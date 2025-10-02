Pressing issues awaiting Muntu as he campaigns in Mitooma, Rubirizi

As Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flagbearer, embarks on his campaign in Mitooma and Rubirizi districts today, residents are eager to hear his stance on issues that have long affected the area.

Bordering Queen Elizabeth National Park, the two districts have faced persistent human–wildlife conflict. Residents want government to erect an electric fence to prevent animals from straying into communities.

“We want the government to intensify the process of putting up the electric fence to stop the wild animals from invading our communities,” said Ms Jeniva Nalongo, a resident of Rubirizi. She added that the area’s tourism potential remains underdeveloped despite its proximity to major attractions. “Our tourism sector is underdeveloped yet we are surrounded by great features. We need a facility to help us benefit directly from the park.”

Mr John Twesigye Ntamuhiira, the MP for Bunyaruguru County, faulted the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) over what he termed excessive force.

“Killing people on site in the national park is a very big issue. A warden should use skills to disable an intruder but not kill him. Yes, the person is wrong to enter illegally, but shooting amounts to murder,” he said. Land ownership remains another thorny issue. Many residents cannot secure land titles because the area is still registered under the defunct Ankole Kingdom.

“When they digitised the country, it brought out the issue that the whole district is under Ankole Kingdom. People cannot easily get land titles because they are not bona fide occupants,” Mr Ntamuhiira explained.

He urged government to inject funds into the Road Fund so absentee landlords can be compensated. “This way, people who have been on the land for centuries can fully enjoy their rights.”

Poor infrastructure is also a major grievance. Residents cite the long-delayed upgrade of Katerera road, which would connect Rubirizi with Ibanda, Kitagwenda and Kamwenge.

“Connectivity is a challenge. Kyambura-Katerera-Kabujogyera road has been a big issue and it would be the easiest route to Kampala, besides linking tourists from Kibale to Queen Elizabeth National Park,” Ms Nalongo said.

Farmers in Ndangara and Nyakiyanja parishes also complain of wild animals destroying crops, while others clash with UWA and the National Forest Authority over access to Kalinzu Forest Reserve.

Speaking ahead of his campaign, Gen Muntu outlined his vision for the region. He pledged to promote a banking system that includes both commercial and development banks. “These banks will provide funding at lower interest rates with longer repayment terms, enabling entrepreneurs to create jobs,” he said.

Health

Gen Muntu emphasised the importance of leaders with “empathy, honesty and strong organisational skills” to drive development.

He noted that corruption-free leadership was vital for delivering quality education, healthcare, and efficient transport. He also promised to establish a government-run national health insurance programme to ensure access to quality healthcare for all.