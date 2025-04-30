Soldier, five others challenge Katuntu in Bugweri County

In the run-up to the 2026 General Election, Mr Abdul Katuntu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bugweri County, is gearing up for a sixth term in office. This time, it might not be business as usual as his bid faces stiff competition from a veteran soldier and other aspirants.

Mr Katuntu, a seasoned politician and lawyer, with more than 20 years in Parliament, has a strong background in law and governance. He replaced the late Ali Kirunda Kivejinja. Five other aspirants have also expressed interest to unseat Mr Katuntu. The election in Bugweri District will likely be influenced by various factors, including the candidates’ popularity, party affiliations, and campaign promises.









Mr Sadala Wandera, the Iganga Resident District Commissioner and a veteran soldier, wants to challenge MP Katuntu. Mr Wandera claims that if Mr Katuntu hasn’t accomplished anything meaningful for Bugweri in the last 24 years as an MP, it's unlikely that he will suddenly start delivering now. “If you haven’t done anything in 24 years, I don’t think you can do better. Other MPs have managed to secure ambulances for their constituencies, but Bugweri District remains without one.

It's not an MP's role, but rather a corporate social responsibility to give back to society,’’ he said. Mr Wandera, who subscribes to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, said he is passionate about poverty alleviation and has already begun working on service delivery for his constituents.

“My approach focuses on community mobilisation, encouraging productive activities to transform lives, corporate social responsibility, giving back to society and poverty reduction by addressing the root causes of poverty,’’ he said. Mr Wandera’s candidacy is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the election, with his military background and experience in poverty alleviation potentially resonating with voters.

Mr Hassan Njuba, a publicity secretary in Mr Wandera’s camp, criticised Mr Katuntu's performance as an MP, saying people are tired of sending him to Parliament because he has nothing to show on the ground.

Mr Njuba highlighted Mr Katuntu’s lack of development projects, citing poor road conditions, and limited access to clean water, hospitals, and electricity. He also disclosed that Mr Katuntu doesn’t have any business in Bugweri that can employ people, unlike his counterparts in other constituencies.

Mr Njuba contrasted this with Mr Wandera’s achievements, including drilling boreholes, providing bursaries, rehabilitating roads, skilling youths, taking girls abroad and donating maize seeds for food security.

Ms Faridah Namudiba, the Bugweri District Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson said:“Mr Katuntu hasn't solved unemployment, instead of creating jobs, he focuses on burying people and donating hoes.”

She said she would support Mr Wandera if FDC doesn't field a candidate because “he has created employment for youth, especially girls, by taking them abroad for greener pasture’’.

Other contenders in the race include Mr Grace Kaziba (National Unity Platform), Mr Fredrick Makaire (NRM), Mr Daniel Ibaale (NRM), Mr Samuel Kakaire (NRM) and Mr Isma Kasango (Independent) Mr Kaziba wants to unseat Mr Katuntu, citing his lack of meaningful contributions to Bugweri Constituency.

“Mr Katuntu is irrelevant to Bugweri's progress. For 24 years, he's done nothing for this constituency. Unlike him, I’m making a difference by sponsoring 123 children through education,’’ he claimed, adding: “We need change and a fresh face because he has left nothing like a legacy in the area.’’

Mr Kaziba also claimed Mr Katuntu “doesn't engage with his voters or care about their concerns” and that “through education, we can empower our people to make informed decisions and reject such practices”.

“Katuntu’s tactics include giving voters money, which can lead to mistakes at the ballot box. He allegedly bribes returning officers to declare him the winner, despite lacking a genuine base in the constituency. We need a change,’’ he added.

Mr Julius Galisonga, the FDC candidate, filed an election petition against Abdul Katuntu in 2021, alleging conspiracy with the Uganda Electoral Commission to rig the Bugweri County parliamentary election. However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, upholding Mr Katuntu's victory.

Mr Makaire said: “This constituency was formerly for NRM but the Opposition robbed it, so I have come to reclaim our position to enable reloaded developments which stalled because of having an opposition MP.” He also blamed leaders, who are mainly from the Opposition for hampering development in Bugweri District, citing the lack of a well-designed administration block despite the district's existence for more than five years.

Mr Makaire, who is also the executive director of Save for Health Uganda, decried the lack of a hospital in the district. “In Bugweri, we only have Busesa Health Centre IV instead of a hospital yet it is on highway to Kenya,” he said.

Mr Makaire added: “The push for Bugweri industrial park has failed... I will use Parliament to make it a reality. This will solve unemployment issues, particularly among youth.’’ He pledged to improve power coverage and extend clean water services, especially to Idudi and Busembatya, when elected to Parliament. Mr Kasango, a journalist, said he would tackle the issue of unemployment, especially among the youth.

“I will be prioritising education to uplift the community, improving health services for better outcomes,’’ he said.

Mr Kasango added: “Unlike my opponent, I’ve grown up in Bugweri and understand its unique challenges. I’m committed to working tirelessly for the constituency, unlike Mr Katuntu who is always in Kampala. It’s time for a new leader who truly represents and serves Bugweri's interests.’’ Meanwhile, Mr Kakaire said he wants to revolutionise agriculture and farming in the communities.

“Unlike the incumbent’s short-sighted approach of handing out money, which only perpetuates poverty, I'll focus on sustainable solutions that empower our farmers and boost food security,” he said.



