Presidential campaigns to start on September 29, MP nominations extended

Nominated presidential candidates who wish to start their campaigns early will now be free to do so beginning September 29, instead of October 4 as earlier announced, the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, has said.

While unveiling the official nomination grounds ahead of next week’s Tuesday and Wednesday presidential nominations, Justice Byabakama said the changes were made to give candidates a head start on the campaign trail.

“The Commission thought through and after realising that two weeks after the nomination, we decided to reduce the dates to September 29 so that those who are ready should set off,” he said on September 19, noting that candidates and their supporters are always charged after the nomination exercise.

The EC has also extended the nomination dates for Members of Parliament from the earlier October 15–16 to October 23–24.

Justice Byabakama explained that the adjustment was made to enable some aspirants, including ministers, to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) review conference due in Kampala on October 14.

The Commission will conduct the presidential nominations at the 10-acre premises in Lweza temporarily handed over by the National Housing and Construction Company. The land will host the exercise as construction of the EC’s permanent headquarters begins next year.

Eng Kenneth Kaijuka, the executive director of the company, said six acres had been prepared and paved for the nomination exercise. Of this, 3.5 acres will host four tents where the nominations will be conducted, while 2.5 acres will serve as parking space.

Justice Byabakama further noted that the Lweza premises will also host the National Tally Centre during the January 2026 general elections.

By Thursday evening, 38 presidential aspirants had returned their nomination forms to the EC’s Industrial Area offices for verification before paying the Shs20 million nomination fee. More than 200 aspirants had picked expression of interest forms in August.

Meanwhile, the Commission has been stocking up on vehicles ahead of the three-month campaign period. By press time, at least 14 Toyota Hilux pickups, two Toyota Hiace vans, and 10 Toyota Land Cruisers had been delivered to the EC. More Hiluxes were expected.

Each nominated candidate will be provided with a Land Cruiser and security personnel for the campaign period. “When budgeting for an electoral cycle, the management bases its budget on the previous polls. For example, for the vehicles, 15 vehicles were procured, hoping that the number of successful candidates may not exceed that, but in case more come through, the Commission will buy more,” an EC official who requested anonymity said.

At the same time, tents erected at the EC to handle both post-local government nomination petitions and presidential nomination forms remained active as the vehicles were being received.

However, details on how many aspirants are performing well in the ongoing signature verification process at the EC’s restricted warehouse were still scanty by Thursday evening.

Justice Byabakama told reporters on Wednesday that irregularities had already been detected in some of the submitted forms. “Some supporters listed are underage, as young as 13 and 16, while others are registered in districts different from those indicated by aspirants. Errors such as listing minors or mismatched voter details can easily disqualify a candidate. Aspirants must exercise caution and ensure their forms are accurate,” he warned.

One of the aspirants, Mr John Katumba—who contested in the previous elections—accused the Commission of conducting a secretive verification process that could technically lock out some candidates.

But EC spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi dismissed those fears, saying the Commission was working round the clock. “The Commission would like to allay the fears of all the aspirants that it is in advanced stages of the verification exercise and within the next few days, it will be able to get back to them and give them certificates or inform those who need to make any corrections,” he said.