Presidential aspirants raise concerns over EC signature verification

A section of presidential aspirants yesterday raised concerns over what they described as the Electoral Commission’s (EC) unclear supporter signature verification process.

The disgruntled aspirants, most of whom are youthful candidates, told reporters that the lack of clarity on how signatures are being verified is worrying, especially since they submitted far fewer signatures than political parties. Mr Alvin Mivule, a 24-year-old Law student at Victoria University, said the EC should provide more transparency on the verification process.

“The verification process is at a slow pace. We are over 19 aspirants, yet the EC has not confirmed a single aspirant, including those who submitted signatures last week. With only one week left to nominations, this is very concerning and could affect some of us,” he said.

Mr Mivule warned that delayed verification could result in some aspirants entering the nomination exercise late if their signatures are contested.

“Despite the hardships, we managed to collect and submit more than 10,000 signatures from 106 districts in just 30 days. We now expect the EC to demonstrate fairness and transparency,” he added. Another aspirant, 24-year-old David William Magyezi, said he submitted his signatures on Tuesday last week but had not received any feedback. “I am here to seek clarification from the EC. I want to know the status so that if they need more signatures, I can provide them in time rather than being told later that I don’t qualify due to inconsistencies,” he said.

Appeal

Political parties have also called for swift verification. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which says it submitted more than two million signatures last week, urged the EC to accelerate the process to allow sufficient time for nomination preparations. In response, EC officials said they have deployed a dedicated team to scrutinise all submissions and ensure aspirants are notified promptly.

“We are in the advanced stages of verification and will provide feedback in the next few days. Aspirants will either receive clearance certificates or be informed if corrections are needed,” EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi, said. He explained that any aspirant with fewer signatures will be given time to collect the required number, while those meeting the standards will be cleared to proceed to the nomination stage.

Aspirants

By last evening, the EC had received supporter signatures from 20 aspirants—nine from political parties and 11 independents—ahead of the presidential nomination exercise set for September 23–24, in line with Section 9(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005. The law requires every presidential aspirant to submit 100 supporter signatures per district from at least two-thirds of Uganda’s 146 districts, translating into 9,800 signatures from 98 districts.

The purpose of early submission, Mr Mucunguzi explained, is to allow thorough verification to ensure all supporters are registered voters and have not endorsed multiple aspirants. “If a supporter has signed for more than one aspirant, only the first endorsement counts,” he said. Independent aspirants submitted slightly above the minimum requirement of 9,800 signatures, while party candidates provided significantly more. NUP reportedly submitted 200,000 signatures, while NRM and FDC are said to have submitted more than two million each.

Regarding scrutiny, Mr Mucunguzi said the process stops once the minimum threshold is verified. “Our target is 9,800 signatures. Even if an aspirant submits more, we stop scrutiny once the threshold is reached.” He added that aspirants with a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) can present it as proof of qualification, while those with equivalent credentials from abroad must obtain clearance from the National Council for Higher Education.

He also reminded candidates of nomination rules, including restrictions on processions, limiting vehicles to two with at least 10 people. ANT, NPP forms

Meanwhile, the EC declined to accept forms from the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and the National Peasant Party (NPP). The EC said ANT lacked the required number of signatures, while NPP had irregularities in its submission.

About exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) set September 23–24 for nomination of presidential candidates. So far, 20 aspirants have submitted their signatures—11 independents and nine from political parties. The law requires each aspirant to collect 100 signatures per district from at least two-thirds of Uganda’s 146 districts. The EC has deployed a dedicated team to scrutinize the submissions and will notify aspirants of any corrections or issue clearance certificates in time for the nomination exercise.