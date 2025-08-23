Sam Mugumya entry complicates PFF odds in Rukungiri race

In 1980, Italy’s Paolo Rossi was given a two-year ban from football for participating in betting, but he would eventually return to the game and lead his country to a World Cup victory in 1982.

Mr Sam Mugumya, who has declared intentions to stand for the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat next year on the ticket of the nascent People’s Front for Freedom (PPF), could yet script a Rossi-esque comeback story.

It is three years since Mr Mugumya, a former aide of the currently incarcerated Opposition activist Dr Kizza Besigye, was freed from Ndolo prison in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where he had been imprisoned without trial from 2014.

When news emerged 11 years ago that Mr Mugumya—then a youth winger in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)—had disappeared, it was Paddy Ankunda, Uganda army’s spokesperson at the time, who spread the news that an arrest had been made in the vast DRC.

Ankunda claimed that Mr Mugumya had been arrested in the company of four others with huge sums of dollars and documents linking them to a rebel outfit in the eastern DRC. Their intentions? To overthrow the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime in Kampala.

In the crosshairs

This wasn’t the first time the NRM regime had accused Mr Mugumya of treason. In 2012, Mr Mugumya, together with Mr Francis Mwijukye, who has represented Buhweju County in Parliament since 2016, and Ms Ingrid Turinawe, currently one of the key foot soldiers of PFF, were among several activists said to have plotted to overthrow the NRM government.

Treason is a capital offence in Uganda and carries a death penalty on conviction, but, like many other cases against Opposition activists, this one didn’t take off. Many observers found it intriguing that although Ankunda accused Mr Mugumya of plotting to overthrow the regime, Kampala didn’t ask Kinshasa to extradite him like they have done to Dr Besigye, kidnapped from Nairobi in Kenya last year and driven across the border to stand trial in his native country.

He was taken first at the General Court Martial and then now at the Criminal Division of the High Court, where the case against Dr Besigye and his long-term ally Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya is yet to take off.

Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale in the dock at Nakawa Court recently

Although Ankunda had claimed that the Congolese government had detained Mr Mugumya, there were denials from officials from Uganda’s western neighbour like Olivier Hamuli, then the spokesperson of the Congolese army in North Kivu, said. Then, a few days later, the Congolese army, through its then North Kivu commander Muhindo Akili Mundos, admitted that they had Mugumya.

In his 2022 interview with our sister radio station KFM, Mr Mugumya made it clear that his arrest was a result of collaboration between Kinshasa and Kampala that had always painted him as a rebel.

“In Beni, I was interrogated by the CMI [Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence]. It was they who took my picture with a shirt that was first shared by Ofwono Opondo on social media. While I was in Beni, a decision was made that I be transferred to Kinshasa. This was after a meeting was held between FARDC [the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo] regional commander Akili and then UPDF’s 2nd Division commander, Gen Peter Elwelu,” Mr Mugumya disclosed.

Throughout his incarceration, Mr Mugumya said the regime in Kampala feigned ignorance.

“The Congolese authorities weren’t forthcoming about the reason they were detaining us, and the Ugandan officials were feigning ignorance. To maintain our sanity, we worked out, composed songs, and sang in jail and spent most of the time walking in the prison quadrangle.”

Decision not to return

When he was released, Mr Mugumya, who didn’t return to Uganda on the grounds that he feared the regime would harm him, maintained that he was still very interested in the struggle against the NRM establishment.

In light of that, people who are close to him such as activist Moses Byamugisha, announced through social media that Mr Mugumya had agreed to lead the “struggle” in Rukungiri by standing in the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary race, where Dr Besigye’s country home is found. When this writer engaged Mr Byamugisha, he said Mr Mugumya, who had been in exile, had to return home because there was no case against him in the first place.

“We know there are security concerns because we have been trying to convince him that he has to return home. If the regime has any issues, then they should raise them when he is here. He has his sickly mother to take care of,” Mr Byamugisha, a native of Rukungiri himself, said. It’s not clear if the regime will allow Mr Mugumya back into the country or if preposterous charges will be slapped against him.

Although Mr Mugumya has been away from Uganda since 2014, he is aware that the situation hasn’t changed that much considering what has befallen many of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s so-called foot soldiers.

“I know the situation in Uganda has changed for the worse. Therefore, I can’t feel safe. As a matter of fact, you remember [Chief of Defense Forces] Gen Muhoozi’s [Kainerugaba] threats on Twitter (now X) the day I was released. He stated what I already knew: that I would be arrested on arrival. Be that as it may, I’m studying the situation carefully and weighing my options,” Mr Mugumya said.

Candidature’s complexities

The news that Mr Mugumya intends to stand in Rukungiri triggered an endorsement from Ms Winnie Byanyima, the wife of Dr Besigye.

“As a resident of Rukungiri Municipality, I’m coming out to fully heartedly endorse Sam Mugumya. He is tested. He is a fearless defender of human rights and champion of justice and democracy. Sam will be an effective representative of Rukungiri Municipality,” Ms Byanyima, who has recently made it a point to make overt political statements, said.

Mr Mugumya’s decision to throw his hat into the Rukungiri Municipality race presents a headache for PFF, the same headache that FDC had in the run-up to the 2021 elections. Before the 2021 election, which was won by NRM’s Elisa Rutahigwa, the FDC, through its then member Roland Kaginda Mugume, had come to dominate Rukungiri Municipality from the time it was constituted in 2011, on account of it being the backyard of the party founding president, Dr Besigye.

FDC’s failure to defend this constituency in 2021 stemmed from the party primaries in which Dr Wallen Niwagaba Tumwiine, a political novice, defeated Ms Turinawe, then FDC’s chief for mobilisation and the incumbent Mr Kaginda.

While Mr Kaginda gracefully conceded defeat, Ms Turinawe pushed on to stand as an Independent. She eventually came third with 2,266 votes, while Mr Tumwiine came second with 3,584 votes.

“I left NRM because I hated the election of salt (bribery). I’m worried if this is the trend, Museveni shall come and stand in FDC and defeat us there. You told me I’m able and capable, but I had no money, so we must defeat this. This is not the FDC we started,” Ms Turinawe said in justification of her rejection of results from the primaries.

No sooner had the Electoral Commission gazetted PFF than it became official that Ms Turinawe, Mr Kaginda, and Mr Tumwiine would once again try to get into Parliament via Rukungiri Municipality. The fight over Rukungiri Municipality will present a headache for PFF’s electoral body, led by Mr Michael Kabaziguruka, given that Ms Turinawe, it had been assumed, was the frontrunner to get this ticket, considering her efforts to market the PFF as a new party.

“PFF is getting ready for registration. We are varying our internal verification of signatures before we submit to the EC. Thank you to all the district coordinators and all District promoters who signed the nomination forms for us,” Ms Turinawe said as the PFF was getting ready to be registered. In fact, Ms Turinawe was key in pushing for the dissolution of the FDC, saying it had served its purpose and, in the process, went astray.

“The dissolution of FDC is also our duty, as members who founded FDC, and it is stipulated very well in our constitution in Article 36. The Notice has been given, which is one of the requirements. That’s a notice of six months, there will be district conferences moving a motion to dissolve FDC,” Ms Turinawe said. With her loyalty to Dr Besigye and her efforts to see that PFF isn’t only registered but it’s also marketed across the country, it had been taken for granted that Turinawe had the PFF ticket in the bag. Yet Mr Mugumya has similar credentials, tracing his allegiance to Dr Besigye way back in 2001 when the Opposition doyen first tried to wrestle the presidency from the firm grip of President Museveni.

“The very first time I was arrested by the military was way back in 2002, when I was still a student at Makerere University. Gen James Kazini (RIP), then army commander, promised to kill me. He detained me at the then Bombo army barracks quarter guard and told me before I died, I would see a lot,” Mr Mugumya narrated.

L-R: Opposition politiicans Ingrid Turinawe, Sam Mugumya and Roland Kaginda. PHOTO/FILE

Mr Mugumya’s friends believe given his ideological grounding, there’s much he can give to the position.

“The PFF is yet to consider the merits and demerits of his candidature, but I’m very sure people would be willing to back him. He has the support of the people of Rukungiri,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Whoever PFF chooses will face off with NRM historical Gen Henry Tumukunde, the victor in the ruling party’s chaotic primaries. Can Mugumya do a Paolo Rossi?