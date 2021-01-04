Soroti Bishop tasks govt, voters on free and fair elections

By George Muron More by this Author

Soroti Anglican Diocese Bishop Kosea Odongo has challenged government and the Electoral Commission to give space for free and fair elections.

Bishop Odongo, who delivered his New Year’s sermon at St Peter’s Cathedral last Friday, said no candidate should be denied his or her well-deserved victory. He said the people’s mandate should be honoured.

Mr Odongo also condemned acts of human rights violation by some security agencies against citizens raising dissenting views over some candidates, stating that this is a sign of bad governance and leadership.

“Dear Ugandans and my people of Teso, we need each other during campaigns and we shall still need each other after campaigns and elections,” he explained.

He added: “I, therefore, call upon all of you to join me in this year to condemn violence, which has claimed the lives of our dear ones during this electioneering period,” Bishop Odongo said.

The presidential and parliamentary elections are due on January 14.

Bishop Odongo called upon government to bring to book all the perpetrators of brutality against Opposition candidates, supporters and journalists.

He said all Ugandans deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and love irrespective of their tribe, political or religious affiliation.

Bishop Odongo warned voters against rallying behind candidates who encourage violence but rather urged them to vote for God-fearing leaders.

“I call upon Ugandans to participate in the coming elections. Don’t support candidates who encourage violence but chose leaders of your choice,” he said.

Bishop Odongo asked Ugandans not to be intimidated and choose leaders of integrity. Nobody, the bishop said, should lose his or her life because he or she has dissenting views over political candidates.

He called upon the police and army to play their role in ensuring peace, law and order during campaigns without interfering with the good will of the people.

“The police, whose responsibility is to keep law and order, should ensure that all Ugandans and their properties are safe,” he appealed.

