Political enigma Mbidde thirsty to snap drought

As the campaign season officially began, it seemed that Fred Mukasa Mbidde, the vice president in charge of the Buganda region for Democratic Party (DP), would sit it out. But just when all and sundry had concluded that he had no constituency to fight for, he declared that he is contesting in Buweekula County. In terms of Buganda historiography, Buweekula was captured from its sworn enemy, Bunyoro, by Ssekabaka Ssekamanya, who reigned between 1814 and 1831.

Under Museveni’s presidency, Buweekula has become a flashpoint area. In fact, some have concluded that the Buweekula-Banyakitaara community, that Buganda Kingdom insists is propped up by the State, harbours plans to secede and rejoin Bunyoro. In 2013, the group petitioned Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru, saying it wanted to rejoin Bunyoro on the account of saving Kinyoro culture. The group claimed this culture was being overridden by the hegemonic Buganda values and norms.

The Bugnda Kingdom predictably dismissed the breakaway faction, saying it was not only provocative but also practically impossible. It’s against the history and sovereignty of the Buganda Kingdom, officials stressed.

NRM bastion

Politically, Buweekula has been a stronghold of the NRM. In 2006, it was represented by Edward Kasole-Lwanga, who is known for being the founder of the elite Kampala Parents School. Kasole-Lwanga served for only one term before being replaced in the 10th Parliament by Michael Bukenya, an NRM member. Bukenya also served for one term after he decided to contest in the newly created Bukuya County, which he continues to represent.

In Buweekula, Bukenya was replaced by NRM’s Joseph Kakooza, who won the race with 22,624 votes. Interestingly, in this race for a place in the 10th Parliament, there was no Opposition candidate because all of Kakooza’s competitors were Independents. Five years ago, the race for a place in the 11th Parliament brought with it a shift. Opposition parties such as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) fielded candidates.

Still, that was not enough because FDC’s Joseph Bugaya could only emerge third with 3,351 votes, while ANT’s Firister Hope Nannyazi came last in the race of five with 863 votes. NRM maintained its dominance with Pascal Mbabazi emerging victorious, with 15,051 votes. Kakooza, who stood as an Independent after losing in the NRM primaries, came second with 7,225 votes. Mbabazi will also serve for one term. This is after Kakooza bounced back after defeating Edward Kulabirawo in a contested primary.

In fact, without success, Kulabirawo contested Kakooza’s victory in the NRM’s elections tribunal, alleging that the elections had been littered with irregularities in villages such as Bujjala and Kitanda, where voting supposedly continued well into the night, beyond official hours. This is the race Mbidde has decided to join. He claims joining was not his will; rather, it’s “the people” who have cajoled him to stand. “I had called for a Thanksgiving at my farm in Butoloogo. The population took me through a raft of problems they have and requested that I actually act as their Member of Parliament. I conceded, and now preparations are underway,” Mbidde recently explained.

Fourth time’s the charm?

Standing in Buweekula makes another effort for Mbidde to come to Parliament. This follows three previous efforts in which he has stood in three different constituencies. All ended in futility. Before delving into parliamentary politics, Mbiddde had carved out a name as a permanent student at Makerere University, starting in the 1990s when he turned up as a social sciences student residing in University Hall. He, however, did not complete the course. Sources close to him allege he chose to go to Rwanda to fight alongside the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

He returned around 1998 and reappeared again at Makerere University in 2000, this time to study Mass Communication. After doing Mass Communication, he enrolled at Makerere University’s Law School. In 2005, Mbidde, under the banner of the DP, started his quest to have a seat in Parliament when he contested in Kampala’s Makindye West. He wanted to replace Yusuf Nsambu, a pro-Mengo legislator who belonged to the Conservative Party (CP). Voters, however, replaced Nsambu with another pro-Mengo politician, Hussein Kyanjo, who has since died.

In 2007, another opportunity presented itself for Mbidde to make it to the House when the Court of Appeal annulled the election of James Sserunjogi in Kalungu East. This was after Sserunjogi was deemed not to have the requisite academic papers.



Mbidde wouldn’t still win as he emerged second, winning 46.6 percent of the vote. NRM’s Lule Mawiya emerged victorious with 51.2 percent of the vote. In 2021, Mbidde opted to stand in Nyendo-Mukungwe. He took on Mathias Mpuuga, who was flying the National Unity Platform’s flag. Needless to say, Mbidde’s 3,513 votes could only secure third position. NRM’s Sarah Kiyimba came second with 11,238 votes, while Mpuuga won after polling 26,810 votes.

By the time Mbidde decided to stand in Nyendo-Mukungwe, which is an Opposition bastion, he was already facing allegations of being a National Resistance Movement (NRM) stooge. In 2020, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, then Museveni’s junior youth and children minister, had this to say about Mbidde: “I don’t regret working with him [Mbidde], neither do I regret any of my activities. My focus is on the broader goal of protecting President Museveni’s interests in Masaka Sub-region.”

Link with the NRM

Formally, Mbidde’s alliance with the NRM can be traced to 2012 when, together with Chris Opoka of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), he was elected to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala). This was after both the DP and UPC struck an understanding with the ruling NRM that locked out the then leading Opposition party [FDC]. The same arrangement was replicated in 2017 when the duo got a second term thanks to the NRM’s backing.

Afterwards, Mbidde showed up at the NRM liberation celebrations in Masindi District, where President Museveni showered him with praises as an exemplary member of the Opposition, calling him “a good DP man.” Many political analysts interpreted Museveni’s praises for Mbidde to mean that he belongs to the DP faction that is allied with NRM. Mbidde thought otherwise.

He said: “I have been a lot of things in the Democratic Party, beginning with Makerere University, where I served as the finance secretary of UYD [Uganda Young Democrats], I was DP national student leader, I was vice president, UYD, I was national legal adviser DP, and now I’m the vice president DP. But for all those positions, I was elected unopposed. Doesn’t that point to the fact that I’m a good party member?”

Yet Mbidde was among the DP officials who accompanied DP president, Gen Norbert Mao to the State House in 2022, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding with President Museveni. As a result of this, Mao got a ministerial position while the party’s Secretary General, Siranda, obtained the NRM’s backing that aided him in his quest to be a member of Eala. In 2025, Mbidde clashed with Mao over the agreement, saying it’s dead since the ruling party had violated many of the key clauses.

“Violations of human rights are still going on. Quarterly engagements stipulated in the engagement were suffocated,” Mbidde said, adding that the ruling party has not also relinquished its dominance over the Electoral Commission. “We have a situation where it is only the other party that has appointed Members of the Electoral Commission; this must be subject to DP talk,” he said in March of this year, adding that he is going on a nationwide consultation tour to engage DP members.

Mbidde actually never did this. In response to Mbidde’s missive, Mao claimed that the agreement with Museveni was “a smooth transition of power.” Adding, “We should learn to work with those we don’t agree with.” Yet by the time the DP went to its Delegates’ Conference mid this year, Mbidde and Mao were in bed again. Together, they thwarted efforts by Michael Phillip Bayigga (Buikwe South), who has now crossed over to the People’s Patriotic Front (PFF), and Richard Sebamala (Bukoto Central) to take over DP leadership. Now Mbidde has set his sights on Buweekula with the people’s backing. “You can’t reject when people ask you to do something. Remember, I have what it takes to represent these people. I have the experience and I’m a lawyer,” he said.

POLITICAL FAILURE