Rubirizi MP candidates prioritise tourism

Parliamentary candidates in Rubirizi District have identified tourism as a key area for development ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Last week, the nomination of candidates vying to represent the district in the 12th Parliament was concluded, with the district returning officer confirming 10 individuals as duly nominated. Among them is Jeniva Arinaitwe Nalongo, who was unopposed as the district woman representative.

The other nine candidates will contest for seats in Bunyaruguru and Katerera constituencies, which make up the district.

Carved out of Bushenyi District in 2010, Rubirizi has a population of 168,211 people, according to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census. It is surrounded by Queen Elizabeth National Park and several forest reserves, including Immaramagambo, Kasyohakitomi, and Kalinzu.

The nominated candidates argue that residents have not fully benefited from the proceeds of tourism. They believe there is an urgent need to develop the sector to lift people out of poverty.

Ms Arinaitwe said there is a need to improve infrastructure within the district to help locals access markets and attract more tourists.

“My major focus will be on infrastructure development. For example, the Kyambura–Ibanda road has been in a bad state for years, yet it connects us to Kibale National Park. Improving it would attract more tourists and boost local income,” she said. Ms Arinaitwe added that, together with other district leaders, she would lobby the government to prioritise the Kyambura–Ibanda road. Mr Innocent Byamukama, a resident of Kichwamba Sub-county, said the government has not yet recognised Rubirizi as a key area for tourism development.

“It is high time our leaders put the district’s issues at the forefront to ensure we are included in the government’s tourism budget and priorities,” he said. He added: “For instance, the road connecting us to Ibanda and Kamwenge links Queen Elizabeth to Kibale and Katonga reserves. If this road is worked on, it will boost business, accessibility, and job creation. It should be our leaders’ top concern.” Mr Byamukama further said the district’s tourism potential, including 32 crater lakes, remains largely untapped, leaving many residents in poverty.

“We should established tourism hub in the district. We also need a government skilling centre related to tourism to benefit our people in boosting incomes,” he said. Mr Deogratious Muhumuza, an independent candidate for the Bunyaruguru Constituency seat, said Rubirizi should aligned itself with the National Development Plan III, which focuses on value addition, ICT and innovation, and tourism.

“People living in fishing villages within Queen Elizabeth National Park are also losing land to park management. This only escalates conflict. We need to gazette these villages and allow residents to use their land freely,” he said.

Electricity

Mr Benjamin Cadet Butuuro, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate for Bunyaruguru Constituency, said: “We also need a stable electricity supply extended to communities. This will attract clients [tourists], and together we shall fight poverty in our district.”

Promise

“We border Queen Elizabeth National Park. I will ensure the government prioritises our tourism-related issues, including the construction of the chain link fence that was promised to prevent wild animals from invading residents’ gardens,” Jeniva Arinaitwe, Rubirizi District Woman MP aspirant.