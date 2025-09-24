President Museveni now eyes 45 years in power

President Yoweri Museveni yesterday became the first candidate to be nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) to run in the 2026 presidential polls in a bid to extend his rule to 45 years. Mr Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, who arrived at the EC nomination grounds at Lweza, off the Kampala-Entebbe road, at 10am, was declared nominated by the EC chief, Justice Simon Byabakama.

“I, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi, being the returning officer for the nomination of Presidential candidates, declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta, a duly nominated candidate in respect of the presidential elections 2026, he having fulfilled the nomination requirements under the Presidential Election Act, Chapter 179,” he declared after a team of EC officials scrutinised the aspirant’s documents.

The EC yesterday kicked off a two-day presidential nomination exercise, where five aspirants were cleared to be nominated. They included Mr Museveni and Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), and the Conservative Party’s Elton Joseph Mabirizi, who was delayed when the EC discovered some of his academic documents were not certified, but was later nominated. Other aspirants expected to be nominated today are Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party at 10am, and Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party at 2pm.

Mr Museveni was accompanied by several NRM party officials, who included his wife, also the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni. Others were Parliament Speaker Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, the former premier, Dr Rukahana Rugunda, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, and NRM election chief Dr Tanga Odoi.

Mr Museveni was welcomed by the EC officials and was then guided by protocol into a large tent where the exercise was conducted. Security personnel from the Special Forces Command and Uganda Police Force were deployed to ensure a smooth nomination exercise. Justice Byabakama later led a team of EC officials to hand over a security vehicle to Mr Museveni, who later addressed the media. “I want to thank members of the NRM for once again putting trust in me and electing me as the NRM chairperson, and also flagbearer…The NRM government will continue empowering the middle class and the business people, and make sure all Ugandans, including peasants, benefit,” he said.

Corruption war

Mr Museveni said his new term will focus on fighting corruption as he consolidates the gains of the NRM.

“I am told that in this term, Uganda’s GDP has doubled. In the last kisanja (term), our GDP was $34 billion. It is now $66 billion. To double the GDP in just one term is no mean achievement,” he said, Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 when he shot his way to power after a five-year guerilla war, is seeking a seventh elective term to extend his rule to 45 years.

The five-time NRM presidential flagbearer ruled Uganda for the first 10 years uninterrupted until 1996, when he was subjected to an election, where he garnered 4.4 million votes, translating into 74 percent of the total vote cast, against his closest rival Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, who got 1.4 million votes (24 percent).

Mr Museveni in the 2001 polls faced off with his former Bush War comrade Col Dr (rtd) Kizza Besigye. Mr Museveni won the polls with 69 percent of the votes while Dr Besigye collected 27 percent.

The removal of the term limit by Parliament in 2005 allowed Mr Museveni to contest in 2006, 2011, and 2016 polls, where he still faced off with Dr Besigye. The 10th Parliament also amended Article 102b of the Constitution and removed the 75-year age cap for presidential aspirants, giving Mr Museveni the leeway to run for elections as long as he wished.

2021: Museveni Vs Bobi

In the 2021 polls, Mr Museveni faced his newest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party. Bobi Wine, who was barely three years in active politics, polled 3.6 million votes, coming second to Mr Museveni, who won the polls with 6.01 million votes.