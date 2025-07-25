The good, bad and ugly in LC5, mayoral primaries

The ruling NRM party held primaries on July 24 to elect party flag bearers for LC5 chairpersons, city and division mayors ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The polls follow a similar exercise last week to pick direct constituency Members of Parliament, and District Woman MPs. But the polls yesterday recorded significantly low turnout, sparking harsh criticisms from political observers about voter apathy and disinterest in the long-drawn electoral process. Voting across the country started late, with many polling stations opening after midday.

Unlike last Thursday where reports of non-voters queuing to vote emerged, at Kawempe Mbogo Polling Station, Mr Farouk Ssegirinya, a polling officer, was seen convincing voters about the essence of verifying their names in the voters’ register before one is permitted to vote.

The same scenario played out at Holy polling station in Laroo-Pece City Division, Gulu City, where Mr Timothy Ocen, the NRM registrar was heard reading aloud the names of voters before conducting the mayoral election.

Kampala

At Standard Village Polling Station in Nakasero, a Kampala suburb, voting had not kicked off by midday, while a few voters, majority of whom were male, were seen standing in small groups, demanding to know when voting would commence. Only candidates’ posters were visibly displayed at the venue.

At Uganda Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) Polling Station, the situation was not any different, while at Old Kampala Primary School’s polling station, no elections were conducted because the venue was hosting a children’s party, and at Bat Valley Primary School, by 12pm, voters had not yet turned up. Makindye Division, too, recorded low voter turnout, with many polling stations reporting only a handful of voters.

Ms Caroline Nanshemeza, the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), said security was tightened to deter any chaos like was the case in last week’s primaries where a group of youths wearing yellow T-shirts indiscriminately beat up people.

Mr Derrick Zziwa, the Makindye Division NRM presiding officer, attributed the low turnout to lack of mobilisation.

“I think the candidates didn’t go into the villages to mobilise the people. Maybe they had some challenges, but we managed to vote with the little numbers we had,” he said.

Mr Yasin Omari, the Makindye East Division mayoral aspirant, attributed the low voter turnout to poor time management by most of the voters, especially in Muyenga Hill polling stations from where he voted. He urged the party electoral commission to change the voting time so that people, especially the business community, can participate.

Mr Mahad Kaweesa, alias Fit (2nd left), shares a moment with some of his supporters on July 24, 2025, at Kabawo Zone in Rubaga Division during the NRM primaries. He is vying for the party’s flag for the City Lord Mayor seat. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI



In areas of Nabweru in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, voters were at their polling stations by 10am, with electoral officers verifying their names in the voters’ register. Mr Ian Kyeyune, who served as the chairperson of Wakiso District and Resident District Commissioner, tussled it out with Mr Hussein Bujjasi Musoke, Fred Mpanga, Kigongo, and Patrick Nakabale. By press time, Mr Kyeyune had garnered 250 votes at Zimbena-Nabweru South I Polling Station against his rivals who didn’t register any vote, while at Nabweru South III, he had got 185 votes, with his opponents getting nothing. Mr Kyeyune was also leading at several polling stations by press time last evening.

Mukono

In Mukono District, several polling centres, including Mukono Town, Namawojjolo, Lwanyonyi and others, also registered a low voter turnout, which Mr Dowozi Mukasa, the NRM village mobiliser in Lwanyonyi Village, attributed to the chaos, interference and bribery that was registered in the MP primaries last week.

At Lwanyonyi polling centre in Mukono North constituency, less than 50 voters turned out to vote, while at the Community Centre in Mukono Municipality, less than 10 voters turned up. Mr Francis Lukooya Mukooye, the LC5 chairman, won at this polling centre with six votes.

In West Nile, tensions flared at Arua Public Cell following allegations of candidates ferrying voters from neighbouring areas to vote at the polling station. Attempts by polling officers to calm the situation failed, with some charged youth vowing to have the elections cancelled. Calm was restored after an hour, with the police and army stepping in to calm the situation.

Arua

In the neighboring Arua District, the police arrested the NRM registrar on allegations of misconduct related to the issuance of Declaration Forms to a candidate before the official designated time. The West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Collins Asea, said: “This action contravenes the directives issued by the district Security Committee, which had previously agreed on specific procedures and timelines. The police are conducting a thorough investigations into the matter.”

In Mpigi District, two candidates, Mr Cyrus Baker Ssempijja, and Faruk Lubega, officially withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour. Mr Ssempijja, who is the district councilor for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and Lubega, the Nkozi Sub-county council speaker. They cited irregularities and incompetence within the party leadership, unresolved issues from the previous primaries, receipt of threatening messages, and a perceived lack of unity among NRM members.

Their withdrawal left only two candidates - Mr David Kyeyune and Mr Mansour Muluya, the current chairperson of the Mpigi District Youth Council.

Masaka

In Masaka City, voting only took place in the two municipalities of Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimaanya-Kabonera as the party flag bearer for city mayor Fredrick Ddembe was declared unopposed. In Kimaanya-Kabonera, the race attracted Mr Tony Mukunganya, and Mr Moses Mulinde, after Mr Hamid Bukenya pulled out of the race at the eleventh hour.

A slight morning drizzle distracted the polling exercise and party members were forced to vote before the official starting time. But the elections for councillors were suspended after one of the candidates, Ms Agnes Nabakooza, petitioned the party EC that Ms Josephine Nakyanzi appear in party structures in the two municipalities.

Mr Ashraf Lubinga, the Gayaza Cell NRM registrar, said the turnout for the mayoral elections was relatively better, compared to the recently-concluded MP elections. In Masaka District, Mr John Kakande sailed through unopposed after Mr Gerald Ntuwa pulled out of the race. The NRM district registrar, Mr Nabir Kibirige said the district did not participate in the primaries at this level since all candidates at all levels agreed to pull out of the race.

Kalangala

In the island district of Kalangala, there were no elections after Ms Agnes Lunkuse Mulwanya went through unopposed. Initially, Mr Farouk Bukenya and Mr Livingstone Musoke had also expressed interest in the party’s flag for the district chairperson seat. The NRM District spokesperson, Elly Ntege Wasajja, said the party opted for “consensus” to avoid “internal bickering.”

But Mr Musoke insists he will contest as an independent. In Luweero, several polling stations in Wobulenzi and Luweero Towns looked deserted despite the presence of the polling materials, including the voters’ registers by 12pm.

At Lumu Zone in Luweero Town Council, the polling assistant only had three voters by 12.30pm. Several NRM supporters interviewed for this story claimed the party primaries conducted last week registered several irregularities, which partly explained why many of them shunned the exercise. In Mbale City, the mayoral primaries registered a very low voter turnout at most of the polling stations visited.

By midday, there were neither voters nor candidates’ polling agents. North Road Cell, Wandawa, and Nyanza, among others, registered fewer voters compared to last week’s MP race primaries. Ms Zalika Nambozo, a voter at Duka Cell in Mbale City, cited a lack of awareness about the elections. The race for Mbale City mayor is between Mr Vincent Magombe, Mr Yahaya Mwanje, and Mr Aziz Kamba, while for Northern City Division is between incumbent George Mwanika, and the former councillor, Mr Michael Jackson Kisolo. In Tororo District, the majority of the polling stations also recorded low voter turn up, like South Central West village in Western Division of Tororo Municipality.

Out of 229 registered voters, only 29 (voters) turned up. Mr Faisal Mukasa, the presiding officer, said much as they tried to delay the exercise, the voters did not turn up. “There was nothing to do apart from going ahead to allow those who had come to queue and vote because they had also started disappearing.”

Compiled by Philip Wafula, Damali Mukhaye, Vincent Lusambya, Moses Ndaye, Sylvia Katushabe, Prossy Kisakye, Karim Mayobo, Sylvia Namagembe, Barbra Anyait, David Walugembe, Gertrude Mutyaba, Noeline Nabukenya, Fred Muzale, Jessica Sabano, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma and Robert Elema, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik F Jjingo, David Sekayinga, Sadat Mbogo, Dan Wandera, Joseph Omollo, Derrick Wenani, Fred Wambede & Olivier Mukaaya.