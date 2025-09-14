Ssebaggala remains thorn in NUP flesh ahead of polls

When it comes to National Unity Platform (NUP) renegades who have decided to stand as independents, Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo will be their poster boy. This after the veteran politician chose to stand as municipal mayor for Kawempe Division.

In disregarding Mr Ssebaggala’s bid to be the Kawempe Division mayor, NUP’s Elections Management Committee (EMC) decided to go with Mr Emmanuel Sserunjogi. Also known as Ow’eddembe, Mr Sserunjogi has been in the docket since 2016 when he replaced Mr Mubarak Munyagwa.

“I don’t have a political office, but I have been working for the people of Kawempe as an individual,” Mr Ssebaggala said after he was denied the NUP flag.

Typical of most NUP renegades, he still pledged his loyalty to the party’s principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

“I will support my president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, at the presidential level, but the rest of the people who have been fronted by NUP will have to be looked at carefully. We have to be sure that whoever we support has to be really popular with the people. We still believe in the notion of People Power,” Mr Ssebaggala said.

This is not the first time Mr Ssebaggala has, against the wishes of NUP, decided to stand as an Independent.

In 2021, he tried to defend his Kawempe North seat for the fifth time, but he couldn’t get the better of NUP-backed Muhammad Sseggirinya (RIP). In fact, in the race of about 10 candidates, Ssegirinya, who has since died, emerged the winner with 41,197 votes, while Mr Ssebaggala came fourth with 3,919 votes.

Mr Ssebaggala’s loss in 2021 was a new low for him because in 2016, standing as an Independent, having decided not to stand on the ticket of his party of choice at the time, the Democratic Party (DP), he easily cruised to victory.

He polled 22,325 votes, with Asadullah Ssemmindi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) only mustering 14,844 votes. Elsewhere, Mr Suleiman Kidandala, who got the DP ticket, managed only 10,806 votes.

Emmanuel Sserunjogi (in red tie), the incumbent Mayor of Kawempe Division, is seen on September 9, 2025 ahead of his nomination to contest for re-election on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Ill-advised move?

Yet, the initial intention in the run-up to the 2021 elections wasn’t to defend his Kawempe North parliamentary seat that he had held onto since 2001. No, he rather aimed at wresting the Kampala Lord Mayorship from the firm grip of former ally, Mr Erias Lukwago.

Mr Ssebaggala didn’t eventually run for the Lord Mayorship despite appearing before NUP’s EMC to make his case for the position.

“I have taken this position in the interest of the wider Opposition and also given the fact that we have conflicting positions as NUP...I apologise to all Ugandans and to all those who have put their interest in me,” Mr Ssebaggala said as he pulled out of the mayoral race.

Though Mr Ssebaggala didn’t disclose specifically why he pulled out of the mayoral race, some sources said he came under intense pressure from the Ssuubi pressure group that Mr Lukwago was among the untouchables The Ssuubi outfit—which had politicians such as Betty Nambooze Bakireke (Mukono North), Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East), Moses Kasibante, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), Muhammad Muwanga-Kivumbi (Butambala County)—had been formed in the lead-up to the 2011 General Election to advance Ganda interests. The group made it clear to Mr Ssebaggala and anybody who was asking him to stand that they wouldn’t back them since Mr Lukwago is part of their DNA.

Another source said Mr Ssebaggala wasn’t interested in taking on Mr Lukwago, but it was NUP that had pestered him to do so.

“He really had no interest in vying for the Lord Mayoral position, but it was the NUP guys who wanted to sweep all positions in Kampala, who asked him to stand. Once he realised his position was untenable, he pulled out of the race,” a source familiar with NUP operations said on condition of anonymity.

Flip-flopping

Yet that wasn’t the first time Mr Ssebaggala, 56, was making a big switch because he had endorsed former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi‘s presidential bid in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

He went a step further to be among the seasoned Opposition politicians to accompany Mr Mbabazi at his first rally in Nakivubo. Mr Ssebaggala, however, changed his mind a few days later to endorse FDC’s Dr Kizza Besigye after witnessing the mammoth crowd that had accompanied him from Namboole.

“The people have decided that it’s Dr Besigye,” he explained, “So I have to go with that.”

Mr Ssebaggala’s decision to pull out of the mayoral race in 2020 left NUP at sixes and sevens, thus resorting to former Kampala Woman representative Nabilah Naggayi.

Ms Naggayi was easily defeated by Mr Lukwago with a difference of 134,510 votes. Although he decided to pull out of the Lord Mayoral race, Mr Ssebaggala belatedly declared his bid to retain his Kawempe North, albeit as an Independent candidate, as Sseggirinya had already received NUP’s blessings.

Sources said from the moment Mr Ssebaggala pulled out of the Lord Mayoral race and he decided to stand as an Independent in Kawempe North, he became a marked man in the books of NUP honchos.

“It was going to be hard for him to secure a NUP ticket from that time onwards. The decision makers in NUP don’t see him as a reliable person. They think he changes positions easily,” a source within NUP, who preferred anonymity, said.

Mr Emmanuel Sserunjogi, the mayor of Kawempe Division (left) was nominated to vie for the same position on the Nup party ticket on September 8, 2025. Photo/Ibrahim Kavuma

Red flag raised

As he knew what was coming, Mr Ssebaggala was the first to raise the red flag about NUP’s vetting processes, particularly accusing Kyagulanyi’s brother, Fred Nyanzi, who is seeking NUP’s ticket to represent Kawempe South, of interfering in the process.

“You can’t decide for the people of Kawempe South on who is going to be their next leader. I hear you are holding meetings on who will be NUP flag-bearer for Kawempe Division, but we want to assure you that it’s not happening,”Mr Ssebaggala said.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mr Ssebaggala upped the tempo of attacking NUP honchos by adding in Mr Kyagulanyi, whom he accused of shielding Mr Nyanzi despite having concrete evidence of alleged extortion.

“The committee investigated and confirmed that Nyanzi was involved in extortion and sexual harassment of party members seeking NUP tickets. A report was presented to Bobi Wine, but he has deliberately refused to act. This is a betrayal of the trust Ugandans have in NUP as a party of justice and accountability,”Mr Ssebaggala said.

However, it should be noted that NUP constituted a committee to investigate the allegations against Mr Nyanzi and others but its report is yet to be made public.

Mr Nyanzi has always categorically denied the claims made against him. Mr Ssebaggala, however, insists that several victims and party members have reached out to him and threatened to quit NUP if Bobi Wine continues to ignore their grievances.

Duplicity?

Mr Ssebaggala also lashed out at the hypocrisy in NUP, citing the incident where Mr Kyagulanyi swiftly acted against Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the then deputy party president for the Buganda region, over corruption allegations, but continues shielding his brother Fred Nyanzi from similar accountability.

“Within a few hours of allegations against Mpuuga, Bobi Wine was on social media condemning him and pushing for his expulsion, but when his own brother is caught red-handed extorting millions from desperate aspirants, we see endless delays and excuses. What’s the difference? Either this is pure favouritism or they’re both benefiting from these dirty deals. Ugandans are watching,” Mr Ssebaggala said.

NUP has already declared that those who stand as independents are no longer party members, and they are free to join other parties.

“You can’t just be part of the party when you have a ticket. We know who our loyal party members are,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, said.

Mr Kyagulanyi doubled down on the party’s stand on September 11 while unveiling candidates who will contest for local government positions on the NUP ticket.

“There is only one NUP,” he said, adding, “NUP is only going to have one candidate. We won’t send you a candidate who works as or looks like. The candidate will either be the one or not the one. I want to be clear: there is no independent candidate that we will send as NUP.”

For Mr Ssebaggala, this won’t be the first time he has stood on the Independent ticket. He, however, appears to be swimming against the tide since NUP has entrenched itself in the division.

“I’m very sure the people of Kawempe will vote for me because of my abilities. They will look at my track record and compare it with my opponents and conclude that I’m the best placed to handle the issues that they are grappling with,” he said.

ABOUT SSEBAGALA

Mr Latif Ssebaggala Sengendo is a former Kawempe North MP. He is a graduate of Makerere University with a Bachelors degree in Education, which he attained in 1992.

He established his own school (Kisaasi College School). He later joined elective politics in 2001 and became a lawmaker, representing Kawempe North for 20 years until 2021.