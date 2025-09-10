Stage set for fierce Kampala mayoral battles





As nominations for Municipality and City Division chairpersons and councillors close today, more aspirants have declared their intentions to contest in the 2026 General Elections.

From incumbents defending their records to Independents and young leaders joining the race, the stage is set for tough contests come 2026.

Nakawa Division

The second day of nominations for mayors and councillors in Nakawa Division went on smoothly, with four candidates cleared to contest for the mayoral seat and several others for councillor positions. Incumbent mayor Paul Mugambe, who failed to get the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, was the first to hand in his papers, seeking a second term as an Independent.

Mr Mugambe said he decided to run as an Independent because his supporters were unhappy with the NUP vetting process, which they claimed was not free and fair.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Suzan Zawedde promised to close the gap between the government and the people of Nakawa. She accused Opposition leaders of blocking important development programmes in the Division.

“I want to lobby for my people and ensure that all government programmes reach the ground. I promise to move to every corner of Nakawa to make sure services are delivered,” Ms Zawedde said after her nomination.

Mr Buken Ali, alias Nubian Lee, displays his papers after he was nominated for the Nakawa Division mayor race on September 9, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

The arrival of NUP’s candidate, singer Buken Ali, alias Nubian Lee, and his seconder, Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, attracted huge crowds that overwhelmed security at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda.

Police arrested several of his supporters but later released them after the nomination exercise. Nubian Lee pledged to use his influence as a singer to lobby for bursaries for children of single mothers and fathers.

He also promised to fix Nakawa’s drainage and garbage crisis by introducing a structured collection system to serve both homes and markets. Shortly after his nomination, police forcefully escorted Nubian Lee from the Electoral Commission premises in what they described as a preventive arrest.

Mr Balimwezo said police drove him back home to prevent possible chaos from his supporters. Another aspirant, Ronnie Mugerwa Nyenje, was also nominated as an Independent for the same seat.

Nakawa West MP Ronald Balimwezo (centre), with his wife and supporters at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda- Kampala yesterday. He will carry the flag of the NUP party in the race for the Lord Mayor of Kampala. PHOTO | IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Rubaga Division

In Rubaga Division, the mayoral race has turned into a battle of ideas, with incumbents calling for continuity, Opposition challengers pushing for change, and others rallying ghetto youth to seize the political moment.

One of the key nominations was that of incumbent mayor Zacky Mbeeraze Mawula, the NUP flagbearer, who is seeking another term. Mr Mawula asked voters to give him more time to build on his achievements, saying he has already tackled some of the division’s biggest challenges.

“Since I was elected, I have worked on improving drainage systems, enhancing garbage collection, and supporting the youth with start-up capital so they can become responsible citizens,” Mr Mawula said.

Musician Joseph Mayanja, alias Dr Jose Chameleone, urged ghetto youth to actively participate in politics and electoral processes as a pathway to transforming their lives.

Chameleone said it was time for young people from marginalised communities to step forward and set an example for others.

Legendary musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, together with National Resistance Movement party members during the procession ahead of nominations in Rubaga Division on September 9, 2025. Photo/Shabibah Nakirigya

“The youth must rise and demonstrate that they, too, can lead. This is the right time for us to get involved and contribute meaningfully to leadership,” Chameleone said.

The NRM Chairperson for Rubaga Division, Mr Ivan Kamuntu Majambere, said the ruling party is committed to supporting young leaders, especially those from the ghetto, because of their potential to inspire change.

“President Yoweri Museveni’s government has always supported youth with programmes such as start-up capital. Even those venturing into politics will not be left behind,” Mr Majambere said.

“In the coming term, NRM will be at the forefront of empowering ghetto youth across the country.”

Meanwhile, NUP candidate Ibrah Semanda, who is contesting for the Kabusi D councillor seat, promised to deliver real change that reflects the aspirations of the people.

“As flag bearers of change, we are committed to bringing transformation to our communities because we know what our people need,” Mr Semanda said.

“Uganda now requires young, focused, and determined leaders, and NUP is ready to provide that.”

Makindye Division

In Makindye Division, it was a rush hour as several aspirants flocked to the EC offices for nomination. Among the candidates who were nominated was Mr John Bosco Lusagala, the NUP flagbearer for Makindye Division mayor, who was accompanied by incumbent Mayor, Mr Ali Nganda Mulyanyama; Ms Zahara Luyirika, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker, and supporters.

Addressing journalists shortly after being nominated, he pledged to unite all NUP aspirants who were denied the party ticket, fight corruption, and prioritise the socio-economic transformation of the youth.

“We aim to promote unity in our NUP members who competed with me in the primaries. I want to assure you of the development of Kiruddu Referral Hospital, where many patients go and fail to get medicine, and we aim to ensure that we benefit from the taxes they pay,” Mr Lusagala said.

Ms Juliet Nassuna, the NUP nominee for Kansanga LC3 Councillor, emphasised the need to elect leaders who can effectively understand and articulate policies before they are passed.

She cited the Nakivubo Channel, noting that some KCCA councillors are still unaware of the implications of the Council sitting held on April 3.

“The vision is to have a sustainable leadership that prioritises effectiveness, particularly women and marginalised communities, doing oversight on the services and providing proper accountability of the division budgets passed to residents since they pay taxes,” Ms Nassuuna said.

Mr Kenneth Kabanda, the NUP nominee for the Kibuye I LC3 councillor seat, said he will push for policies to support vulnerable communities such as Karimojong, South Sudanese, and street children. He noted that many of them end up forming ghetto groups that disturb the public after failing to get jobs or education.

“I will lobby for bursaries for ghetto children and refugees who reside in Katwe and surrounding areas, create a sustainable environment for the teens who are victims of defilement, unwanted pregnancies, and curb high crime rate,” he said.

Mukono Municipality

The turnout on the second day was lower, with only about 10 people nominated by 1pm, compared to more than 25 by the same time on Monday. By the end of Monday, a total of 43 people had been nominated.

Among those nominated was Mukono Municipality Mayor Elisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo, who is seeking to retain the seat. Mr Nkoyoyo, who recently lost the NUP party ticket, was nominated as an Independent candidate.

Party insiders said his attendance at several ruling NRM events, including those in Kyankwanzi, may have contributed to his failure to secure the NUP flag.

In an interview after his nomination, Mr Nkoyooyo, a veterinary doctor, said he will use his influence to lobby for the livestock industry. Others nominated on the second day for the Mukono Municipality mayoral seat included Independent candidates Henry Ssenyonjo and Mathew Mutyaba.

In addition, Mr Augustine Romeo (Independent) was nominated as a direct councillor for the municipality, while Mr Joel Binaisa Kizza (Independent) was cleared as direct councillor for Namumira Anthony Ward in Mukono, among others.

Compiled by Sylvia Namagembe, David Walugembe, Shabibah Nakirigya, Jessica Sabano, & Geofrey Mutumba.