President: We are not against better salaries for workers

President Museveni has said the government remains committed to improving the welfare of public servants, including teachers, but emphasised that Uganda must first strengthen its development priorities before increasing salaries.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani Town Council yesterday, Mr Museveni, who is the NRM presidential flagbearer, said peace, roads, electricity, health, and education remain government’s focus.

“We are not against the salaries of public servants, but first of all, peace, the roads, electricity, health, and schools—then we can add other things,” he said. Mr Museveni said calls for higher pay were understandable but must follow economic growth.

He cited UPDF officers who worked for years on low pay to preserve national stability. “The money of Uganda is public. Roads must be tarmacked because the road affects the public servant and everyone else,” he said, citing poor road sections such as Pakele–Pabo and Adjumani–Obongi, where he pledged government intervention.

Mr Museveni also said before NRM came to power, the tarmac road network ended at Gulu, but has since been extended to Atiak, Adjumani, Laropi, Moyo, Yumbe, and Koboko. On education, he reiterated his commitment to free schooling, saying every sub-county without a secondary school and every parish without a primary school would be covered in the next term.

He also cited the Presidential Skilling Hubs programme and announced that government had sent Shs50 million to each district Sacco to support graduates of the six-month training. He said government would create a fund to support unemployed graduates who fail to find jobs within two years.

President Museveni urged citizens to use the PDM to improve household income. “Each year, we shall bring Shs100 million per parish. If you borrow and pay back, that money will remain in your parish,” he said. He also proposed support funds for local and religious leaders to promote community economic activities. On oil, Mr Museveni said production would begin soon and that the resource would boost national development.

“The British tried to find oil between 1920 and 1956 but failed. When NRM came, we discovered it, and production will start next year,” he said. The rally was attended by senior party officials, ministers, and MPs from West Nile and neighbouring districts.



