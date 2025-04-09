Same old faces eye VP Alupo’s seat in Katakwi

Much like the hotly contested Ngariam County race, the race for the Katakwi District woman parliamentary seat has seen familiar political rivals once again express interest in unseating Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo.

This has created sharp political divisions, given that some leaders want Ms Alupo to remain unopposed. Prominent among the political veterans already on the ground seeking to challenge Ms Alupo are Ms Violet Akurut Adome, Ms Cecilia Anyakoit, and Ms Angella Anuken.

Katakwi District, a stronghold of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for decades—has long been a political battleground.

Electoral seasons are often marred by violence, not only targeting Opposition figures but also affecting internal NRM rivalries, with hate speech frequently used to undermine opponents.

In the lead-up to the 2021 NRM primaries, where Ms Alupo controversially lost the party ticket to her long-time rival, Ms Violet Akurut, several people were injured. Among them was Mr Mark Elobat, the former chairperson for Palam Sub-county, who later succumbed to injuries.

Following the chaotic primaries, Ms Alupo ran as an NRM-leaning independent and defeated Ms Akurut in the General Elections with 28,361 votes to Ms Akurut’s 20,386. Now preparing for another showdown, Ms Akurut has confirmed to this publication that she will contest again.

“Those claiming I had promised to quit politics for the sake of a sole candidate are misleading the public,” she said. “I’m in the race to fix the wrongs in Katakwi District,” she added.

Ms Akurut, who hails from Ngariam Sub-county, criticised Ms Alupo’s performance, accusing her of doing little to facilitate the creation of more parishes to expand access to the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds. She credited her previous term, along with junior Sports Minister Peter Ogwang, for the creation of new parishes and administrative units.

Mr Ogwang himself faces stiff competition in Ngariam County from Mr Daniel Mulalu, a State House aide. “My priority is to push for affirmative action for Katakwi communities bordering Karamoja, who continue to suffer from cattle raids,” Ms Akurut added.

Meanwhile, Mr Francis Aupal, a long-time campaign agent for Ms Alupo, welcomed competition but issued a warning. “This is a democratic country, and anyone can run but they should be ready to burn their hands at the ballot box,” he said.

Mr Aupal defended Alupo’s track record, listing achievements such as improved security at the Teso-Karamoja border, youth and elder support initiatives, and the provision of more than 10 large tractors and dozens of two-wheeled ones for agricultural development. “Ms Alupo has brought peace and development. Those attacking her are simply driven by emotion, not facts,” he said.

“Violent politics like we saw in 2021 have no place in Katakwi anymore. It’s time to rally behind her for the greater good of Teso,” he added.

Last weekend, Ms Alupo addressed veterans in her constituency and called for calm during the upcoming elections. She said the President had committed to aiding more than 50 victims of past election violence. She also touted improvements in education under the NRM government and reiterated the need for parental involvement.

“In this journey toward better education, our children need more attention than ever. It’s our duty as parents to monitor, guide, and empower them,” she said. Ms Alupo added that key projects, including the upgrade of Katakwi District Hospital, are underway.

However, Ms Cecilia Anyakoit, who nearly defeated Ms Alupo in the 2011 elections while running on a UPC ticket, argued that development under the vice president has been uneven.

“Those benefiting are mostly close allies of the vice president, while the majority of residents remain neglected,” Ms Anyakoit said.

“The tractor programme favours the already well-off, leaving behind the vulnerable,” she added.









Ms Anyakoit also criticised the lack of cohesion in local leadership. “There is no coordination from the national to the district level. That’s what I want to fix—ensuring equitable service delivery,” she said.

She cited the state of Toroma Health Centre III as an example of neglect, calling for its upgrade to a Health Centre IV.

“Beyond that, I will advocate for the creation of Toroma District, which is long overdue. These people need tangible resettlement and improved access to services,” Ms Anyakoit said.

Meanwhile, newcomer Angella Anuken presented herself as the modern, progressive alternative. “I want to empower mothers with income-generating initiatives, not use them as political pawns,” Ms Anuken said. She argued that Katakwi, which lacks a major cash crop, needs a selfless and visionary leader.

“There are women here who can’t afford even Shs1,000. That’s not the Katakwi I dream of. I want to see a vibrant and empowered female population,” she said.

Ms Anuken also emphasised the need for education grants, noting that Katakwi residents, unlike those in other districts in Teso, remained in internally displaced people’s camps until 2007.

2021 poll results

• Jessica Alupo (Independent): 28,361 votes

• Violet Akurut Adome (NRM): 20,720 votes

• Cecilia Anyakoit (Independent): 2,346 votes

• Stella Jane Aguti (Independent): 2,181 votes

• Evelyn Igella (FDC): 1,488 votes



