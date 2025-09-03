Signatures for sale: Presidential aspirants face it rough

When Richard Tumwesigye, 23, one of the 2026 presidential aspirants, picked forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) early last month, he quickly embarked on collecting the required signatures to endorse his candidature. He started with Wakiso District, where he says all went according to plan, and he had the 100 signatures as required by the EC.

But the harsh reality of the arduous task soon hit him as he headed north to Gulu City. Mr Tumwesigye says many of the people he approached doubted his candidature, while others demanded at least Shs10,000 to take him around Gulu City, or meet interpretation services, as he could not understand the local language.

“I managed to reach Gulu City by bus, but I travelled alone because I didn’t have the transport fare to go with my escort. For the two days I spent there, I only managed to get 20 signatures because of the language barrier and the expectations of money from urban dwellers,” he says. “Given that I had no money, I could not hire an interpreter or pay people to sign for me. I ended up getting very few signatures from there,” Mr Tumwesigye adds. He says while in Gulu, he skipped some meals in order to save some money for the return trip to Kampala. But he was lucky to have a friend at Gulu University, who accommodated him for a night.

Mr Tumwesigye, who pursued a Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Community Health at Ndejje University and awaits graduation in October, says he is currently jobless and depends on friends and his firewood business to make ends meet.

He adds that his finances could have been better, but his chapati and mobile money businesses collapsed. He says the chapatti business was mismanaged by his employees, while the mobile money business closed due to failure to pay the licence. Despite his financial dilemma, Mr Tumwesigye says he is determined to take over from President Museveni, claiming the incumbent has reached his limit and should rest. “Given his age [82 years] and the time he has ruled us [39 years], he needs to rest and let the young people take over. I don’t think he can develop the country anymore to where we want it to be,” he says.

Mr Tumwesigye still banks on his firewood business, friends, and family to raise the Shs20 million nomination fee. Like Mr Tumwesigye, the hundreds of presidential aspirants who embarked on collecting signatures in preparation for nomination ahead of the 2026 General Election admit the exercise has been gruelling.

Mr Francis Mawejje, a boda boda rider, who is also aspiring to unseat President Museveni, says it is hard for the young and Independent presidential hopefuls to solicit signatures. He cites the monetisation of all political activities.

“Even when you go to a university where one would think the people are educated enough, even after explaining your manifesto, these young fellows still say ‘no, we work upon payment.’ Where we have been so far, people ask for Shs10,000 for a signature, meaning one has to get Shs100m for 10,000 signatures,” he says.

Mr Mawejje has since been relying on friends and family for a financial bailout.

“I now call friends and relatives for support because the exercise has gone beyond my budget. We have also started fundraising, and a few people have come up with some assistance, but a number of our friends have started declining to answer our calls. They feel we have burdened them a lot,” Mr Mawejje says.

Mr Mawejje has now pinned his hopes on his fellow boda boda riders, who have agreed to give him a hand in the struggle to collect the required 100 signatures per district.

“I’m just lucky that I can coordinate through my colleagues in the boda boda industry. Even then, some will say they need money to get signatures, and when you send it, they will say the people are demanding more money,” he says.

Shs78m to cover 96 districts

Mr Wycliffe Wasajja, another presidential hopeful, says each district costs him between Shs500,000 and Shs800,000, depending on its distance and size. This money caters for transport, allowances for coordinators, printing, stationery, accommodation, meals, and signatures.

“While some Ugandans ask for money to append signatures, a big number are hesitant to sign, fearing their political allegiance could be exposed or used against them. Others simply lack information on why signatures are required, costing my teams extra time on sensitisation,” he says.

Based on his calculations, the total budget for covering all 98 districts stands at more than Shs78m, with the largest chunk eaten up by transport and fuel, followed by facilitation for the coordinator and accommodation for his team.

Beyond the financial burden, Mr Wasajja points to geographical barriers such as poor roads and flooding during the rainy season, which have slowed down his teams. Security concerns and political intimidation in some districts, he adds, have created fear among both coordinators and citizens.

Similarly, Ms Alice Alaso, the secretary general of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, says their flag bearer, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, faced the same hurdles as Independents, with the exercise becoming financially burdensome.

“Returning signatures in just two weeks is not fair, and so far, we have only managed to distribute forms through our teams, but we do not yet have a confirmed number of signatures. People everywhere are asking for money before signing. Since that exercise kicked off, our agents have been constantly demanding resources to keep going,” she notes.

Ms Alaso further accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party of possible manipulation of the process to its advantage.

“NRM has killed the whole country with corruption because all our people are easily derailed by money. I suspect they even use the system to easily secure signatures, while the Opposition parties are left struggling with time and resources,” she says.

Networking and pooling resources

Mr Kasim Buule Male, another aspirant, says the collection of signatures is expensive, with an estimated cost of Shs200,000 per district. To fund the exercise, Mr Male says he relies on the support of 26,000 members from his resource mobilisation group. He says each member contributes a certain amount of money to cover the election budget, including signature collection.

“This network allows us to reach the voters efficiently while pooling resources to fund the exercise. Each member was assigned to gather signatures from 20 voters,” he says.

Ms Pauline Nankambwe, another presidential aspirant, also says she has traversed more than 20 districts and was able to collect all 100 signatures in each district. She says she established a mobilisation committee that set up teams in various districts to undertake prior mobilisation of people willing to append their signatures on her documents.

But she also laments: “People want money first before they can sign for you.” Nevertheless, she says she managed to convince several people to sign for her without pay.

She also says she had to hire the services of interpreters, which was quite expensive for her. She was, however, tight-lipped on how much it costs her to collect the signatures per district, but says she needed time to consult the committee in charge of the budget.

But the ground is equally not levelled for the second time, youthful presidential aspirant John Katumba, popularly known as Katumba Oyee!

Mr Katumba admits that he has been confronted with demands for money in exchange for signatures but has deliberately refused, saying the “liberation vote” should be free.

“I just don’t understand how the very people we are trying to liberate ask for money. I don’t give money because this is a liberation vote; it's the voters to liberate themselves,” he says.

But Mr Katumba was tight-lipped on the amount of money that the people were asking for before appending their signatures.

Mr David Williams Magezi, another of the youthful presidential aspirants, says the biggest challenge he faces is the demand for money for signatures.

“No one is ready to give their signature free of charge. I spend around 600,000 depending on my bargaining skills, for example, people in the villages in these far-flung districts request money ranging between Shs2,000 and Shs5,000. So, it depends on the approach but in the central districts and big trading centres, one gives you their signature at a cost of at least shs10,000,” he says.

Mr Magezi says this is coupled with other expenses such as transport to those areas, meals, and shelter, where one has to spend a night in the area.

“In Gulu, I spent between Shs800,000 and Shs1.2m because there is also a need for an interpreter and they need money too. I have so far hired one who charges between Shs30, 000 and Shs50,000 a day minus the meals and transportation. I know it will be the case with other districts where I don’t speak the local language,” he says.

Mr Sam Koojo, another aspirant for the country’s top job, also acknowledges that the demand for money in exchange for signatures remains a challenge.

“They all need money. I have really involved God. People are supporting me so much,” he says.

He says a signature goes for Shs10,000, and one would need about Shs1m to pay for 100 signatures per district.

NEED and its loyal fans

Mr Joseph Kabuleeta, the National Economic Empowerment and Development (NEED) party presidential flag bearer, says the money challenge has always been part of the process and tends to hit first-time aspirants the hardest.

“As a presidential aspirant, you must have money because there are costs you cannot avoid, like buying some stuff for your teams and supporters.”

But Mr Kabuleeta notes that the timeframe isn’t affecting his operations since the party has consistent supporters ready to accomplish the assignment within the deadline.

He criticised the EC’s change of signature submission dates, describing it as a trick designed to disadvantage new entrants, making it harder for them to gather the required signatures, and ultimately reducing the number of candidates who can participate in the final race.

Mr Kabuleeta warns: “It is unfair and discouraging for a growing number of aspirants eager to contest.”

UPC party brand, structures

On the contrary, Mr James Akena, the president of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), says he has not faced any such hurdles, given that his party is well-established. Mr Akena, who is a son of former president Apollo Milton Obote, says the UPC party structures have simplified the process and he has already collected more than 95 percent of the signatures with the help of party structures.

"I come with history, a better brand, and a track-record. I’m working with party structures and we are pretty much done, we are now preparing for the EC verification exercise,” Mr Akena says.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director of information and publicity, says the party distributed signature forms to the various party delegates who attended the recently concluded Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections so that they could go back to their respective districts to collect signatures from their areas of jurisdiction.

Mr Dombo ruled out the demand for money in exchange for signatures, noting that party delegates are well known to the communities in which they collect the signatures.

“The delegates who were in Kololo are enough, even if we just decided to use them, but because people are yearning to be part of the process, we gave them forms to take to the people for signing,” he says.

“Ever since we started doing nominations, we have never paid anybody for doing so [offering their signatures], and I assure you by the end of next week, we shall be having a ‘Fuso’ full of signatures.”

Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the deputy spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, says the exercise is going on well, although in some areas, their members are allegedly being intimidated by some security officers.

“We are moving well, and we are almost done with the collection of signatures. So far, we have concluded in West Nile, Bunyangabu, and the entire Busoga. We are sure by next week, we shall be able to do an audit with all the signatures,” he says.

Mr Mufumbiro says: “We have, however, encountered challenges. We have to collect the signatures covertly because most of our people are being intimidated by the security agencies. So, we are making sure we collect the signatures with a lot of care and see that our people remain safe all the time.”

Similarly, Mr Dennis Adim Enap, the UPC party faction presidential aspirant, says in some places, the security agencies get uncomfortable and disperse, delay, or slow down their exercises aimed at collecting signatures.

“They get to investigate to ascertain what exactly you are doing, so it's really a common challenge we're having,” Mr Adim Enap says. He says his faction doesn't have structures or the actual membership on the ground. “Even the people you want to reach out to will necessitate you to have Shs5,000 to give to them, and it is more when you want their voter ID or details. But on average, each signature goes for between Shs2,000 and Shs3,000,” he says.

Aspirants petition EC

Meanwhile, a group of presidential aspirants last week petitioned the EC seeking to extend the deadlines for the collection of signatures and nominations, citing poor sensitisation.

The aspirants, who included Paul Opio, Ronald Katushabe, and Davis Amanyire, threatened to march to the electoral body’s headquarters in Kampala if their demands were not met in a few days.

“It’s unfair for us to reach out to 98 districts, collecting those signatures by ourselves. Even if one was using a helicopter, it is impossible to cover all districts in this short time,” they state.

The group also demanded that the EC extends the period to at least 98 days.

“If we don’t get any response, we are going to be joined by our fellow aspirants in a peaceful march to EC offices in demand for redress. We are taking copies to all aspirants for a collaborative demand,” Mr Amanyire, one of the petitioners, said.

Mr Katushabe, one of the petitioners, said the cash-for-signatures dilemma, where most citizens demand payment before signing, forced his team to avoid such individuals whenever possible, and this has slowed their progress.

“Most people ask for between Shs2000 and Shs5000 to append signatures, and yet we even have limited time to convince these people for free signatures, and yet EC changed the nomination dates from October to September,” he said.

“In some areas, we simply ignore people who demand payment because we cannot compromise our integrity and also exhaust our small resources,” he added.

Mr Katushabe estimates that his minimum expenditure per district is Shs200,000, covering transport and facilitation for coordinators. But Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, dismissed the petition, noting that the presidential hopefuls must demonstrate capacity to travel nationwide if they are to lead the country.

He said the EC does not listen to ultimatums but operates independently under the law.

He noted that the law clearly requires aspirants to return at least 9,800 verified signatures from 98 districts, two weeks before nominations.

“To be President of Uganda, you are President of the whole country, and if you cannot, within one month, obtain a minimum of 100 signatures from 98 districts, it means you are unable to fulfill the first bare minimum requirement for nomination,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

“In the second week of picking up those forms, one of the aspirants actually came to the Commission with a file claiming he already had all the required signatures. Others are confidently complaining of the Shs20m nomination fee, which they well knew is the stipulated payment. Anybody who is aggrieved is at liberty to go to court, and the court will determine whether they have a point or not,” he said.

Collection of signatures

The Presidential Elections Act, 2005, requires presidential aspirants to collect and submit 100 signatures per district from two-thirds of Uganda’s 144 districts. This means the aspirants are expected to cover more than one district per day to raise the required signatures. Each voter is only allowed to initial their approval for one presidential aspirant. Nominations of presidential candidates will take place between September 23 and 24, in line with Section 9(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005.

The EC designated August 11 to September 24 for the collection of presidential nomination forms, supporter forms, and related nomination guidelines.

The physical collection is to allow the Commission to identify and document presidential aspirants and notify the relevant authorities across the country to expect them in the field and offer them support as may be necessary. Campaigns for presidential candidates will kick off on October 4, and continue until January 12, next year.

Compiled by Jane Nafula, Sylvia Namagembe, Vicent Lusambya and Sylivia Katushabe