Tension high as NRM goes to polls

Tension is running high across the country as more than 2,000 parliamentary aspirants face off in 519 constituencies in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries today.

The candidates are tussling it out to be elected official party flag bearers for 353 direct constituency seats, and 146 District Woman MP slots. The NRM party electoral commission says 2,037 candidates were nominated for the parliamentary races, with 17 of them declared unopposed.

The winners from today’s internal party elections will be announced by the respective district NRM electoral officers by close of business and will face candidates from other political parties in the 2026 General Elections, which is planned for between January and February. The NRM party has planned its internal elections for local government leaders, including district chairpersons (LC5), mayors, and councillors for July 24. A total of 740 candidates have been nominated to contest for various slots.









The parliamentary candidates have been traversing the country’s 72,000 villages for the past two weeks in search of votes amid widespread reports of violence.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the polls, the NRM party electoral overseer, Dr Tanga Odoi, said the voting would begin at 10am across the country, except in Karamoja Sub-region where the exercise would adopt a unique schedule. Dr Odoi said the process begins with village assemblies, where registrars will read names of voters from the party register.

“Every village has a place where assemblies will sit, and the registrars demarcate the voting areas before starting to read names, and the voters move into the gazetted area. Once everyone is settled, lining up behind candidates or their portraits will kick off,” Dr Odoi said.

The elections will begin with the District Woman MP slots at 2pm, followed by that of direct constituency MP races.

“After lining up, the counting of votes will kick off in the language people understand, after which the winner at the village level will be announced before transmitting the results on declaration forms to the district, where the winners will be announced,” he said.

Winners at every village will be announced and have the results filled in the declaration forms which will be shared with the EC and district leaders.

If any village shares results with more voters than those in the party register, the results will be cancelled. The NRM party officials yesterday said they have identified several hotspots where tensions remain high and tempers are likely to flare during the voting process. Mr Odoi said they are closely monitoring constituencies such as Sembabule, Isingiro South, Jinja City, Mbale City, Rukiga, Lwengo, and Bugiri, among others, which have reported widespread violence, voter intimidation, and deep divisions among rival camps.

In Sembabule, the clash between supporters of incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo and his rival Brig Emmanuel Rwashande has left one person dead and several others injured, while in Isingiro, two people were shot dead during violent confrontations between rival supporters and security personnel.

In response, the NRM Electoral Commission yesterday said they have deployed heavily in these and other volatile areas, and were working with the police to ensure law and order during today’s polls.

Mr James Twheyo, an NRM electoral commissioner, said given the security deployment and the good intelligence they have put in place, the party was ready to ensure a smooth election.

“Like last night in Sheema, we had intelligence that supporters of the two candidates were going to fight. We shared that information with the security agencies and the police was able to defuse the situation in good time,” Mr Tweheyo said.

Meanwhile, Dr Odoi issued a stern warning to those planning to disrupt the elections, saying they would cancel the elections and the perpetrators would face disciplinary action.

NRM primaries losers

At least 1,535 contestants will lose the battle and, as has been the case in previous election cycles, are expected to contest in the general elections as Independents. The NRM constitution and party electoral guidelines state that members who participate in party primaries and lose are expected to support the official party flag bearer in the general elections.

These losers are barred from running as Independents or supporting candidates from rival political parties. The party constitution emphasises cohesion, and members who defy this position risk disciplinary action, including expulsion from the party. The party’s code of conduct further states that every NRM member is obligated to respect internal electoral outcomes and foster unity after the primaries.

In the 2020 NRM primaries, despite the party's constitutional provisions, more than 140 losing candidates defied the directive and contested as Independents in the 2021 general elections. This created internal divisions and significantly weakened the party’s performance in some constituencies. Some of these Independents won parliamentary seats, defeating NRM’s official flag bearers. Some of the winners included Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County), who lost the NRM party primaries and later joined NUP party, and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North), who as an Independent, defeated the NRM candidate.

This trend of “NRM-leaning Independents” not only embarrassed the party but also sparked internal calls for electoral reforms and tighter enforcement of the constitution. As the 2025 primaries conclude, NRM leaders have warned that the party will not tolerate repeat scenarios.’ “We have advised those who will lose that they should not dare come as Independents. But we shall take the opportunity to meet with them and those who disobey the party, will be disciplined. But we shall do our best to ensure t we bring them in harmony at the earliest. But those who will disobey us, we shall discard them,” Mr Tweheyo said.



