Rubongoya cautions Masaka politicians over independent bids

The Secretary-General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), David Lewis Rubongoya, has cautioned party members in the Masaka sub-region against defying party regulations by contesting as independents or supporting rival candidates.

During a visit to Masaka City on Tuesday, Rubongoya, who had gone to check on detained party members at Masaka Prison but was denied access since it was not an official visiting day, used the opportunity to deliver a stern message to party loyalists.

“We want to make it clear that once someone chooses to stand as an independent, they automatically cease to be a member of the National Unity Platform,” Rubongoya said. “You cannot claim to support NUP while defying the same party that gave you a platform.”

He expressed disappointment that some individuals who lost in the party primaries chose to run as independents or even joined other political parties instead of supporting the official NUP flag bearers.

According to Rubongoya, the party has received reports that certain NUP-endorsed candidates are campaigning alongside independents, a move he described as unacceptable and a betrayal of party unity.

“It is unfortunate that some of our own flag bearers are moving with independents,” he said. “This goes against our principles. Once you support an independent, you are working against the party.”

In Masaka City, Sauya Nanyonga is among those who defied the party directive by contesting as an independent for the Woman Member of Parliament seat, despite NUP endorsing Rose Nalubowa as its official candidate.

Similarly, in Kalungu District, Aisha Waliggo, who lost the NUP primaries for the Woman MP seat to Shakira Namiiro Zzinga, crossed to the Democratic Front Party, which later endorsed her for the same position.

In Bukoto Central, Alex Kalinzi Ntamu was nominated as an independent candidate after claiming his NUP card had been stolen by one Jamil Kivumbi. He said he is still waiting for clarification from the Electoral Commission, but Rubongoya maintained that his decision to contest as an independent was wrong.

Meanwhile, in Lwemiyaga County, NUP member Isaac Tumusiime Museveni defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on the final day of nominations, pledging to support NRM candidates in the 2026 general elections.

Rubongoya condemned all such defections and independent bids, accusing those involved of prioritizing personal interests and financial gain over loyalty to the NUP cause.

“We must protect our struggle and ensure that only genuine NUP candidates carry our message,” Rubongoya emphasized. “Unity and discipline are what will win us victory.”