Tension, hope as NUP parliamentary vetting kicks off

As a guard opened gates of the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Makerere Kavule at 7am yesterday, droves of parliamentary aspirants had already gathered outside.

Clutching their academic documents and other credentials, hopefuls braved the morning chill, ready to undergo the party’s parliamentary vetting process. By 8:30am, the Elections Management Committee (EMC) arrived to commence the day's task of vetting individuals vying to represent NUP in various constituencies in the upcoming general election.

Most of the aspirants paced restlessly, lost in thought and visibly tense. The aspirants we spoke to held onto hope, though the air was thick with worry, a reflection of the desperation and urgency surrounding the highly coveted party ticket.

One by one, candidates were ushered into a room where a four-member panel awaited. Each spent several minutes inside before emerging, some visibly relieved, others still tense. While some departed immediately, others lingered to give media interviews.

“The questions were answered, and now we wait for the outcome. We answered to the best of our knowledge and ability. But we must not lose sight of the bigger goal, this is a protest vote,” said Mr Ronald Ssemaganda, an aspiring MP for Busiro East Constituency.

Mr Ssemaganda is one of three aspirants seeking to unseat incumbent NUP MP, Mr Medard Ssegona, who also appeared at the headquarters around midday for his vetting.

“We have answered the questions, and now we leave the rest to God. I’ve also been encouraging my brothers to campaign hard so that we win against any candidates from other parties,” said MP Ssegona after his session, exuding confidence.

His rivals, Mr Emmanuel Magoola Matovu and Mr Mathias Walukagga, accused him of abandoning the constituency, especially on pressing issues like household poverty and education.

“I want to fight household poverty. The incumbent became more of a national figure, forgetting the very constituency that elected him,” Mr Magoola argued.

The vetting process officially kicked off with candidates from Wakiso District, West Nile, and Kigezi on the first day.

Today, aspirants from Kampala City, Acholi, and Ankole are expected to appear, while those from Greater Masaka, Lango, and Tooro will follow tomorrow. Some candidates could be seen nervously rehearsing or consulting peers who had already undergone vetting, eager to glean any useful insights.

Among those present was singer-turned-politician Mr Ibrahim Mayanja, popularly known as Big Eye, who is seeking the party’s ticket for Nansana Municipality.

He is expected to compete with former NBS TV journalist, Mr Zambali Bulasio Mukasa. Big Eye gave a few interviews, perhaps to steady his nerves, but appeared visibly anxious ahead of his turn before the panel.

Over the weekend, party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, issued a warning to the EMC, urging them to ensure a transparent and credible process, free of influence, sectarianism, and favouritism.

“We want to avoid aspirants who only come to NUP for the flag. When denied, they show their true colours. Others, once given the flag, betray the people's expectations. This time, things will be different. We want candidates who will stand up against impunity,” Mr Kyagulanyi emphasised.

The recently concluded selection of flagbearers for mayoral and local government races was marred by allegations of corruption, favouritism, and syndicate-style manipulation.

Some disgruntled candidates have since chosen to contest as independents. In response, the party has vowed to conduct a cleaner process, particularly for parliamentary seats, to discourage such defections.

“We urge all candidates to bring their expression of interest forms, national ID, party membership card, and original academic documents. The process will be transparent, and we are committed to selecting capable, competitive, and trusted candidates who reflect the will of the people,” said Ms Harriet Chemutai, the EMC chairperson.