Sixteen candidates vie for Jinja North MP seat, the highest in Busoga

Jinja North Constituency has recorded the highest number of parliamentary aspirants in the Busoga Sub-region ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to the Jinja City Returning Officer, Ms Flavia Nakasi, a total of 16 candidates were nominated to contest for the Jinja North parliamentary seat during the two-day exercise held at Jinja City Hall.

“We nominated a total of 42 candidates in Jinja City to contest for various constituencies, but sixteen of them are from Jinja North,” Ms Nakasi said.

She noted that the nomination process was generally smooth, except for a few cases where aspirants submitted uncoordinated academic documents.

Some of the candidates vying for the Jinja North seat include Mr. Ronnie Kakooza (Independent), Mr. Dwrin Lufafa (NRM), Mr. Mudasiru Gwaivu (Justice Forum), Mr. Isaac Imack (Independent), Mr. Hussein Muyonjo (NUP), Mr. Peter Bwana (UPC), Mr. Moses Hanington Nabet (DP), Mr. Swaibu Zirabamuzaale (PFF), and Mr. Ronald Isiko, among others.

Records from the Electoral Commission indicate that Budiope County in Kamuli District followed closely with 15 candidates, making it the second constituency in Busoga with the highest number of contestants. The region comprises 11 districts and one city.

In contrast, Bulamogi North West Constituency registered the fewest number of candidates—only two. These include the State Minister for Cooperatives, Mr. Fredrick Gume Ngobi (Independent-NRM), and his rival, Mr. Patrick Kasaja (NRM flagbearer).

Bulamogi County in Kaliro District and the Luuka Woman MP seat each attracted four candidates, while Bugweri County had six. Most other constituencies in Busoga recorded an average of six to ten candidates.

The Kiira Regional Election Officer, Mr. Deo Naturinda, who also doubles as the regional supervisor, attributed the high number of aspirants in Jinja North to the growing number of political parties and strong trust in the Electoral Commission.

“If you analyze closely, nine of the Jinja North candidates belong to political parties. This explains the large number. People also have confidence in the Electoral Commission, so those who feel cheated during party primaries turn up to be nominated as independents,” Mr. Naturinda said.

He added that the nominations were conducted peacefully, as aspirants complied with police guidelines limiting gatherings at nomination venues.

The Jinja North Division Mayor, Mr. Ayoub Wabika, also attributed the large number of candidates to the constituency’s size and population.

“When you look at Budondo Ward alone, it is twice the size of Jinja South Division, which has two constituencies. People here want to fit into this one big county represented by a single Member of Parliament instead of two,” he explained.

Mr Wabika added that because Jinja North is vast, many residents feel disconnected from their leaders and, as a result, aspire to represent themselves in Parliament.

“Previously, Jinja North comprised Budondo, Mafubira, and Bugembe Town Council—each with its own leadership. Residents in these areas believe their MP should come from their locality, which is why we have many candidates,” he said.

He also pointed out that the mixture of urban and semi-urban communities fuels competition, as each group seeks its own representation.

Mr Wabika advised the government to consider creating an additional constituency to address the increasing number of aspirants and ensure effective representation.