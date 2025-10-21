Residents ask Kasibante to give school computers

There was a moment of excitement yesterday as Peasants Party presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kasibante, returned to Masaka Citizens Secondary School, the institution where he studied from Senior One to Senior Four between 2004 and 2007.

At the school, located in Mpugwe Cell, Masaka City, Mr Kasibante also launched a fundraising drive to facilitate his campaigns, but the first day seemed to have been bad with low collections of Shs200,000. But after the exercise, Mr Kasibante said more well-wishers supported him through mobile money system and he managed to raise Shs2 million. “ I am grateful to these people I grew up seeing for supporting my campaigns ,this money is not enough, but it is a good start.

I am sure other peasants who support this cause will continue supporting me financially as I move on the campaign trail in other districts,” he said Mr Kasibante said, on average, he spends 15 million on fuel, meals, and accommodation daily. He moves with an entourage of eight people. “I still need Shs6 billion to run my campaigns and another Shs9 billion to facilitate polling agents and protect my voters on the polling day,” he added .

After the fundraising drive, residents led by Mr Moses Kalyango made a passionate appeal to him to donate computers to his former school, but the presidential candidate frankly told them that he currently lacks money since campaigns are expensive to run. To avoid dampening residents’ hopes of getting computers at the village school, Mr Kasibante promised to make the donation after being elected president.

“Apparently, I am spending a colossal sum of money on campaigns, making it impossible for me to make donations, so the computers you have talked about will come when I have become President, there I will have enough resources at my disposal to make such donations ,” he said. Mr Kalyango said they have hope in Mr Kasibante as a future politician and advised him to stop hobnobbing with ruling NRM bigwigs.

“One time I saw President Museveni presiding over a graduation at your school [Victory School of Beauty and Hospital Management]. You must stop doing this, it annoys us, it makes you look like an NRM member,” he said

Hope for the farmers

Speaking to a small crowd of farmers, some in gumboots and others donning party T-shirts, waving his campaign materials, Mr Kasibante, spoke about rural empowerment as one of the things he will prioritise if elected to the coveted office of President. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and over 70 percent of our people earn their daily bread from farming, but little attention has been given to this crucial sector, and I am here to give you hope that peasants will rejoice when I am the one in the State House ,” he said .

From Mpugwe, Mr Kasibante held small rallies in Nyendo, a Masaka suburb, before walking on the streets of Masaka City, waving to bystanders, but very few could wave back. Today, Mr Kasibante’s campaign caravan will head to Bukomansimbi District, a key hub of coffee growers. Masaka is a stronghold of the Opposition NUP, and most leaders at various levels in the city and the district, including Members of Parliament and councillors, subscribe to the NUP party.

Background

During the January 2021 presidential polls, the NUP flagbearer, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, overwhelmingly defeated President Museveni in both the Masaka District and city. According to Electoral Commission data, in Masaka City, Mr Kyagulanyi received 53,444 votes (77.18 percent), while NRM’s Museveni garnered 14,992 votes (21.65 percent).

Masaka voted for other candidates during the 2021 presidential elections as follows: Mr Henry Tumukunde (Independent) got 46 votes (0.05 percent), Mr Patrick Amuriat (FDC) got 212 votes (0.31 percent), Mr Norbert Mao (DP) got 204 votes (0.29 percent), Mr John Katumba (Independent) got 131 votes (0.19 percent), Mr Gregory Mugisha Muntu (ANT) got 105 votes (0.15 percent), Ms Nancy Kalembe (Independent) got 43 votes (0.06 percent), Mr Joseph Kabuleta (Independent) got 25 votes (0.04 percent), Mr Fred Mwesigwa (Independent) got 36 votes (0.05 percent), and Mr Willy Mayambala (Independent) got 10 votes (0.01 percent).



