Queries over no woman in 2026 presidential race

Women’s rights activists have expressed disappointment at the continued marginalisation of women in Uganda’s national politics, after no female candidate was nominated to contest in the 2026 presidential elections.

This week, eight men, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, were cleared by the Electoral Commission to vie for the top office. Not a single woman made it to the final ballot despite 15 women expressing initial interest, and three—Nancy Kalembe, Yvonne Mpambara and Nabirah Birungi—submitting nomination forms.

All three were disqualified for failing to meet requirements such as verified signatures.

Ms Ritah Aciro, the executive director of Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), said the outcome is evidence that gender equality remains elusive.

“It basically means patriarchy is alive and thriving, especially where power, decision-making and resources are concerned; Uganda is experiencing reversals and backlash to the gender agenda that it was admired for 25 years ago,” she said.

Ms Aciro noted that women, who form the majority of Uganda’s population and political party membership, remain absent at the decision-making table.

“Negative social norms, prejudice, commercialisation of politics, and rising electoral violence—including targeted sexual violence—have kept many capable women away,” she added. Ms Charity Ahimbisibwe, the executive director of the Electoral Laws Institute Uganda, said the absence of a female candidate raises questions of equity.

“On paper, Uganda has laws that promote equality, but in practice women are limited to affirmative action seats. They are rarely encouraged to compete beyond that space,” she said. Even when women have contested for the presidency, such as Ms Maureen Kyalya and Ms Nancy Kalembe in 2016 and 2021 respectively, they ran as independents and received little media coverage compared to their male counterparts. Earlier attempts included Ms Miria Obote in 2006 under UPC and Ms Beti Kamya in 2011 with the Uganda Federal Alliance.

Ms Ahimbisibwe stressed that Uganda’s violent and monetised political culture is a major deterrent. “Women hate violence. In relatively peaceful democracies like Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania, women have risen to the top. Until Uganda changes its politics, women will remain sidelined,” she said. Ms Perry Aritua, the executive director of the Women’s Democracy Network–Uganda, said lack of party support is a significant obstacle, since women who attempted this time ran as independents.

“Collecting signatures from 98 districts without resources or structures is nearly impossible; party-backed candidates can mobilise quickly, but independents, especially women, face unique challenges,” she said. She accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of poor civic education and lack of transparency.

“Some women submitted more signatures than required but were later told they were insufficient just days to the nomination.

This discourages women who already face huge barriers,” Ms Aritua added. Ms Eunice Musiime, the executive director of Akina Mama wa Afrika, said the highly monetised nature of Uganda’s politics is another stumbling block. “The nomination requirements automatically exclude women, who are historically under-resourced, from competing in such an environment,” she said.

EC responds

In response, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the absence of female candidates does not breach the law.

“The Presidential Elections Act does not require that every election must have a female candidate. It simply outlines qualifications such as citizenship, voter registration, a university degree and district endorsements,” he explained. “If a candidate, male or female, meets the criteria, we process their nomination,” Mr Mucunguzi added.

Political voice

On NTV’s Ebigambo Tebitta programme, Ms Jolly Tukamushaba, the deputy president of the National Unity Platform for western Uganda, argued that the lack of female representation points to government’s failure to nurture women’s leadership. “There are many barriers still holding women back,” she said, urging reforms to level the political playing field. Activists now warn that unless systemic and institutional reforms are undertaken, the presidential ballot will remain closed to women despite their numbers, qualifications and contributions to the country.

What they say.

