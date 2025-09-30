Sseggona loses NUP parliamentary flag to Walukaga ahead of 2026 polls

Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona is among the sitting MPs who have been denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) card for the 2026 General Election.

Musician Mathias Walukaga, who doubles as Kyengera town mayor, will carry the party flag in the 2026 General election.

After his vetting by the party electoral commission recently, Mr Sseggona told journalists at the party headquarters that he was more qualified than any other contender for the seat, arguing that the opposition party, led by musician turned politician, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has a sense of class and quality.

"Look at me, look at my CV. Why do you have to deceive yourself that there's a mischievous possibility of the party choosing someone less qualified for this job than me? I have presented my CV, I have presented my ideas, and everybody will agree that I’m more qualified for this job, that’s if they are not drunk or possessed by evil spirits. This party has a sense of class and quality. Does Parliament still make laws? Is there somebody vying for this position as qualified as I?” the veteran politician and lawyer said.









According to the list Ms Shamim Malende has retained the Kampala Woman MP ticket, while Ms Zahara Luyilika, who has been contending for the same seat, was given the ticket for the Makindye West Constituency, which is currently represented by Mr Allan Aloysius Ssewanyana.

Kampala City lawyer George Musisi was given the flag to contest for the Kira Municipality MP seat, seeking to oust People's Front for Freedom (PFF)'s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, while Zambali Bulasio Mukasa will carry the party flag for the Nansana Municipality MP seat currently occupied by one of NUP's estranged members, Wakayima Musoke.

Mr Kyagulanyi’s elder brother, Mr Fred Nyanzi, will carry the party flag in the Kawempe South MP race. He was contending for the ticket with Dr Roy Ssemboga, a former (82nd) Makerere University Guild President. The seat is currently occupied by another estranged member, Bashir Kazibwe.

Mityana Municipality MP, Ms Joyce Bagala, lost the ticket to Proscovia Mukisa, who will now face off with Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), if the former doesn’t contest as an Independent candidate.

Another notable flag bearer is Ms Mercy Marion Alupo, who has been given the party flag to dislodge Speaker Anita Among from the Bukedea Woman MP seat. Alupo is one of the three women running against Ms Among, who were recently sued in a bid to stop their participation.

Nakaseke South MP, Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, who recently crossed to NUP was also given the flag while Mr Hilary Innocent Kiyaga, alias Dr Hildaman, retained his Mawokota North ticket amidst speculations that he had lost favours with the party’s top leadership.

Mr Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira was given the ticket to contest for the Nyendo Mukungwe MP seat currently occupied by the former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, who recently broke ranks with the party leadership and formed his own political party, Democratic Front (DF).

Mr Patrick Kutesa was also given the party flag to oust Kimanya Kabonera MP, Dr Abed Bwanika, who is seeking to retain the seat on the DF ticket in the 2026 poll.



