections.